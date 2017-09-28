Milan Howard runs for 101 yards, 2 TDs as Charlotte Catholic rolls at Weddington

Charlotte Catholic marched down the field on the game’s opening drive, going 80 yards in 13 plays, capping it with 6-yard touchdown run by senior running back Milan Howard.
The Cougars’ opening drive set the tone Thursday night as Charlotte Catholic scored on five of its first six drives to open a 35-0 lead en route to a 42-6 Southern Carolinas 3A victory at Weddington.
Charlotte Catholic’s rushing attack allowed the Cougars, No. 3 in the Observer Sweet 16, to take control as they amassed 292 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Howard led the running backs with 101 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Lamagea McDowell added 65 yards and two scores and Michael Neel had 58 yards on six carries.
Charlotte Catholic junior quarterback Chris Walton completed 6 of 8 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
“We try to impose our will on opponents from the start and we coach that every day in practice,” Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz said. “Our mentality is to control the game with offensive and defensive lines and run the ball. We came into a hostile environment tonight and did just that. We were very focused.”
Catholic’s defense also continued its dominance as it has allowed 46 points in six games.
Weddington struggled to put a drive together, gaining 120 yards of total offense.
Freshman running back Will Shipley had the highlight of Weddington’s night with a 57-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Whitner Litton.
Records: Charlotte Catholic 6-0, 2-0 in the SCC; Weddington is 4-2, 1-1.
Three who mattered
Walton: In an offense not known for passing, the senior quarterback went 6-for-8 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring passes of 35 and 81 yards, all in the first half. Walton didn’t attempt a second-half pass.
Howard: Charlotte Catholic’s senior running back rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and also had two catches for 52 yards, all in the first half.
McDowell: The Cougars’ bruising running back is hard to tackle and had 65 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Observations
▪ Charlotte Catholic has dominated the Southern Carolinas Conference after beating Monroe 49-6 last week and Weddington 42-6. That’s 91-12 against two of the league’s best.
▪ Catholic’s defense has dominated all season, allowing 46 points in six games, but it was nice to have senior middle linebacker Chase Foley back for the second straight game. He had a sack, a partially blocked punt and multiple tackles.
▪ Weddington couldn’t move the ball on the ground, gaining 21 yards on 21 carries.
Worth mentioning
▪ Charlotte Catholic has won 34 of its past 37 games.
▪ Howard has 624 yards and nine touchdowns in six games, including four 100-plus-yard rushing games.
▪ Walton also has impressed in the passing game, going 32 for 47 for 612 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
What’s next
Both teams will go on the road for SCC games next Friday, with Catholic visiting Sun Valley. Weddington will play at Piedmont.
