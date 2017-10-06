Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad looks to quiet the crowd after catching a touchdown pass against Butler in the first half of Friday night’s football game. Butler, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, won 28-7 over the No. 6-ranked Mustangs.
Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad looks to quiet the crowd after catching a touchdown pass against Butler in the first half of Friday night’s football game. Butler, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, won 28-7 over the No. 6-ranked Mustangs. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad looks to quiet the crowd after catching a touchdown pass against Butler in the first half of Friday night’s football game. Butler, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, won 28-7 over the No. 6-ranked Mustangs. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

How the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s scores and next week’s schedules

October 06, 2017 11:16 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Westwood 48-7

7-0

vs. Lancaster

2

Mallard Creek

4A

d. W. Charlotte 33-0

7-0

at Hopewell

3

Char. Catholic

3A

d. Sun Valley 27-3

7-0

vs. Piedmont

4

Char. Christian

IND

d. Char.

5-1

vs. Metrolina Christian

5

Butler

4A

d. Myers Park 28-7

5-1

at Independence

6

Myers Park

4A

lost 28-7 at Butler

6-1

vs. Hickory Ridge

7

Harding

4A

d. Berry 51-12

7-1

vs. Ardrey Kell

8

Hickory Ridge

4A

d. Rocky River 28-6

7-0

at Myers Park

9

Richmond Sr.

4A

lost 41-20 at Fay. Britt

4-3

at Hoke County

10

Vance

4A

d. Mooresville 28-14

5-2

vs. West Charlotte

11

A.L. Brown

3A

d. Central Cabarrus 38-15

6-1

at Cox Mill

12

W. Mecklenburg

4A

d.. Olympic 49-35

6-2

vs. Providence

13

Shelby

2A

d. Chase 63-0

6-1

vs. R.S.Central

14

South Point

2A

d. East Gaston 56-0

7-0

vs. E. Rutherford

15

Hibriten

2A

d. Foard 50-6

7-0

at Draughn

16

North Meck

4A

d. Hopewell 34-0

7-0

vs. Hough

Scores

North Carolina

Apex Middle Creek 28, Fuquay-Varina 14

Arden Christ School 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 9

Asheville 30, Waynesville Tuscola 16

Asheville Erwin 30, Asheville Roberson 20

Ayden-Grifton 39, Washington 34

Belmont Cramer 28, Lawndale Burns 21

Belmont South Point 56, East Gaston 0

Bunn 56, Northern Vance 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Mitchell County 20

Cameron Union Pines 36, Southern Lee 29

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 37, South Mecklenburg 26

Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe Sun Valley 13

Charlotte Mallard Creek 33, West Charlotte 0

Chocowinity Southside 44, Jones County 0

Clayton 42, South Johnston 7

Clinton 49, Newton Grove Midway 0

Concord Robinson 33, Northwest Cabarrus 0

Cornelius Hough 62, Lake Norman 20

Durham Jordan 32, Raleigh Athens Drive 7

East Duplin 49, Goldsboro 6

East Mecklenburg 44, Charlotte Garinger 0

East Surry 48, Kernersville McGuinness 0

East Wilkes 52, Boonville Starmount 7

Eastern Guilford 45, Asheboro 0

Edenton Holmes 76, Camden County 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Hertford County 0

Fayetteville Sanford 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Fayetteville Seventy-First 50, Lumberton 14

Greene Central 61, North Lenoir 22

Greensboro Dudley 38, Greensboro Smith 6

Greenville Conley 70, Pikeville Aycock 6

High Point Andrews 13, Eastern Randolph 7

High Point Central 21, Northwest Guilford 6

Jacksonville 31, Jacksonville Northside 20

Jacksonville White Oak 19, Swansboro 14

Lee County 50, Harnett Central 0

Lenoir Hibriten 50, Newton Foard 6

Maiden 64, Lake Norman Charter 14

Matthews Butler 28, Charlotte Myers Park 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Morganton Patton 63, East Burke 0

Mt. Airy 59, North Stokes 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 48, Cherryville 6

