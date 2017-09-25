Providence Day sophomore QB named one of Observer’s prep football players of the week

Cody Cater, Providence Day: Sophomore completed 19 of 35 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-10 victory over Cannon. All-America sophomore receiver Porter Rooks caught six passes for 123 yards and two scores. Freshman tailback Nickel Fields had 264 total yards and a score.
Quavaris Crouch, Harding: Crouch ran 22 times for 246 yards in the victory over West Meck. Harding, which didn’t complete a pass, ran 50 times for 389 yards.
Ishod Finger, Metrolina Christian: Finger had 27 carries for 267 yards and a score in a 49-24 victory over North Raleigh Christian.
Bryson Godfrey, Devon Weiss, Alexander Central: Godfrey had 17 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns; Weiss had 17 carries for 181 yards and three scores in a 59-35 victory over West Caldwell.
Ricaylen Mack, Kings Mountain: Mack had 25 carries for 201 yards and a score in a 48-14 victory over Stuart Cramer.
Nicholas Treco, Concord First Assembly: Scored four times in a 43-19 victory over Rabun Gap. Had two punt return scores, one rushing and one receiving TD. Had more than 250 all purpose yards and added six tackles.
