Charlotte Christian extends winning streak with rout of High Point Christian

Charlotte Christian is heading in the right direction.
The Knights won their fourth straight game by rolling through High Point Christian 44-12 Friday with a big second quarter that turned the tide. Charlotte Christian was sparked by J.B. Owolowo’s interception return for a touchdown and a long pass from Garrett Schrader to Josh Eboboko for another that turned a close game into a rout. Charlotte Christian’s defense did its share, forcing a pair of interceptions and limiting High Point Christian to 231 yards, 89 after the break.
Knight running back Justus Woods sparked the offense with 138 yards and three touchdowns to go with four receptions for 35 yards and another score. Schrader hit 13-of-25 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The first-half offenses were nearly even, with Charlotte Christian rolling up 156 yards compared to High Point Christian’s 142, but big plays lifted the Knights to a 23-6 advantage at halftime. Owolowo picked off a Cougars’ screen pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown and 10-0 Christian advantage followed by a 67-yard strike from Schrader to Eboboko to push the lead to 17-0.
High Point Christian got a spark from Lance Boykin, who scored on a 38-yard pass from Caleb Homol to close the deficit to 17-6. But Charlotte Christian responded on the half’s final drive, capped by Justus Woods’ 6-yard touchdown reception.
Schrader had a big half, accounting for 118 yards, including 6-of-15 passing for 81 yards and a pair of scores.
Records: High Point Christian is 5-1. Charlotte Christian is 4-1.
Three who mattered
Justus Woods: The Charlotte Christian running back ran for 170 yards on 15 carries in the second half with three scores.
Caleb Homol: The High Point Christian quarterback hit 8-of-15 passes for 91 yards and a score before he was knocked out of the game with a leg injury.
J.B. Olowolo: The sophomore’s 17-yard interception return for a score provided Charlotte Christian a 10-0 lead in the second quarter and momentum.
Observations
▪ Alex Cherne completed 5-of-10 passes for 63 yards in relief of Homol.
▪ Charlotte Christian ran for 207 yards on 37 carries.
▪ Both teams tallied three sacks, but Charlotte Christian forced a pair of takeaways that led to 14 points.
What's next
High Point Christian hosts Cannon School. Charlotte Christian is at Country Day.
High Point Christian 0 - 6 - 0 - 6 – 12
Charlotte Christian 3 - 20 - 7 - 14 – 44
CC - Nathan Collins 31 FG
CC - J.B. Owolowo 17 interception return (Collins kick)
CC - Josh Eboboko 67 pass from Garrett Schrader (Collins kick)
HPC - Lance Boykin 38 pass from Caleb Homol (kick missed)
CC - Justus Woods 6 pass from Schrader (kick missed)
CC - Woods 6 run (Collins kick)
CC - Woods 3 run (Collins kick)
HPC - Peyton Fowler 13 blocked punt return (pass failed)
CC - Woods 2 run (Collins kick)
