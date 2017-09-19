Cox Mill celebrates after winning the match point. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cox Mill Chargers for the NCHSAA 3A volleyball championship that took place at the N.C. State Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Cox Mill won 3-0.
High School Sports

Projecting the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

September 19, 2017 2:08 PM

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.

That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the volleyball playoffs.

Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.

Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).

The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top eight seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.

The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 18.

We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.

Last update: Tuesday, Sept. 27 1 a.m.

Automatic bids - 4A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

Northwestern

McDowell County

N/A

South Meck

Ardrey Kell

Providence

I-Meck

Hough

Mallard Creek

Southwestern

Hickory Ridge

Myers Park

Central Piedmont

Davie County

Reagan

Metro

Northwest Guilford

Page

Sandhills Athletic

Richmond County

Pinecrest

Triangle 6

Green Hope

Panther Creek

Patriot Athletic

Pine Forest

N/A

South Wake

Apex

Garner

Cap-7

Cardinal Gibbons

Leesville Road

Northern Athletic

Wakefield

Heritage

Mideastern

Ashley

N/A

Eastern Carolina

South Central

N/A

4A East

1-Green Hope vs BYE; 16-Laney vs 17-Corinth Holders

8-Leesville Road vs BYE; 9-Panther Creek vs 24-Holly Springs

4-Ashley vs BYE; 13-Sanderson vs 20-Apex Friendship

5-Wakefield vs BYE; 12-Broughton vs 21-Millbrook

3-Apex vs BYE; 14-New Bern vs 19-Fuquay-Varina

6-South Central vs BYE; 11-Garner vs 22-Middle Creek

2-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 15-Hoggard vs 18-Jack Britt

7-Pine Forest vs BYE; 10-Heritage vs 23-Wake Forest

4A West

1-Davie County vs BYE; 16-Scotland County vs 17-Butler

8-Reagan vs BYE; 9-Pinecrest vs 24-Grimsley

4-Hough vs BYE; 13-Page vs 20-Hoke County

5-Ardrey Kell vs BYE; 12-Myers Park vs 21-Hopewell

3-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 14-West Forsyth vs 19-North Mecklenburg

6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 11-Providence vs 22-South Mecklenburg

