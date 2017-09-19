Providence goalkeeper Gordon White (1) can't stop a goal from South Meck's Manuel Figueroa, left, during a prep soccer match at Providence High School Tuesday, October 13, 2015.
Providence goalkeeper Gordon White (1) can't stop a goal from South Meck's Manuel Figueroa, left, during a prep soccer match at Providence High School Tuesday, October 13, 2015.

Projecting the NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

September 19, 2017 2:06 PM

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.

That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the boys soccer playoffs.

Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.

Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).

The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top eight seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.

The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 30.

We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.

Last update: Last update: Wednesday, Sept. 27 3:25 p.m.

Automatic bids - 4A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

Northwestern

South Caldwell

N/A

South Meck

Providence

South Mecklenburg

I-Meck

Hough

Mooresville

Southwestern

Myers Park

Porter Ridge

Central Piedmont

R.J. Reynolds

Reagan

Metro

Northwest Guilford

Page

Sandhills Athletic

Pinecrest

Lumberton

Triangle 6

Green Hope

Panther Creek

Patriot Athletic

Pine Forest

N/A

South Wake

Apex Friendship

Apex

Cap-7

Cardinal Gibbons

Enloe

Northern Athletic

Heritage

Wake Forest

Mideastern

Hoggard

N/A

Eastern Carolina

New Bern

N/A

4A East

1-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 16-Laney vs 17-Millbrook

8-Ashley vs BYE; 9-Panther Creek vs 24-Sanderson

4-Hoggard vs BYE; 13-Cary vs 20-Knightdale

5-Apex Friendship vs BYE; 12-Wake Forest vs 21-Riverside

3-Heritage vs BYE; 14-Broughton vs 19-Corinth Holders

6-Pine Forest vs BYE; 11-Apex vs 22-Leesville Road

2-Green Hope vs BYE; 15-Athens Drive vs 18-Wakefield

7-New Bern vs BYE; 10-Enloe vs 23-Fuquay-Varina

4A West

1-Hough vs BYE; 16-Independence vs 17-High Point Central

8-Porter Ridge vs BYE; 9-Reagan vs 24-North Mecklenburg

4-Myers Park vs BYE; 13-Lumberton vs 20-Ardrey Kell

5-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 12-Mooresville vs 21-Butler

3-Providence vs BYE; 14-West Forsyth vs 19-Grimsley

6-Pinecrest vs BYE; 11-Page vs 22-Jordan

2-R.J. Reynolds vs BYE; 15-East Forsyth vs 18-Lake Norman

7-South Caldwell vs BYE; 10-South Mecklenburg vs 23-Glenn

Automatic bids - 3A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

3rd

Western Mountain

A.C. Reynolds

Asheville

Erwin

Northwestern

Watauga

St. Stephens

N/A

Big South

Forestview

Kings Mountain

N/A

North Piedmont

Statesville

North Iredell

N/A

Southern Carolina

Marvin Ridge

Charlotte Catholic

N/A

South Piedmont

A.L. Brown

Cox Mill

N/A

Piedmont Triad

Parkland

Mount Tabor

N/A

Mid-Piedmont

Southwestern Randolph

Asheboro

N/A

Mid-State

Northern Guilford

Eastern Alamance

N/A

Big Eight

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

N/A

Tri-County 6

Lee County

Southern Lee

N/A

Patriot Athletic

Gray’s Creek

Cape Fear

N/A

Greater Neuse River

Cleveland

Clayton

N/A

Big East

Fike

Franklinton

N/A

Mideastern

Topsail

New Hanover

N/A

Eastern Carolina

C.B. Aycock

J.H. Rose

N/A

Coastal

Jacksonville

Swansboro

N/A

3A East

1-Topsail vs 32-Hunt; 16-Franklinton vs 17-Cape Fear

8-Fike vs 25-Western Alamance; 9-New Hanover vs 24-West Brunswick

4-C.B. Aycock vs 29-South Johnston; 13-J.H. Rose vs 20-Orange

5-Chapel Hill vs 28-Havelock; 12-Clayton vs 21-D.H. Conley

3-Lee County vs 30-Northside (Jacksonville); 14-Eastern Alamance vs 19-White Oak

6-Cleveland vs 27-Union Pines; 11-East Chapel Hill vs 22-West Johnston

2-Jacksonville vs 31-Southern Alamance; 15-Southern Lee vs 18-Williams

7-Gray’s Creek vs 26-Northern Durham; 10-Swansboro vs 23-Southern Wayne

3A West

1-A.C. Reynolds vs 32-Monroe; 16-Kings Mountain vs 17-North Iredell

8-Parkland vs 25-Northwest Cabarrus; 9-Forestview vs 24-Enka

4-Marvin Ridge vs 29-Cuthbertson; 13-Cox Mill vs 20-T.C. Roberson

5-Northern Guilford vs 28-Southwest Guilford; 12-Charlotte Catholic vs 21-Tuscola

