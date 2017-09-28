Friday’s football games to watch? Here are 3 key matchups

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings listed with team)
High Point Christian (5-0) at No. 4 Charlotte Christian (3-1), 7:30 p.m.: The visiting Cougars, allowing an average of 7.5 points a game,will try to stop an explosive Christian offense led by quarterback Garrett Shrader.
Watauga (5-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A-4A) at Alexander Central (5-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The visiting Pioneers are averaging 47 points a game. Alexander is averaging 43. This won’t be a quick game.
No. 1 South Pointe (5-0, 0-0 Region 3 4A) at Ridge View (4-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.: Quarterback Derion Kendrick and the top-ranked Stallions travel to Columbia in what might be their toughest region test. Ridge View quarterback Javon Anderson has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards.
Steve Lyttle
