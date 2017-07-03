Mallard Creek names new boys basketball coach

Jason Causby is the new boys basketball coach at Mallard Creek High School.
Athletics director Philip Davanzo said the school hired Causby from a pool of more than 60 applicants. Causby replaces Jon Hancock, who resigned in May to take a similar job at East Lincoln High in Denver, N.C.
Causby was last a head high school coach at Salisbury High. He resigned in the spring of 2015 and later took an assistant’s job at Pfeiffer.
At Salisbury, Causby’s teams won three Central Carolina conference regular-season championships, five tournament championships and three Sam Noir Christmas Classic titles. In the 2008-09 season, his team went 28-2.
Causby, who coached at Salisbury for 10 years, is a graduate of Catawba College.
“We took our time on this process,” Davanzo said. “We had about 60 or so applicants. We narrowed it down to 11 to seven to three and we really leaned in and focused on someone who could (develop) our young men and women to great leaders tomorrow. We love that he was very successful in a school where he was with good athletics and he understands how to handle that. He’s a phenomal educator, which is most important to us.”