3-Southwestern Randolph vs 30-North Forsyth; 14-Mount Tabor vs 19-Weddington

6-A.L. Brown vs 27-Jay M. Robinson; 11-Asheboro vs 22-Piedmont

2-Statesville vs 31-South Iredell; 15-St. Stephens vs 18-Erwin

7-Watauga vs 26-West Henderson; 10-Asheville vs 23-Hickory

Automatic bids - 2A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

3rd

Mountain Six

Hendersonville

East Henderson

N/A

Western Highlands

Owen

N/A

N/A

Southwestern

Shelby

South Point

N/A

Northwestern Foothills

Patton

Hibriten

N/A

South Fork

Newton-Conover

Lake Norman Charter

N/A

Mountain Valley

Forbush

Wilkes Central

N/A

Western Piedmont

Surry Central

North Surry

N/A

Central Carolina

Central Davidson

Ledford

Lexington

Rocky River

Forest Hills

West Stanly

N/A

PAC-7

Jordan-Matthews

Wheatmore

N/A

Mid-State

Carrboro

NCSSM

N/A

Three Rivers

East Bladen

Whiteville

N/A

Northern Carolina

Roanoke Rapids

Bunn

N/A

East Central

Wallace-Rose Hill

Clinton

N/A

Eastern Plains

North Johnston

North Pitt

N/A

Eastern Carolina

North Lenoir

Washington

N/A

Coastal 8

Dixon

Richlands

N/A

Northeastern Coastal

First Flight

Currituck County

N/A

2A East

1-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 32-Northeastern; 16-Bunn vs 17-Whiteville

8-North Lenoir vs 25-Randleman; 9-North Johnston vs 24-Trinity

4-Jordan-Matthews vs 29-Eastern Randolph; 13-NCSSM vs 20-James Kenan

5-Roanoke Rapids vs 28-Thomasville; 12-Richlands vs 21-East Duplin

3-Dixon vs 30-Spring Creek; 14-Currituck County vs 19-North Pitt

6-Carrboro vs 27-Midway; 11-Ledford vs 22-Durham School of the Arts

2-First Flight vs 31-Southwest Onslow; 15-Wheatmore vs 18-Washington

7-East Bladen vs 26-Croatan; 10-Clinton vs 23-Trask

2A West

1-Newton-Conover vs 32-Chase; 16-West Stanly vs 17-Lexington

8-Forest Hills vs 25-West Iredell; 9-Owen vs 24-Smoky Mountain

4-Central Davidson vs 29-Bandys; 13-East Henderson vs 20-Maiden

5-Shelby vs 28-West Stokes; 12-South Point vs 21-Foard

3-Forbush vs 30-Ashe County; 14-Hibriten vs 19-East Gaston

6-Surry Central vs 27-West Lincoln; 11-Wilkes Central vs 22-Franklin

2-Patton vs 31-Atkins; 15-North Surry vs 18-East Lincoln

7-Hendersonville vs 26-Salisbury; 10-Lake Norman Charter vs 23-Lincolnton

Automatic bids - 1A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

Smoky Mountain

Hayesville

Highlands

Western Highlands

Polk County

N/A

Southern Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson

Lincoln Charter

PAC-7

Pine Lake Prep

CSD

Mountain Valley

Starmount

N/A

Northwest

Bishop McGuinness

Mount Airy

Yadkin Valley

North Moore

Gray Stone Day

Central Tar Heel

Research Triangle

Raleigh Charter

Three Rivers

East Columbus

N/A

North Central

Franklin Academy

Voyager Academy

Northern Carolina

Granville Central

N/A

Carolina 1A

Hobbton

Rosewood

Tar-Roanoke

KIPP Pride

N/A

Coastal 8

Pender

N/A

Coastal Plains

Riverside (Williamston)

Southside

Albemarle

Manteo

Perquimans

Atlantic

Bear Grass Charter

N/A

1A East

1-Franklin Academy vs BYE; 16-Woods Charter vs 17-Henderson Collegiate

8-East Columbus vs BYE; 9-Bear Grass Charter vs 24-Lejeune

4-Manteo vs BYE; 13-Southside vs 20-Lakewood

5-Hobbton vs BYE; 12-Voyager Academy vs 21-Louisburg

3-Research Triangle vs BYE; 14-Perquimans vs 19-Camden County

6-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE; 11-Raleigh Charter vs 22-North Duplin

2-Granville Central vs BYE; 15-Rosewood vs 18-Edenton Holmes

7-Pender vs BYE; 10-KIPP Pride vs 23-Chatham Charter

1A West

1-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 16-East Surry vs 17-West Montgomery

8-Mount Airy vs BYE; 9-Community School of Davidson vs 24-Mountain Island Charter

4-Starmount vs BYE; 13-Queens Grant vs 20-Avery County

5-Thomas Jefferson vs BYE; 12-Highlands vs 21-Murphy

3-North Moore vs BYE; 14-Uwharrie Charter vs 19-Blue Ridge

6-Hayesville vs BYE; 11-Lincoln Charter vs 22-Higland Tech

2-Bishop McGuinness vs BYE; 15-Union Academy vs 18-Alleghany County

7-Polk County vs BYE; 10-Gray Stone Day vs 23-Bradford Prep

