Two Observer-area high school stars get USA Basketball Invite

Two Observer-area high school basketball stars have been invited to USA Basketball’s U16 men’s training camp.
Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore and Rocky River freshman Jaden Springer are among 32 invitees to the training camp, which begins June 1 in Colorado Springs, Colo. USA Basketball will select a 12-man team to represent the country in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 championships June 14-18 in Formosa, Argentina.
The top four teams at that event qualify for the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.
Eligible athletes must be 16 years old or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 2001) and be USA citizens.
LINK: Why Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore has colleges flocking to Concord
Moore, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, was named to the Associated Press all-state team. He was also named South Piedmont 3A conference player of the year and N.C. Basketball Coaches N.C. public school player of the year.
Moore, a MaxPreps sophomore All-American, averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. He led Cox Mill to the school’s first N.C. 3A state championship. Moore was a Charlotte Observer All-Region team pick.
Springer, a 6-3 freshman wing, was named all-conference in the Southwestern 4A. He averaged 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. A MaxPreps freshman All-American, Springer was a Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg pick.
LINK: Rocky River freshman’s talent dazzles college recruiters
▪ Other Carolinas players heading to the USA tryout are 6-5 shooting guard Josh Nickelberry (a Fayetteville native who is transferring from Northwood Temple to Oak Hill, Va.); and Juwan Gary, a 6-6 forward from Gray’s Collegiate Academy in Columbia, S.C.
Comments