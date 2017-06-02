Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, Ardrey Kell High grad, wins national MLB award

Former Ardrey Kell High pitcher Alex Wood has been named the National League pitcher of the month for May. He’s the first Los Angeles Dodger to win the award since Clayton Kershaw in May 2016.
Wood, 26, won all five of his starts last month and had a 1.27 ERA during that run. He struck out 41 batters in 28.1 innings.
Wood has not allowed a run in more than 25 innings. He has been on the 10-day disabled list because of left SC joint inflammation. On Friday, Dodgers’ team doctors said the inflammation in the joint, which connects the sternum to the clavicle, wasn’t serious, and Wood is expected to rejoin the Dodgers’ pitching rotation next weekend when the Dodgers face the Reds.
In high school, Wood led Ardrey Kell to the 2009 N.C. 4A state championship and was named N.C. 4A state player of the year by the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association. He was 10-2 his senior year and had an 0.87 ERA. In 72.2 innings, Wood struck out 112 and allowed 42 hits. He batted .408 for coach Hal Bagwell with three home runs and 23 RBIs.
Wood signed with Georgia and played for the Bulldogs before being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2012 MLB draft. After spending some time in the minors, the Braves brought him up the major leagues in May 2013. The Dodgers traded for Wood in July 2015.
