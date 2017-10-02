Since returing to the lineup and rushing for 355 yards, Charlotte Country Day sophomore Tim Newman has led the Bucs to four straight wins. Country Day has rival Charlotte Christian for homecoming Friday
Charlotte-area high school football games of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 02, 2017 5:35 PM

Charlotte area’s top high school football games of the week:

No. 5 Butler (4-1, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 6 Myers Park (6-0, 2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Butler hasn’t had the normal offensive punch as in past years, averaging 23 points game, down from more than 40 in 2016. Myers Park has three straight shutouts and four for the season. The winner has the inside track to the league title.

No. 3 Charlotte Catholic (6-0, 2-0 Southern Carolina) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (5-1, 1-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Almost a must-win for Sun Valley to stay in contention for the league title. Sun Valley’s only loss was 36-35 to Weddington. Catholic, currently establishing dominance in the league, has beaten Weddington and Monroe by a combined 91-12 in its first two conference games.

No. 4 Charlotte Christian (4-1, 0-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Country Day (4-2, 0-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Knights – led by junior QB Garrett Shrader (1,021 yards passing, 11 TDs) – have won four straight since a 19-14 season-opening loss at Charlotte Catholic. Country Day has also won four straight since sophomore RB Tim Newman has returned, rushing for a total of 355 yards, three touchdowns. In the streak, the Bucs have outscored opponents 129-23.

Union Academy (4-2, 1-1 Southern Piedmont) at Bessemer City (6-0, 2-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Bessemer City is off to the best start in school history and tries to continue its unbeaten march against Union Academy, which has won three of its past four games.

Alexander Central (6-0, 1-0 Northwestern) at Morganton Freedom (5-1, 2-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Alexander Central is averaging 40 points per game. Freedom has won five straight since losing its opener 14-7 to four-time state champion Shelby.

Note: Rankings are from the Sweet 16 poll.