Nash Central 42, Farmville Central 7

Newton-Conover 58, West Lincoln 8

North Buncombe 48, North Henderson 14

North Davidson 48, Thomasville 0

North Duplin 21, Salemburg Lakewood 14

North Rowan 41, Albemarle 7

North Stanly 62, South Davidson 0

North Wilkes 35, Ashe County 32

Northampton County 22, Southeast Halifax 6

Northern Nash 20, Wilson Hunt 14

Pinetown Northside 14, Robersonville South Creek 8

Porter Ridge 51, Independence 8

Raleigh Leesville Road 21, Raleigh Millbrook 7

Randleman 59, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 12

Red Springs 27, South Robeson 22

Reidsville 67, Carrboro 8

Richlands 33, Pender County 12

Rocky Mount 41, Franklinton 14

Rocky Point Trask 42, Lejeune 7

Rolesville 18, Raleigh Wakefield 6

Scotland 61, Hoke County 12

Shelby 63, Forest City Chase 0

South Brunswick 14, Topsail 3

South Granville 67, Warren County 9

South Stanly 34, North Moore 0

Southeast Guilford 35, Southern Alamance 0

Southern Nash 48, Wilson Fike 10

Southwest Onslow 68, East Carteret 30

St. Pauls 48, West Columbus 6

Tarboro 71, Pamlico County 14

Thomasville Ledford 48, Central Davidson 14

Trinity Christian 54, North Raleigh Christian 0

Valdese Draughn 20, Claremont Bunker Hill 13

Wake Forest 42, Knightdale 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 77, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Watauga 49, Hickory 42

