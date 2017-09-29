Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Ridge View 56-19
6-0
at Westwood
2
Mallard Creek
4A
d. Lake Norman 34-3
6-0
vs. W. Charlotte
3
Char. Catholic
3A
d. Weddington 42-6
6-0
at Sun Valley
4
Char. Christian
IND
d. High Point Christian 44-12
4-1
at Char. Country Day
5
Butler
4A
d. Porter Ridge 42-9
4-1
at Myers Park
6
Myers Park
4A
d. Rocky River 21-0
6-0
vs. Butler
7
Harding
4A
d. Providence 46-23
6-1
at Berry
8
Hickory Ridge
4A
d. Garinger 45-0
6-0
vs. Rocky River
9
Richmond Sr.
4A
d. Pinecrest 28-7
4-2
at Jack Britt
10
Vance
4A
d. Hopewell 47-0
4-2
at Mooresville
11
A.L. Brown
3A
Bye
5-1
vs. Cent. Cabarrus
12
West Meck
4A
d. Ardrey Kell 21-7
5-2
vs. Olympic
13
Shelby
2A
Bye
5-1
at Chase
14
South Point
2A
d. Ashbrook 35-13
6-0
vs. East Gaston
15
Hibriten
2A
Bye
6-0
vs. Foard
16
North Meck
4A
d. W. Charlotte 19-6
6-0
at Hopewell
Scores
North Carolina
Albemarle 6, North Moore 0
Arden Christ School def. Charlotte Victory Christian, forfeit
Asheville 51, North Henderson 14
Asheville Erwin 46, West Henderson 21
Ayden-Grifton 63, South Lenoir 0
Belmont South Point 35, Gastonia Ashbrook 13
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 36, Wayne Christian 6
Boonville Starmount 41, Alleghany County 0
Cape Fear 52, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Charlotte Christian 44, High Point Christian Academy 12
Concord Robinson 56, West Stanly 7
East Bladen 47, West Columbus 0
East Carteret 48, Croatan 30
East Davidson 17, Thomasville 13
East Duplin 81, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
East Lincoln 12, Lincolnton 7
East Rutherford 25, Polk County 7
Eastern Alamance 42, Person 7
Eastern Guilford 53, Southwestern Randolph 0
Enka 47, North Buncombe 23
Fayetteville Sanford 48, Gray’s Creek 15
Fayetteville Seventy-First 62, Hoke County 0
Franklin 54, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 0
Graham 32, Word of God Christian Academy 14
Hickory Ridge 45, Charlotte Garinger 0
Hough 45, Mooresville 10
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 48, Isle of Wight Academy, Va. 19
Kinston 42, Greene Central 26
Lee County 56, Burlington Cummings 0
Mallard Creek 34, Lake Norman 3
Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8
Morganton Patton 14, Valdese Draughn 3
New Bern 38, Eastern Wayne 26
Newton-Conover 55, Catawba Bandys 7
North Davidson 52, West Davidson 0
North Lincoln 55, Lake Norman Charter 7
North Rowan 20, South Stanly 19
North Stanly 58, Chatham Central 6
Northampton County 32, North Edgecombe 24
Northeast Guilford 10, Northern Guilford 7
Northwest Cabarrus 48, North Iredell 0
Pamlico County 29, Chocowinity Southside 22
Pender County 58, Lejeune 0
Raleigh Broughton 35, Southeast Raleigh 34
Raleigh Millbrook 49, Raleigh Enloe 14
Raleigh Sanderson 20, Raleigh Leesville Road 17
Randleman 49, Providence Grove 7
Red Springs 38, East Columbus 0
Reidsville 60, High Point Andrews 20
Richlands 29, Rocky Point Trask 7
Roanoke Rapids 42, Oxford Webb 8
Robersonville South Creek 26, Riverside Martin 25
Rocky Mount Academy 30, Faith Christian 6
South Brunswick 3, Wilmington Ashley 0
South Central Pitt 69, Southern Wayne 6
South Columbus 49, St. Pauls 13
South Granville 51, Southern Vance 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 54, Currituck County 21
Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 7
Spring Lake Overhills 17, Erwin Triton 7
Sylva Smoky Mountain 59, Madison County 12
Tarboro 61, Jones County 0
Thomasville Ledford 13, Lexington 7
Washington 45, North Lenoir 12
West Bladen 47, South Robeson 30
West Brunswick 28, North Brunswick 7
West Montgomery 55, South Davidson 0
West Rowan 48, South Rowan 6
Western Alamance 49, Eden Morehead 0
Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16
Wilmington Hoggard 44, Wilmington Laney 13
Wilmington New Hanover 49, Topsail 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 56, Western Guilford 0
South Carolina
Academic Magnet 17, North Charleston 12
Airport 56, Midland Valley 27
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 30, Silver Bluff 0
Barnwell 56, Calhoun County 0
Beaufort 56, R.B. Stall 3
Bluffton 24, May River 14
Brookland-Cayce 42, Pelion 7
Cane Bay 24, Colleton County 17
