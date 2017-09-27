Who local media members predict to win this week’s football games

Langston Wertz Jr.
Bret McCormick
Chris Kroeger
Delano Little
Ashley Stroehlein
The Charlotte Observer
(Rock Hill) Herald
WFNZ
WBTV
WBTV
This Season
31-11
32-10
31-11
31-11
32-10
Last week
6-1
5-2
5-2
7-0
7-0
Providence at Harding
Harding
Harding
Harding
Harding
Harding
Porter Ridge at Butler
Butler
Butler
Butler
Butler
Butler
Catholic at Weddington
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Providence Day at Latin
Providence Day
Providence Day
Latin
Latin
Providence Day
Watauga at Alex. Central
Alexander
Watauga
Alexander
Watauga
Alexander
Ashbrook at South Point
South Point
South Point
South Point
South Point
South Point
Fort Mill at Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Fort Mill
Comments