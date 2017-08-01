More Videos

Cox Mill High dynamic duo: Wendell Moore and Leaky Black

Cox Mill High dynamic duo: Wendell Moore and Leaky Black

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds

An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds

Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game

Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game

How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains

How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo'

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard on his fast start

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard on his fast start

  • Garinger football works toward an improved season

    New coach and new attitude are key at the start of new season

Garinger football works toward an improved season

New coach and new attitude are key at the start of new season
David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem

Harding High cheerleaders kneel during the playing of the national anthem on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The school was hosting the Providence Panthers in high school football action. The cheerleaders said that they were respectfully crouching in observation of freedom, violence in the community and racism.

Garinger wants to win but it also wants to improve

Garinger High School hasn't won a football game since 2011, but Friday may be the day. The Wildcats play at 2A Monroe Central Academy which hasn't won this season. Beyond that, Jeff Caldwell, head football coach, is trying to establish a program to build on for years to come.