Thursday’s Roundup: Catholic soccer falls; NCHSAA scores/pairings

Charlotte Catholic sophomore Grace Wielechowski consoles senior goalkeeper Amanda Rock after their loss to West Forsyth in the NCHSAA Class 4-A girls semifinal soccer game Thursday evening, May 25, 2017 at Pine Lake Prep Athletic Complex in Mooresville, N.C. The Titans defeated the Cougars, 4-3, in penalty kicks.(Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley)20170526w_spt_catholicwestsoccer Allison Lee Isley/Journal Winston-Salem Journal