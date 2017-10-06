Defense dominates as Mallard Creek rips West Charlotte

On a night when Mallard Creek’s offense wasn’t in top form, the Mavericks defense made sure that it didn’t make a bit of difference.
Mallard Creek forced four West Charlotte turnovers -- including interceptions for touchdowns by linebacker Jalen Weddington and defensive back Malcolm Franklin -- and blocked a punt on the way to a 33-0 victory over the Lions on Friday night at Mallard Creek.
Three who mattered
Nasjzae Bryant, Mallard Creek: Mavericks’ running back got the game’s first score midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run.
Mallard Creek defense: The pick sixes, 20 yards from Wellington and 38 yards by Franklin, broke the game open in the second quarter. Wellington also had a fumble recovery in the second half and Keeshon Martin added another interception.
Myles Franklin, Mallard Creek: Tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to fellow wide receiver Teddy Creecy on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Observations
The Mavericks’ best drive of the night was their first, a quick march to the West Charlotte 10. But it ended when running back Joshua McIntyre fumbled and West Charlotte defensive end Ahmad Gilbert recovered. The defense made sure the Mavericks didn’t really need extended possession time for the rest of the game.
Worth mentioning
West Charlotte junior wide receiver Demontez Walker, who had been the Lions’ most productive offensive player with five catches for 125 yards, was ejected from the game with five minutes left after a scuffle with a Mallard Creek defender. The game was delayed briefly after an official was shaken up while trying to break up the altercation.
Records: West Charlotte 3-4, 1-2 IMeck 4A; Mallard Creek 7-0, 3-0.
What's next
West Charlotte travels to Vance for a 7 p.m. game on Friday. Mallard Creek is at Hopewell at 7 p.m. on Friday. Both are IMeck 4A conference games.
Comments