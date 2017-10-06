Charlotte Christian rolls to victory over Country Day

Charlotte Christian had a great time at Charlotte Country Day’s homecoming.
The Knights raced to a six-touchdown lead in the first half and cruised to a 42-0 win Friday at Belk Stadium. From J.B. Olowolo’s 99-yard kick return to open the game to Justus Woods’ pair of touchdown runs, Charlotte Christian scored early and often in overwhelming the Buccaneers. By intermission, the only drama was the final score as the Knights rolled to their fifth straight win.
Charlotte Christian’s dominance was total, the Knights outgaining Country Day 283-14 in the first half with a 21-4 advantage in first downs. The Bucs managed to cross midfield three times, but their best opportunity to avert a shutout fell short with a missed field goal try in the fourth quarter.
The Knights spread the offensive wealth with eight receivers catching passes and quarterback Garrett Shrader completing 15-of-18 attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown while running for another 40 for a score. Christian rushed for 146 yards, with Woods accounting for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.
Records: Charlotte Christian is 5-1. Country Day is 5-2.
Three who mattered
Justus Woods: Another big all-around game for the tailback, with 69 yards total offense and a pair of touchdown runs in the first half.
Garrett Shrader: Charlotte Christian’s quarterback was dazzling, connecting on 14-of-17 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He also ran for 50 yards and a score on seven carries.
J.B. Awolowo: His 99-yard kick return for a score on the game’s opening play set the stage for a Charlotte Christian deluge.
Observations
▪ Rylan McLaurin turned in Country Day’s longest play with a 59-yard kick return in the first half.
▪ The second half was played with a running clock once Charlotte Christian pulled in front by 42 points.
Worth mentioning
Charlotte Christian has reeled off five straight wins after losing the season opener to Charlotte Catholic.
What's next
Charlotte Christian is home against Metrolina Christian. Country Day heads to rival Providence Day.
