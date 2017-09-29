High School Sports

Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedule

September 29, 2017 10:33 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Ridge View 56-19

6-0

at Westwood

2

Mallard Creek

4A

d. Lake Norman 34-3

6-0

vs. W. Charlotte

3

Char. Catholic

3A

d. Weddington 42-6

6-0

at Sun Valley

4

Char. Christian

IND

d. High Point Christian 44-12

4-1

at Char. Country Day

5

Butler

4A

d. Porter Ridge 42-9

4-1

at Myers Park

6

Myers Park

4A

d. Rocky River 21-0

6-0

vs. Butler

7

Harding

4A

d. Providence 46-23

6-1

at Berry

8

Hickory Ridge

4A

d. Garinger 45-0

6-0

vs. Rocky River

9

Richmond Sr.

4A

d. Pinecrest 28-7

4-2

at Jack Britt

10

Vance

4A

d. Hopewell 47-0

4-2

at Mooresville

11

A.L. Brown

3A

Bye

5-1

vs. Cent. Cabarrus

12

West Meck

4A

d. Ardrey Kell 21-7

5-2

vs. Olympic

13

Shelby

2A

Bye

5-1

at Chase

14

South Point

2A

d. Ashbrook 35-13

6-0

vs. East Gaston

15

Hibriten

2A

Bye

6-0

vs. Foard

16

North Meck

4A

d. W. Charlotte 19-6

6-0

at Hopewell

Scores

North Carolina

Albemarle 6, North Moore 0

Arden Christ School def. Charlotte Victory Christian, forfeit

Asheville 51, North Henderson 14

Asheville Erwin 46, West Henderson 21

Ayden-Grifton 63, South Lenoir 0

Belmont South Point 35, Gastonia Ashbrook 13

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 36, Wayne Christian 6

Boonville Starmount 41, Alleghany County 0

Cape Fear 52, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Charlotte Christian 44, High Point Christian Academy 12

Concord Robinson 56, West Stanly 7

East Bladen 47, West Columbus 0

East Carteret 48, Croatan 30

East Davidson 17, Thomasville 13

East Duplin 81, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6

East Lincoln 12, Lincolnton 7

East Rutherford 25, Polk County 7

Eastern Alamance 42, Person 7

Eastern Guilford 53, Southwestern Randolph 0

Enka 47, North Buncombe 23

Fayetteville Sanford 48, Gray’s Creek 15

Fayetteville Seventy-First 62, Hoke County 0

Franklin 54, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 0

Graham 32, Word of God Christian Academy 14

Hickory Ridge 45, Charlotte Garinger 0

Hough 45, Mooresville 10

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 48, Isle of Wight Academy, Va. 19

Kinston 42, Greene Central 26

Lee County 56, Burlington Cummings 0

Mallard Creek 34, Lake Norman 3

Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8

Morganton Patton 14, Valdese Draughn 3

New Bern 38, Eastern Wayne 26

Newton-Conover 55, Catawba Bandys 7

North Davidson 52, West Davidson 0

North Lincoln 55, Lake Norman Charter 7

North Rowan 20, South Stanly 19

North Stanly 58, Chatham Central 6

Northampton County 32, North Edgecombe 24

Northeast Guilford 10, Northern Guilford 7

Northwest Cabarrus 48, North Iredell 0

Pamlico County 29, Chocowinity Southside 22

Pender County 58, Lejeune 0

Raleigh Broughton 35, Southeast Raleigh 34

Raleigh Millbrook 49, Raleigh Enloe 14

Raleigh Sanderson 20, Raleigh Leesville Road 17

Randleman 49, Providence Grove 7

Red Springs 38, East Columbus 0

Reidsville 60, High Point Andrews 20

Richlands 29, Rocky Point Trask 7

Roanoke Rapids 42, Oxford Webb 8

Robersonville South Creek 26, Riverside Martin 25

Rocky Mount Academy 30, Faith Christian 6

South Brunswick 3, Wilmington Ashley 0

South Central Pitt 69, Southern Wayne 6

South Columbus 49, St. Pauls 13

South Granville 51, Southern Vance 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 54, Currituck County 21

Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 7

Spring Lake Overhills 17, Erwin Triton 7

Sylva Smoky Mountain 59, Madison County 12

Tarboro 61, Jones County 0

Thomasville Ledford 13, Lexington 7

Washington 45, North Lenoir 12

West Bladen 47, South Robeson 30

West Brunswick 28, North Brunswick 7

West Montgomery 55, South Davidson 0

West Rowan 48, South Rowan 6

Western Alamance 49, Eden Morehead 0

Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16

Wilmington Hoggard 44, Wilmington Laney 13

Wilmington New Hanover 49, Topsail 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 56, Western Guilford 0

South Carolina

Academic Magnet 17, North Charleston 12

Airport 56, Midland Valley 27

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 30, Silver Bluff 0

Barnwell 56, Calhoun County 0

Beaufort 56, R.B. Stall 3

Bluffton 24, May River 14

Brookland-Cayce 42, Pelion 7

Cane Bay 24, Colleton County 17

Central 59, Chesterfield 31

Chapin 30, Dreher 7

Chapman 48, Clinton 18

Cheraw 47, Andrew Jackson 14

Chester 35, Indian Land 34

Conway 35, West Florence 7

Dillon 42, Waccamaw 8

Dorman 28, Boiling Springs 18

Dutch Fork 58, Blythewood 0

Emerald 13, Palmetto 10

First Baptist 38, Porter-Gaud 14

Florence Christian 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 20

Fort Dorchester 63, Stratford 8

Fox Creek 35, C.A. Johnson 6

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 38, Clarendon Hall Academy 14

Franklin, N.C. 54, Carolina Wildcats (Private) 0

Gaffney 44, Rock Hill 14

Garrett Academy of Technology 8, Burke 6

Georgetown 44, Aynor 12

Greenville 42, Pickens 14

Greenwood 42, Wade Hampton (G) 21

Greer 70, Travelers Rest 3

Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 13

Hanahan 26, Manning 21

Hartsville 28, Abbeville 21

Hillcrest 39, Laurens 6

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44, Blackville-Hilda 6

Irmo 33, White Knoll 20

Jefferson Davis Academy 40, W. Wyman King Academy 16

John Paul II 36, Carolina Academy 14

Lake City 19, Loris 16

Lee Central 33, North Central 7

Lewisville 66, McBee 12

Lexington 41, River Bluff 19

Nation Ford 38, Clover 27

Newberry 49, Woodruff 10

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 71, Northwood Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep 60, Oakbrook Prep 0

Patrick Henry Academy 14, Coastal Christian Prep 12

Pendleton 49, West Oak 0

Pinewood Prep 31, Cardinal Newman 8

Powdersville 56, Carolina High and Academy 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 42, Denmark-Olar 0

South Aiken 51, Aiken 10

St. James 53, Marlboro County 0

St. John’s 48, Military Magnet Academy 6

Summerville 25, West Ashley 22

Summerville Faith Christian 53, Beaufort Academy 14

T.L. Hanna 52, Easley 0

Timmonsville 56, Great Falls 0

Walhalla 32, Crescent 13

Wando 36, James Island 7

Westside 30, Woodmont 13

Whale Branch 20, Woodland 14, OT

Whitmire 26, Ware Shoals 20

Williston-Elko 29, Wagener-Salley 10

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

Alexander Central at Freedom

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg, 7

Avery County at Madison

Bandys at Lincolnton

Butler at Myers Park, 7

Cannon School at High Point Christian, 7

Carson at North Iredell

Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King

Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Concord at Cox Mill

Concord First Assembly at Statesville Christian

Crest at Ashbrook

Cuthbertson at Monroe

Draughn at Bunker Hill

East Burke at Patton

East Gaston at South Point

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

East Montgomery at Anson County

East Rutherford at R.S. Central

Forestview at North Gaston

Franklin Christian at Charlotte Latin

Fred T. Foard at Hibriten

Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7

Harding at Berry, 7

Hickory at Watauga

Hickory Hawks at Southside Christian (SC)

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep

Independence at Porter Ridge

Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss

Lake Norman at Hough, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Metrolina Christian at Asheville School, 4

Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville

Mount Pleasant at Central Academy

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

North Moore at South Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

North Rowan at Albemarle

North Stanly at South Davidson, 7

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Olympic at West Mecklenburg, 7

Richmond Senior at Jack Britt

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

St. Stephens at West Caldwell

Shelby at Chase

South Caldwell at McDowell

South Rowan at West Davidson

Statesville at South Iredell

Stuart Cramer at Burns

Union Academy at Bessemer City

Vance at Mooresville

Victory Christian at Northside Christian

Weddington at Piedmont

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7

West Lincoln at Newton Conover

West Rowan at East Rowan

West Stanly at Forest Hills

South Carolina

THURSDAY

Columbia at Chester

FRIDAY

Cheraw at North Central

Chesterfield at Buford

Clover at Fort Mill

Hickory Hawks at Southside Christian

Lee Central at Central Pageland

Lewisville at Lamar

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Ridge View at York

Rock Hill at Nation Ford

South Pointe (SC) at Westwood

