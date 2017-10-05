North Meck first-year coach stuck to plan, has unbeaten Vikings on roll, fans energized

Butler football coach Brian Hales and the Bulldogs will play host to Myers Park Friday night in a Southwestern 4A showdown. Butler, 4-1 overall and 2-0, is No. 5 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Myers Park is 6-0, 2-0 and is No. 6 in the rankings. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM