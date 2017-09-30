High school football anthem protests? OK in CMS, won’t fly at one Louisiana school

More Videos 1:41 Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game Pause 0:53 Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem 1:01 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates 1:31 Millennials win at the polls but without their peers 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 2:17 Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte 1:37 Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler gives Week 4 fantasy football picks 1:00 Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man: "He's trying to help" 2:42 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton discusses NFL protests, feelings about Colin Kaepernick 3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem Harding High cheerleaders kneel during the playing of the national anthem on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The school was hosting the Providence Panthers in high school football action. The cheerleaders said that they were respectfully crouching in observation of freedom, violence in the community and racism. Harding High cheerleaders kneel during the playing of the national anthem on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The school was hosting the Providence Panthers in high school football action. The cheerleaders said that they were respectfully crouching in observation of freedom, violence in the community and racism. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

