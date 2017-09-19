Projecting the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.
That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the volleyball playoffs.
Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.
Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).
The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top eight seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.
The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 18.
We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.
Last update: Tuesday, Sept. 27 1 a.m.
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Northwestern
McDowell County
N/A
South Meck
Ardrey Kell
Providence
I-Meck
Hough
Mallard Creek
Southwestern
Hickory Ridge
Myers Park
Central Piedmont
Davie County
Reagan
Metro
Northwest Guilford
Page
Sandhills Athletic
Richmond County
Pinecrest
Triangle 6
Green Hope
Panther Creek
Patriot Athletic
Pine Forest
N/A
South Wake
Apex
Garner
Cap-7
Cardinal Gibbons
Leesville Road
Northern Athletic
Wakefield
Heritage
Mideastern
Ashley
N/A
Eastern Carolina
South Central
N/A
4A East
1-Green Hope vs BYE; 16-Laney vs 17-Corinth Holders
8-Leesville Road vs BYE; 9-Panther Creek vs 24-Holly Springs
4-Ashley vs BYE; 13-Sanderson vs 20-Apex Friendship
5-Wakefield vs BYE; 12-Broughton vs 21-Millbrook
3-Apex vs BYE; 14-New Bern vs 19-Fuquay-Varina
6-South Central vs BYE; 11-Garner vs 22-Middle Creek
2-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 15-Hoggard vs 18-Jack Britt
7-Pine Forest vs BYE; 10-Heritage vs 23-Wake Forest
4A West
1-Davie County vs BYE; 16-Scotland County vs 17-Butler
8-Reagan vs BYE; 9-Pinecrest vs 24-Grimsley
4-Hough vs BYE; 13-Page vs 20-Hoke County
5-Ardrey Kell vs BYE; 12-Myers Park vs 21-Hopewell
3-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 14-West Forsyth vs 19-North Mecklenburg
6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 11-Providence vs 22-South Mecklenburg
2-Richmond County vs BYE; 15-Lake Norman vs 18-East Forsyth
7-McDowell County vs BYE; 10-Mallard Creek vs 23-Glenn
Automatic bids - 3A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Western Mountain
West Henderson
T.C. Roberson
Enka
Northwestern
Watauga
Alexander Central
N/A
Big South
Crest
Stuart Cramer
N/A
North Piedmont
North Iredell
Carson
N/A
Southern Carolina
Marvin Ridge
Charlotte Catholic
N/A
South Piedmont
Cox Mill
Jay M. Robinson
N/A
Piedmont Triad
Mount Tabor
Southwest Guilford
N/A
Mid-Piedmont
Asheboro
Southern Alamance
N/A
Mid-State
Person
Northern Guilford
N/A
Big Eight
Chapel Hill
Northern Durham
N/A
Tri-County 6
Triton
Union Pines
N/A
Patriot Athletic
Cape Fear
Terry Sanford
N/A
Greater Neuse River
Clayton
Cleveland
N/A
Big East
Franklinton
Hunt
N/A
Mideastern
New Hanover
South Brunswick
N/A
Eastern Carolina
D.H. Conley
J.H. Rose
N/A
Coastal
West Carteret
Swansboro
N/A
3A East
1-D.H. Conley vs 32-Fike; 16-Union Pines vs 17-Swansboro
8-Franklinton vs 25-C.B. Aycock; 9-Cape Fear vs 24-East Chapel Hill
4-Person vs 29-Southeast Guilford; 13-Northern Guilford vs 20-Terry Sanford
5-Asheboro vs 28-Lee County; 12-J.H. Rose vs 21-West Johnston
3-Clayton vs 30-Jacksonville; 14-Southern Alamance vs 19-South Brunswick
6-New Hanover vs 27-Orange; 11-Cleveland vs 22-Western Alamance
2-West Carteret vs 31-Western Harnett; 15-Northern Durham vs 18-Hunt
7-Chapel Hill vs 26-Northwood; 10-Triton vs 23-Southwestern Randolph
3A West
1-Marvin Ridge vs 32-Erwin; 16-Sun Valley vs 17-West Rowan
8-T.C. Roberson vs 25-Piedmont; 9-Carson vs 24-Mount Tabor
4-Cox Mill vs 29-McMichael; 13-Jay M. Robinson vs 20-Tuscola
5-Watauga vs 28-Statesville; 12-Southwest Guilford vs 21-Weddington
3-West Henderson vs 30-Western Guilford; 14-Stuart Cramer vs 19-Cuthbertson
6-Mount Tabor vs 27-Parkwood; 11-Alexander Central vs 22-St. Stephens