2-Richmond County vs BYE; 15-Lake Norman vs 18-East Forsyth

7-McDowell County vs BYE; 10-Mallard Creek vs 23-Glenn

Automatic bids - 3A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

3rd

Western Mountain

West Henderson

T.C. Roberson

Enka

Northwestern

Watauga

Alexander Central

N/A

Big South

Crest

Stuart Cramer

N/A

North Piedmont

North Iredell

Carson

N/A

Southern Carolina

Marvin Ridge

Charlotte Catholic

N/A

South Piedmont

Cox Mill

Jay M. Robinson

N/A

Piedmont Triad

Mount Tabor

Southwest Guilford

N/A

Mid-Piedmont

Asheboro

Southern Alamance

N/A

Mid-State

Person

Northern Guilford

N/A

Big Eight

Chapel Hill

Northern Durham

N/A

Tri-County 6

Triton

Union Pines

N/A

Patriot Athletic

Cape Fear

Terry Sanford

N/A

Greater Neuse River

Clayton

Cleveland

N/A

Big East

Franklinton

Hunt

N/A

Mideastern

New Hanover

South Brunswick

N/A

Eastern Carolina

D.H. Conley

J.H. Rose

N/A

Coastal

West Carteret

Swansboro

N/A

3A East

1-D.H. Conley vs 32-Fike; 16-Union Pines vs 17-Swansboro

8-Franklinton vs 25-C.B. Aycock; 9-Cape Fear vs 24-East Chapel Hill

4-Person vs 29-Southeast Guilford; 13-Northern Guilford vs 20-Terry Sanford

5-Asheboro vs 28-Lee County; 12-J.H. Rose vs 21-West Johnston

3-Clayton vs 30-Jacksonville; 14-Southern Alamance vs 19-South Brunswick

6-New Hanover vs 27-Orange; 11-Cleveland vs 22-Western Alamance

2-West Carteret vs 31-Western Harnett; 15-Northern Durham vs 18-Hunt

7-Chapel Hill vs 26-Northwood; 10-Triton vs 23-Southwestern Randolph

3A West

1-Marvin Ridge vs 32-Erwin; 16-Sun Valley vs 17-West Rowan

8-T.C. Roberson vs 25-Piedmont; 9-Carson vs 24-Mount Tabor

4-Cox Mill vs 29-McMichael; 13-Jay M. Robinson vs 20-Tuscola

5-Watauga vs 28-Statesville; 12-Southwest Guilford vs 21-Weddington

3-West Henderson vs 30-Western Guilford; 14-Stuart Cramer vs 19-Cuthbertson

6-Mount Tabor vs 27-Parkwood; 11-Alexander Central vs 22-St. Stephens

2-North Iredell vs 31-North Henderson; 15-Enka vs 18-A.C. Reynolds

7-Crest vs 26-South Iredell; 10-Charlotte Catholic vs 23-North Buncombe

Automatic bids - 2A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

3rd

Mountain Six

Hendersonville

Pisgah

N/A

Western Highlands

Madison

N/A

N/A

Southwestern

R-S Central

East Gaston

N/A

Northwestern Foothills

West Iredell

Foard

N/A

South Fork

North Lincoln

East Lincoln

N/A

Mountain Valley

Forbush

N/A

N/A

Western Piedmont

North Surry

West Stokes

N/A

Central Carolina

West Davidson

Ledford

South Rowan

Rocky River

Mount Pleasant

Anson County

N/A

PAC-7

Wheatmore

Providence Grove

N/A

Mid-State

Carrboro

Bartlett Yancey

N/A

Three Rivers

South Columbus

Whiteville

N/A

Northern Carolina

J.F. Webb

South Granville

N/A

East Central

Midway

East Duplin

N/A

Eastern Plains

North Johnston

North Pitt

N/A

Eastern Carolina

Ayden-Grifton

South Lenoir

N/A

Coastal 8

Dixon

Richlands

N/A

Northeastern Coastal

Currituck County

First Flight

N/A

2A East

1-Carrboro vs 32-Durham School of the Arts; 16-South Granville vs 17-Richlands

8-J.F. Webb vs 25-Fairmont; 9-South Columbus vs 24-Croatan

4-Ayden-Grifton vs 29-North Lenoir; 13-Bartlett Yancey vs 20-NCSSM

5-Midway vs 28-Washington; 12-South Lenoir vs 21-Northern Vance

3-Currituck County vs 30-Randleman; 14-North Pitt vs 19-Northeastern

6-Dixon vs 27-Spring Creek; 11-East Duplin vs 22-Trask

2-Wheatmore vs 31-Clinton; 15-Providence Grove vs 18-Whiteville

7-North Johnston vs 26-Wallace-Rose Hill; 10-First Flight vs 23-West Craven

2A West

1-North Surry vs 32-Smoky Mountain; 16-Anson County vs 17-South Rowan

8-Forbush vs 25-Brevard; 9-Madison vs 24-Draughn

4-West Davdison vs 29-Bandys; 13-East Gaston vs 20-Bunker Hill

5-R-S Central vs 28-East Burke; 12-Foard vs 21-Franklin

3-North Lincoln vs 30-Surry Central; 14-West Stokes vs 19-East Rutehrford

6-Mount Pleasant vs 27-North Wilkes; 11-Ledford vs 22-West Wilkes

2-West Iredell vs 31-West Stanly; 15-Pisgah vs 18-Maiden

7-Hendersonville vs 26-Lincolnton; 10-East Lincoln vs 23-North Davidson

Automatic bids - 1A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

3rd

Smoky Mountain

Murphy

Hayesville

Robbinsville

Western Highlands

Polk County

N/A

N/A

Southern Piedmont

Lincoln Charter

Mountain Island Charter

N/A

PAC-7

CSD

Pine Lake Prep

N/A

Mountain Valley

Starmount

N/A

N/A

Northwest

East Surry

Mount Airy

N/A

Yadkin Valley

Gray Stone Day

West Montgomery

Uwharrie Charter

Central Tar Heel

Raleigh Charter

River Mill Academy

N/A

Three Rivers

East Columbus

N/A

N/A

North Central

Roxboro Community

East Wake Academy

N/A

Northern Carolina

Louisburg

N/A

N/A

Carolina 1A

Lakewood

Princeton

N/A

Tar-Roanoke

Northampton County

Weldon

N/A

Coastal 8

Pender

N/A

N/A

Coastal Plains

Riverside (Williamston)

Northside (Pinetown)

N/A

Albemarle

Perquimans

Camden County

N/A

Atlantic

Bear Grass Charter

Cape Hatteras

N/A

1A East

1-Perquimans vs BYE; 16-Cape Hatteras vs 17-River Mill Academy

8-Pender vs BYE; 9-East Columbus vs 24-North Moore

4-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE; 13-East Wake Academy vs 20-Franklin Academy

5-Lakewood vs BYE; 12-Northside (Pinetown) vs 21-Voyager Academy

3-Louisburg vs BYE; 14-Weldon vs 19-Pamlico County

6-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE; 11-Camden County vs 22-Gates County

2-Roxboro Community vs BYE; 15-Princeton vs 18-Manteo

7-Raleigh Charter vs BYE; 10-Northampton County vs 23-South Creek

1A West

1-Murphy vs BYE; 16-Swain County vs 17-Highland Tech

8-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 9-Hayesville vs 24-South Stanly

4-Polk County vs BYE; 13-Robbinsville vs 20-Union Academy

5-Gray Stone Day vs BYE; 12-Mount Airy vs 21-Rosman

3-Community School of Davidson vs BYE; 14-Uwharrie Charter vs 19-Hiwassee Dam

6-Starmount vs BYE; 11-Mountain Island Charter vs 22-Highlands

2-East Surry vs BYE; 15-Alleghany County vs 18-South Stokes

7-Lincoln Charter vs BYE; 10-West Montgomery vs 23-Bishop McGuinness

