High School Sports

Who local media members predict to win this week’s football games

September 27, 2017 5:41 PM

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Chris Kroeger

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WFNZ

WBTV

WBTV

This Season

31-11

32-10

31-11

31-11

32-10

Last week

6-1

5-2

5-2

7-0

7-0

Providence at Harding

Harding

Harding

Harding

Harding

Harding

Porter Ridge at Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Catholic at Weddington

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Providence Day at Latin

Providence Day

Providence Day

Latin

Latin

Providence Day

Watauga at Alex. Central

Alexander

Watauga

Alexander

Watauga

Alexander

Ashbrook at South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

Fort Mill at Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Fort Mill

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harding University 46, Providence 23

Harding University 46, Providence 23 1:41

Harding University 46, Providence 23
Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem 0:53

Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem
Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more 1:35

Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more

View More Video