Central 59, Chesterfield 31
Chapin 30, Dreher 7
Chapman 48, Clinton 18
Cheraw 47, Andrew Jackson 14
Chester 35, Indian Land 34
Conway 35, West Florence 7
Dillon 42, Waccamaw 8
Dorman 28, Boiling Springs 18
Dutch Fork 58, Blythewood 0
Emerald 13, Palmetto 10
First Baptist 38, Porter-Gaud 14
Florence Christian 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 20
Fort Dorchester 63, Stratford 8
Fox Creek 35, C.A. Johnson 6
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38, Clarendon Hall Academy 14
Franklin, N.C. 54, Carolina Wildcats (Private) 0
Gaffney 44, Rock Hill 14
Garrett Academy of Technology 8, Burke 6
Georgetown 44, Aynor 12
Greenville 42, Pickens 14
Greenwood 42, Wade Hampton (G) 21
Greer 70, Travelers Rest 3
Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 13
Hanahan 26, Manning 21
Hartsville 28, Abbeville 21
Hillcrest 39, Laurens 6
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Blackville-Hilda 6
Irmo 33, White Knoll 20
Jefferson Davis Academy 40, W. Wyman King Academy 16
John Paul II 36, Carolina Academy 14
Lake City 19, Loris 16
Lee Central 33, North Central 7
Lewisville 66, McBee 12
Lexington 41, River Bluff 19
Nation Ford 38, Clover 27
Newberry 49, Woodruff 10
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 71, Northwood Academy 0
Orangeburg Prep 60, Oakbrook Prep 0
Patrick Henry Academy 14, Coastal Christian Prep 12
Pendleton 49, West Oak 0
Pinewood Prep 31, Cardinal Newman 8
Powdersville 56, Carolina High and Academy 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 42, Denmark-Olar 0
South Aiken 51, Aiken 10
St. James 53, Marlboro County 0
St. John’s 48, Military Magnet Academy 6
Summerville 25, West Ashley 22
Summerville Faith Christian 53, Beaufort Academy 14
T.L. Hanna 52, Easley 0
Timmonsville 56, Great Falls 0
Walhalla 32, Crescent 13
Wando 36, James Island 7
Westside 30, Woodmont 13
Whale Branch 20, Woodland 14, OT
Whitmire 26, Ware Shoals 20
Williston-Elko 29, Wagener-Salley 10
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
Alexander Central at Freedom
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7
Avery County at Madison
Bandys at Lincolnton
Butler at Myers Park, 7
Cannon School at High Point Christian, 7
Carson at North Iredell
Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King
Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Concord at Cox Mill
Concord First Assembly at Statesville Christian
Crest at Ashbrook
Cuthbertson at Monroe
Draughn at Bunker Hill
East Burke at Patton
East Gaston at South Point
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
East Montgomery at Anson County
East Rutherford at R.S. Central
Forestview at North Gaston
Franklin Christian at Charlotte Latin
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten
Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7
Harding at Berry, 7
Hickory at Watauga
Hickory Hawks at Southside Christian (SC)
Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep
Independence at Porter Ridge
Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss
Lake Norman at Hough, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Metrolina Christian at Asheville School, 4
Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville
Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7
North Moore at South Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
North Rowan at Albemarle
North Stanly at South Davidson, 7
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Olympic at West Mecklenburg, 7
Richmond Senior at Jack Britt
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
St. Stephens at West Caldwell
Shelby at Chase
South Caldwell at McDowell
South Rowan at West Davidson
Statesville at South Iredell
Stuart Cramer at Burns
Union Academy at Bessemer City
Vance at Mooresville
Victory Christian at Northside Christian
Weddington at Piedmont
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7
West Lincoln at Newton Conover
West Rowan at East Rowan
West Stanly at Forest Hills
South Carolina
THURSDAY
Columbia at Chester
FRIDAY
Cheraw at North Central
Chesterfield at Buford
Clover at Fort Mill
Hickory Hawks at Southside Christian
Lee Central at Central Pageland
Lewisville at Lamar
Richland Northeast at Lancaster
Ridge View at York
Rock Hill at Nation Ford
South Pointe (SC) at Westwood