2-North Iredell vs 31-North Henderson; 15-Enka vs 18-A.C. Reynolds
7-Crest vs 26-South Iredell; 10-Charlotte Catholic vs 23-North Buncombe
Automatic bids - 2A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Mountain Six
Hendersonville
Pisgah
N/A
Western Highlands
Madison
N/A
N/A
Southwestern
R-S Central
East Gaston
N/A
Northwestern Foothills
West Iredell
Foard
N/A
South Fork
North Lincoln
East Lincoln
N/A
Mountain Valley
Forbush
N/A
N/A
Western Piedmont
North Surry
West Stokes
N/A
Central Carolina
West Davidson
Ledford
South Rowan
Rocky River
Mount Pleasant
Anson County
N/A
PAC-7
Wheatmore
Providence Grove
N/A
Mid-State
Carrboro
Bartlett Yancey
N/A
Three Rivers
South Columbus
Whiteville
N/A
Northern Carolina
J.F. Webb
South Granville
N/A
East Central
Midway
East Duplin
N/A
Eastern Plains
North Johnston
North Pitt
N/A
Eastern Carolina
Ayden-Grifton
South Lenoir
N/A
Coastal 8
Dixon
Richlands
N/A
Northeastern Coastal
Currituck County
First Flight
N/A
2A East
1-Carrboro vs 32-Durham School of the Arts; 16-South Granville vs 17-Richlands
8-J.F. Webb vs 25-Fairmont; 9-South Columbus vs 24-Croatan
4-Ayden-Grifton vs 29-North Lenoir; 13-Bartlett Yancey vs 20-NCSSM
5-Midway vs 28-Washington; 12-South Lenoir vs 21-Northern Vance
3-Currituck County vs 30-Randleman; 14-North Pitt vs 19-Northeastern
6-Dixon vs 27-Spring Creek; 11-East Duplin vs 22-Trask
2-Wheatmore vs 31-Clinton; 15-Providence Grove vs 18-Whiteville
7-North Johnston vs 26-Wallace-Rose Hill; 10-First Flight vs 23-West Craven
2A West
1-North Surry vs 32-Smoky Mountain; 16-Anson County vs 17-South Rowan
8-Forbush vs 25-Brevard; 9-Madison vs 24-Draughn
4-West Davdison vs 29-Bandys; 13-East Gaston vs 20-Bunker Hill
5-R-S Central vs 28-East Burke; 12-Foard vs 21-Franklin
3-North Lincoln vs 30-Surry Central; 14-West Stokes vs 19-East Rutehrford
6-Mount Pleasant vs 27-North Wilkes; 11-Ledford vs 22-West Wilkes
2-West Iredell vs 31-West Stanly; 15-Pisgah vs 18-Maiden
7-Hendersonville vs 26-Lincolnton; 10-East Lincoln vs 23-North Davidson
Automatic bids - 1A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Smoky Mountain
Murphy
Hayesville
Robbinsville
Western Highlands
Polk County
N/A
N/A
Southern Piedmont
Lincoln Charter
Mountain Island Charter
N/A
PAC-7
CSD
Pine Lake Prep
N/A
Mountain Valley
Starmount
N/A
N/A
Northwest
East Surry
Mount Airy
N/A
Yadkin Valley
Gray Stone Day
West Montgomery
Uwharrie Charter
Central Tar Heel
Raleigh Charter
River Mill Academy
N/A
Three Rivers
East Columbus
N/A
N/A
North Central
Roxboro Community
East Wake Academy
N/A
Northern Carolina
Louisburg
N/A
N/A
Carolina 1A
Lakewood
Princeton
N/A
Tar-Roanoke
Northampton County
Weldon
N/A
Coastal 8
Pender
N/A
N/A
Coastal Plains
Riverside (Williamston)
Northside (Pinetown)
N/A
Albemarle
Perquimans
Camden County
N/A
Atlantic
Bear Grass Charter
Cape Hatteras
N/A
1A East
1-Perquimans vs BYE; 16-Cape Hatteras vs 17-River Mill Academy
8-Pender vs BYE; 9-East Columbus vs 24-North Moore
4-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE; 13-East Wake Academy vs 20-Franklin Academy
5-Lakewood vs BYE; 12-Northside (Pinetown) vs 21-Voyager Academy
3-Louisburg vs BYE; 14-Weldon vs 19-Pamlico County
6-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE; 11-Camden County vs 22-Gates County
2-Roxboro Community vs BYE; 15-Princeton vs 18-Manteo
7-Raleigh Charter vs BYE; 10-Northampton County vs 23-South Creek
1A West
1-Murphy vs BYE; 16-Swain County vs 17-Highland Tech
8-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 9-Hayesville vs 24-South Stanly
4-Polk County vs BYE; 13-Robbinsville vs 20-Union Academy
5-Gray Stone Day vs BYE; 12-Mount Airy vs 21-Rosman
3-Community School of Davidson vs BYE; 14-Uwharrie Charter vs 19-Hiwassee Dam
6-Starmount vs BYE; 11-Mountain Island Charter vs 22-Highlands
2-East Surry vs BYE; 15-Alleghany County vs 18-South Stokes
7-Lincoln Charter vs BYE; 10-West Montgomery vs 23-Bishop McGuinness
