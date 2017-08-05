Charlotte Latin running back DeMarkes Stradford rushes for yardage as the Charlotte Christian defense attempts to make the tackle during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Charlotte Christian School.
High School Sports

Inside Area Private/Independent School Football: key dates, players, notes

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 05, 2017 3:02 PM

10 Players To Watch

Name

School

Pos.

Yr.

Comment

Ryan Brouse

Charlotte Latin

LB

Jr.

All-state as a sophomore after a 104-tackle season for NCISAA D1 state champs

Elijiah Brown

Providence Day

OL/DL

Sr.

All-state star is a major ACC target

Milan Howard

Charlotte Catholic*

RB

Sr.

Rushed for 1,080 yards, 12 touchdowns last season; LB Chase Foley (155 tackles), SS Brian Jacobs (135) also back

Kendell Johnson

Hickory Hawks

DL

Sr.

Independent All-American led team to an NACA national title last season

Tim Newman

Charlotte Country Day

RB

So.

One of three freshman to start at his school in 35 years; rushed for 800 yards

Porter Rooks

Providence Day

WR

So.

Like teammate Jacolby Cowan, a sophomore lineman, Rooks is a preseason All-American with more than a dozen D1 offers

Garrett Shrader

Charlotte Christian

QB

Jr.

National recruit threw for 2,564 yards, 29 touchdowns last season

Brennan Settle

Statesville Christian

QB

Sr.

Led team to NCISAA DIII title last season; 2,451 pass/rush yards, 32 total touchdowns

DeMarkes Stradford

Charlotte Latin

RB

Sr.

One of stars of 2016 state champs; had 1,488 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns

Justus Woods

Charlotte Christian

RB

Sr.

Stanford recruit had more than 1,000 yards total offense, 18 scores in injury-shortened junior year

Notes

▪ Former Carolina Panther Brad Hoover begins his third season after taking his team to back-to-back NCISAA Division II state semifinals. He has 14 starters back, including all-state WR/DB Will Exson.

▪ Statesville Christian, the reigning NCISAA Division III state champion, lost all-state running back Canaan Cox, who moved to Iowa, but the team returns 12 starters, including QB Seth Sturdivant (1,800 yards passing, 20 TDs) and nine on defense, including safety Cole Cameli (133 tackles in ‘16).

▪ Metrolina Christian was 6-4 last season and returns 14 starters and 25 lettermen. The school has never had a losing season....Northside Christian won six games in 2016 after winning one in 2015 behind junior QB Elijah Johnson (1,758 yards, 21 TDs). Johnson has four linemen returning.

▪ Charlotte Catholic plays in a Union County public school league, the Southern Carolina 3A. The Cougars, moving down from 4A, have 11 starters and 32 lettermen back and should be among the 3A state title favorites.

3 Can’t Miss Games

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic, Aug. 18: Two heavyweight state title contenders meet to open the season. Talk about not dodging competition.

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Catholic, Sept. 1: The battle for the John Cook Cup is annually one of the most emotional rivalry games of the season.

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin, Sept. 28: Special Thursday night game between arch rivals should be a standing-room only sellout.

