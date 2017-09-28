Vance overwhelms Hopewell a week after tough loss

As bounce-back games go, Vance’s 47-0 victory against IMeck-4A opponent Hopewell on Thursday night was pretty complete from the opening kickoff.
The first time the Cougars touched the ball since last Friday’s 27-13 loss to Mallard Creek, the result was a 41-yard return by Teonne Porter. Vance scored two plays later on a 15-yard touchdown run by Kalen Clark to get all the points they’d need.
And after Hopewell reached the Cougars 6 on its first possession before faltering, the Vance defense was pretty impenetrable the rest of the way.
Quarterback Nigel Summerville completed 14 of 20 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and Clark ran for two more for the Cougars, who led just 7-0 after one quarter but built a 33-0 halftime lead.
Records: Hopewell 0-6, 0-2 IMeck 4A; Vance 4-2, 1-1
Three who mattered
Vance defense: The Cougars gave up very little after Hopewell’s early scoring threat. The Titans didn’t get another first down until midway through the third quarter, and crossed midfield just two more times.
Summerville: Passed for 188 yards in the first half and completed seven of his last eight passes.
Jaylen Riley, WR, Vance: Not the biggest yardage night for the senior (55) but two of his six catches were for scores – 11 and 8 yards, both in the second quarter.
Observations
How tough has it been for the Titans this season? Hopewell has scored 14 points in its six games and Vance’s 47 points were the fewest the Titans have given up in a game this season.
Worth mentioning
The last three minutes of the third quarter and all of the fourth were played with a running clock.
What’s next
Hopewell will host North Mecklenburg at 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Vance will travel to Mooresville for a 7:30 p.m. game on Oct. 6. Both are IMeck 4A games.
