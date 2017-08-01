Garinger football works toward an improved season

Harding High cheerleaders kneel during the playing of the national anthem on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The school was hosting the Providence Panthers in high school football action. The cheerleaders said that they were respectfully crouching in observation of freedom, violence in the community and racism.
The Vance High Cougars hosted the Mallard Creek Mavericks in prep football action on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. The Cougars "All Gas No Brakes" theme was disrupted by a rushing and pounding Mavericks defense. The Mavericks defeated the Cougars 27-13.
Garinger High School hasn't won a football game since 2011, but Friday may be the day. The Wildcats play at 2A Monroe Central Academy which hasn't won this season. Beyond that, Jeff Caldwell, head football coach, is trying to establish a program to build on for years to come.
Charlotte Catholic defeated Charlotte Christian on Friday night with two key plays during late fourth-quarter action. Running back Milan Howard caught a pass from quarterback Chris Walton and rushed for a touchdown and cornerback Sam Broom intercepted a pass by Charlotte Christian quarterback Garrett Shrader in the closing seconds.