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Monroe Parkwood 6

Weddington 29, Monroe Piedmont 6

West Craven 46, South Lenoir 14

West Forsyth 21, East Forsyth 10

West Henderson 28, Enka 27, 2OT

West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Olympic 35

West Montgomery 61, Chatham Central 0

Western Alamance 65, Person 6

Whiteville 56, West Bladen 21

Wilmington Ashley 41, North Brunswick 0

Wilmington Hoggard 45, West Brunswick 7

Wilmington New Hanover 45, Wilmington Laney 6

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 50, North Forsyth 12

South Carolina

Andrew Jackson 48, Great Falls 0

Andrews 35, Johnsonville 14

Ashley Ridge 42, Stratford 14

Aynor 57, Waccamaw 33

Belton-Honea Path 31, Pickens 0

Ben Lippen 34, Orangeburg Prep 7

Berea 50, Carolina High and Academy 6

Berkeley 45, R.B. Stall 8

Blacksburg 42, Chesnee 23

Blue Ridge 32, Travelers Rest 20

Bluffton 39, Battery Creek 12

Cane Bay 24, Hilton Head Island 21

Cardinal Newman 30, Heathwood Hall 0

Carvers Bay 52, Mullins 12

Cathedral Academy 51, Newberry Academy 15

Chapin 43, A.C. Flora 0

Chapman 48, Woodruff 14

Cheraw 49, North Central 14

Chester 48, Columbia 28

Chesterfield 31, Buford 14

Clarendon Hall Academy 53, Coastal Christian Prep 26

Clinton 28, Mid-Carolina 26

Cross 46, Branchville 6

Dillon 39, Loris 20

Dillon Christian 56, King’s Academy 7

Dixie 45, Calhoun Falls 12

Dorman 42, Gaffney 35

Dreher 22, Lower Richland 13

Dutch Fork 29, Lexington 7

First Baptist 72, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0

Florence Christian 24, Spartanburg Christian 18

Fort Dorchester 61, Goose Creek 7

Fox Creek 27, Eau Claire 22

Greenville 46, Wren 14

Greer 42, Eastside 7

Hammond 35, Porter-Gaud 0

Hartsville 41, Lakewood 18

Hemingway 55, Hannah-Pamplico 7

Hillcrest 42, Riverside 0

Lake View 30, East Clarendon 6

Lamar 30, Lewisville 6

Lancaster 34, Richland Northeast 20

Laurens 32, Wade Hampton (G) 16

Lee Central 14, Central 12

Liberty 14, Crescent 7

Lugoff-Elgin 34, Crestwood 16

May River 34, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 8

Midland Valley 41, Aiken 14

Myrtle Beach 73, St. James 0

Newberry 49, Broome 21

Ninety Six 23, D.W. Daniel 14

North Augusta 47, Airport 7

Palmetto 52, Southside 7

Patrick Henry Academy 22, Providence HomeSchool 12

Richard Winn Academy 38, Calhoun Academy 14

Saluda 17, Gray Collegiate Academy 14

Seneca 70, West Oak 10

Silver Bluff 47, Allendale-Fairfax 0

South Aiken 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

South Pointe 48, Westwood 7

Southside Christian 51, Hickory Home School, N.C. 7

Spring Valley 42, Irmo 21

St. Andrew’s, Ga. 63, Hilton Head Prep 0

Summerville 24, Wando 21

Sumter 44, West Florence 6

Thomas Heyward Academy 35, Williamsburg Academy 12

Timmonsville 22, McBee 14

Trinity Byrnes School 17, Pee Dee Academy 7

Walhalla 28, Pendleton 23

West Ashley 48, James Island 14

Westside 21, Easley 0

Whale Branch 21, North Charleston 16

White Knoll 14, River Bluff 10

Williston-Elko 36, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12

Wilson 38, Marlboro County 13

Woodland 37, Burke 0

Woodmont 49, J.L. Mann 17

York Comprehensive 59, Ridge View 26

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7

Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mooresville at Lake Norman

West Charlotte at Vance, 7

South Meck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Harding, 7

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at West Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Independence, 7

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Southeastern 4A

Richmond County at Hoke County

Fayetteville Britt at Purnell Swett

Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County

Lumberton at Pinecrest

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Alexander Central

Freedom at South Caldwell

West Caldwell at Hickory

Watauga at St. Stephens

Big West 3A

Kings Mountain at Ashbrook

Burns at Forestview

Hunter Huss at Crest

North Gaston at Stuart Cramer

North Piedmont 3A

Carson at East Rowan

North Iredell at Statesville

South Iredell at West Rowan

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Southern Carolina 3A

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

Sun Valley at Monroe

Parkwood at Weddington

Central Carolina 2A

Salisbury at Ledford

Thomasville at South Rowan

Central Davidson at East Davidson

Lexington at North Davidson

Northwestern Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at East Burke

Hibriten at Draughn

Patton at West Iredell

Rocky River 2A

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Central Academy at West Stanly

Forest Hills at East Montgomery

South Fork 2A

Bandys at East Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Maiden at North Lincoln

Southwestern Athletic 2A

Chase at East Gaston

East Rutherford at South Point

R-S Central at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

Elkin at North Wilkes

Starmount at West Wilkes

Alleghany at East Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Avery County

Madison at Mitchell

Swannanoa Owen at Mountain Heritage

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep

Cherryville at Union Academy

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Stanly, 7

Chatham Central at North Rowan, 7

West Montgomery at South Stanly, 7

South Davidson at North Moore, 7

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7

NCISAA West

Hickory Grove Christian at Victory Christian

Piedmont Six

Statesville Christian at Cannon School

Christ the King at Concord First Assembly

High Point Christian at Southlake Christian

N.C. nonconference

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Christian, 7

Franklin Christian (SC) at Charlotte Latin

Robbinsville at Hickory Hawks

Commonwealth Charter at Northside Christian

South Carolina

FRIDAY

S.C. Region 4 5A

Northwestern at Clover

Fort Mill at Rock Hill

S.C. Region 3 4A

Lancaster at South Pointe

Blythewood Westwood at York

Ridge View at Richland Northeast

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester at Camden

Indian Land at Columbia

S.C. Region 4 2A

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

North Central at Buford

Cheraw at Lee Central

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls at McBee

Timmonsville at Lamar

S.C. nonconference

Carolina Pride at Central Pageland

Duncan Byrnes at Nation Ford

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game

Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game 1:41

Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game

Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem 0:53

Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem
Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more 1:35

Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more

View More Video