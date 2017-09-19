Projecting the NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.
That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the boys soccer playoffs.
Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.
Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).
The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top eight seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.
The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 30.
We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.
Last update: Last update: Wednesday, Sept. 27 3:25 p.m.
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Northwestern
South Caldwell
N/A
South Meck
Providence
South Mecklenburg
I-Meck
Hough
Mooresville
Southwestern
Myers Park
Porter Ridge
Central Piedmont
R.J. Reynolds
Reagan
Metro
Northwest Guilford
Page
Sandhills Athletic
Pinecrest
Lumberton
Triangle 6
Green Hope
Panther Creek
Patriot Athletic
Pine Forest
N/A
South Wake
Apex Friendship
Apex
Cap-7
Cardinal Gibbons
Enloe
Northern Athletic
Heritage
Wake Forest
Mideastern
Hoggard
N/A
Eastern Carolina
New Bern
N/A
4A East
1-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 16-Laney vs 17-Millbrook
8-Ashley vs BYE; 9-Panther Creek vs 24-Sanderson
4-Hoggard vs BYE; 13-Cary vs 20-Knightdale
5-Apex Friendship vs BYE; 12-Wake Forest vs 21-Riverside
3-Heritage vs BYE; 14-Broughton vs 19-Corinth Holders
6-Pine Forest vs BYE; 11-Apex vs 22-Leesville Road
2-Green Hope vs BYE; 15-Athens Drive vs 18-Wakefield
7-New Bern vs BYE; 10-Enloe vs 23-Fuquay-Varina
4A West
1-Hough vs BYE; 16-Independence vs 17-High Point Central
8-Porter Ridge vs BYE; 9-Reagan vs 24-North Mecklenburg
4-Myers Park vs BYE; 13-Lumberton vs 20-Ardrey Kell
5-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 12-Mooresville vs 21-Butler
3-Providence vs BYE; 14-West Forsyth vs 19-Grimsley
6-Pinecrest vs BYE; 11-Page vs 22-Jordan
2-R.J. Reynolds vs BYE; 15-East Forsyth vs 18-Lake Norman
7-South Caldwell vs BYE; 10-South Mecklenburg vs 23-Glenn
Automatic bids - 3A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Western Mountain
A.C. Reynolds
Asheville
Erwin
Northwestern
Watauga
St. Stephens
N/A
Big South
Forestview
Kings Mountain
N/A
North Piedmont
Statesville
North Iredell
N/A
Southern Carolina
Marvin Ridge
Charlotte Catholic
N/A
South Piedmont
A.L. Brown
Cox Mill
N/A
Piedmont Triad
Parkland
Mount Tabor
N/A
Mid-Piedmont
Southwestern Randolph
Asheboro
N/A
Mid-State
Northern Guilford
Eastern Alamance
N/A
Big Eight
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
N/A
Tri-County 6
Lee County
Southern Lee
N/A
Patriot Athletic
Gray’s Creek
Cape Fear
N/A
Greater Neuse River
Cleveland
Clayton
N/A
Big East
Fike
Franklinton
N/A
Mideastern
Topsail
New Hanover
N/A
Eastern Carolina
C.B. Aycock
J.H. Rose
N/A
Coastal
Jacksonville
Swansboro
N/A
3A East
1-Topsail vs 32-Hunt; 16-Franklinton vs 17-Cape Fear
8-Fike vs 25-Western Alamance; 9-New Hanover vs 24-West Brunswick
4-C.B. Aycock vs 29-South Johnston; 13-J.H. Rose vs 20-Orange
5-Chapel Hill vs 28-Havelock; 12-Clayton vs 21-D.H. Conley
3-Lee County vs 30-Northside (Jacksonville); 14-Eastern Alamance vs 19-White Oak
6-Cleveland vs 27-Union Pines; 11-East Chapel Hill vs 22-West Johnston
2-Jacksonville vs 31-Southern Alamance; 15-Southern Lee vs 18-Williams
7-Gray’s Creek vs 26-Northern Durham; 10-Swansboro vs 23-Southern Wayne
3A West
1-A.C. Reynolds vs 32-Monroe; 16-Kings Mountain vs 17-North Iredell
8-Parkland vs 25-Northwest Cabarrus; 9-Forestview vs 24-Enka
4-Marvin Ridge vs 29-Cuthbertson; 13-Cox Mill vs 20-T.C. Roberson
5-Northern Guilford vs 28-Southwest Guilford; 12-Charlotte Catholic vs 21-Tuscola
3-Southwestern Randolph vs 30-North Forsyth; 14-Mount Tabor vs 19-Weddington
