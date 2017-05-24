National media company tells story of Harding High QB who moved in with his coach

The story of Harding High quarterback Braheam Murphy is beginning to receive national attention.
Lightworkers Media, a religious-based family and film television company, recently produced a short film to tell the story of Murphy, a once-homeless Harding High student whose life was changed a little over a year ago when he moved into the home of Harding High football coach Sam Greiner.
Lightworks, led by president Roma Domney and husband Mark Burnett, produced the Emmy-nominated “The Bible” on the History Channel.
The Observer initially told the story of Murphy and Greiner last fall. Greiner was later named Charlotte Observer Coach of the Year after helping turn around Harding’s troubled football fortunes.
Murphy, who played quarterback for the Rams last season, recently received a football scholarship offer to West Point after raising his grade-point average from under 2.0 to a 3.5. Greiner said as long as Murphy scores near 1,000 on an upcoming SAT, the quarterback will accept the scholarship.