6-A.L. Brown vs 27-Jay M. Robinson; 11-Asheboro vs 22-Piedmont
2-Statesville vs 31-South Iredell; 15-St. Stephens vs 18-Erwin
7-Watauga vs 26-West Henderson; 10-Asheville vs 23-Hickory
Automatic bids - 2A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Mountain Six
Hendersonville
East Henderson
N/A
Western Highlands
Owen
N/A
N/A
Southwestern
Shelby
South Point
N/A
Northwestern Foothills
Patton
Hibriten
N/A
South Fork
Newton-Conover
Lake Norman Charter
N/A
Mountain Valley
Forbush
Wilkes Central
N/A
Western Piedmont
Surry Central
North Surry
N/A
Central Carolina
Central Davidson
Ledford
Lexington
Rocky River
Forest Hills
West Stanly
N/A
PAC-7
Jordan-Matthews
Wheatmore
N/A
Mid-State
Carrboro
NCSSM
N/A
Three Rivers
East Bladen
Whiteville
N/A
Northern Carolina
Roanoke Rapids
Bunn
N/A
East Central
Wallace-Rose Hill
Clinton
N/A
Eastern Plains
North Johnston
North Pitt
N/A
Eastern Carolina
North Lenoir
Washington
N/A
Coastal 8
Dixon
Richlands
N/A
Northeastern Coastal
First Flight
Currituck County
N/A
2A East
1-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 32-Northeastern; 16-Bunn vs 17-Whiteville
8-North Lenoir vs 25-Randleman; 9-North Johnston vs 24-Trinity
4-Jordan-Matthews vs 29-Eastern Randolph; 13-NCSSM vs 20-James Kenan
5-Roanoke Rapids vs 28-Thomasville; 12-Richlands vs 21-East Duplin
3-Dixon vs 30-Spring Creek; 14-Currituck County vs 19-North Pitt
6-Carrboro vs 27-Midway; 11-Ledford vs 22-Durham School of the Arts
2-First Flight vs 31-Southwest Onslow; 15-Wheatmore vs 18-Washington
7-East Bladen vs 26-Croatan; 10-Clinton vs 23-Trask
2A West
1-Newton-Conover vs 32-Chase; 16-West Stanly vs 17-Lexington
8-Forest Hills vs 25-West Iredell; 9-Owen vs 24-Smoky Mountain
4-Central Davidson vs 29-Bandys; 13-East Henderson vs 20-Maiden
5-Shelby vs 28-West Stokes; 12-South Point vs 21-Foard
3-Forbush vs 30-Ashe County; 14-Hibriten vs 19-East Gaston
6-Surry Central vs 27-West Lincoln; 11-Wilkes Central vs 22-Franklin
2-Patton vs 31-Atkins; 15-North Surry vs 18-East Lincoln
7-Hendersonville vs 26-Salisbury; 10-Lake Norman Charter vs 23-Lincolnton
Automatic bids - 1A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Smoky Mountain
Hayesville
Highlands
Western Highlands
Polk County
N/A
Southern Piedmont
Thomas Jefferson
Lincoln Charter
PAC-7
Pine Lake Prep
CSD
Mountain Valley
Starmount
N/A
Northwest
Bishop McGuinness
Mount Airy
Yadkin Valley
North Moore
Gray Stone Day
Central Tar Heel
Research Triangle
Raleigh Charter
Three Rivers
East Columbus
N/A
North Central
Franklin Academy
Voyager Academy
Northern Carolina
Granville Central
N/A
Carolina 1A
Hobbton
Rosewood
Tar-Roanoke
KIPP Pride
N/A
Coastal 8
Pender
N/A
Coastal Plains
Riverside (Williamston)
Southside
Albemarle
Manteo
Perquimans
Atlantic
Bear Grass Charter
N/A
1A East
1-Franklin Academy vs BYE; 16-Woods Charter vs 17-Henderson Collegiate
8-East Columbus vs BYE; 9-Bear Grass Charter vs 24-Lejeune
4-Manteo vs BYE; 13-Southside vs 20-Lakewood
5-Hobbton vs BYE; 12-Voyager Academy vs 21-Louisburg
3-Research Triangle vs BYE; 14-Perquimans vs 19-Camden County
6-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE; 11-Raleigh Charter vs 22-North Duplin
2-Granville Central vs BYE; 15-Rosewood vs 18-Edenton Holmes
7-Pender vs BYE; 10-KIPP Pride vs 23-Chatham Charter
1A West
1-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 16-East Surry vs 17-West Montgomery
8-Mount Airy vs BYE; 9-Community School of Davidson vs 24-Mountain Island Charter
4-Starmount vs BYE; 13-Queens Grant vs 20-Avery County
5-Thomas Jefferson vs BYE; 12-Highlands vs 21-Murphy
3-North Moore vs BYE; 14-Uwharrie Charter vs 19-Blue Ridge
6-Hayesville vs BYE; 11-Lincoln Charter vs 22-Higland Tech
2-Bishop McGuinness vs BYE; 15-Union Academy vs 18-Alleghany County
7-Polk County vs BYE; 10-Gray Stone Day vs 23-Bradford Prep
