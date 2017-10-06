How the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s scores and next week’s schedules

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Westwood 48-7
7-0
vs. Lancaster
2
Mallard Creek
4A
d. W. Charlotte 33-0
7-0
at Hopewell
3
Char. Catholic
3A
d. Sun Valley 27-3
7-0
vs. Piedmont
4
Char. Christian
IND
d. Char.
5-1
vs. Metrolina Christian
5
Butler
4A
d. Myers Park 28-7
5-1
at Independence
6
Myers Park
4A
lost 28-7 at Butler
6-1
vs. Hickory Ridge
7
Harding
4A
d. Berry 51-12
7-1
vs. Ardrey Kell
8
Hickory Ridge
4A
d. Rocky River 28-6
7-0
at Myers Park
9
Richmond Sr.
4A
lost 41-20 at Fay. Britt
4-3
at Hoke County
10
Vance
4A
d. Mooresville 28-14
5-2
vs. West Charlotte
11
A.L. Brown
3A
d. Central Cabarrus 38-15
6-1
at Cox Mill
12
W. Mecklenburg
4A
d.. Olympic 49-35
6-2
vs. Providence
13
Shelby
2A
d. Chase 63-0
6-1
vs. R.S.Central
14
South Point
2A
d. East Gaston 56-0
7-0
vs. E. Rutherford
15
Hibriten
2A
d. Foard 50-6
7-0
at Draughn
16
North Meck
4A
d. Hopewell 34-0
7-0
vs. Hough
Scores
North Carolina
Apex Middle Creek 28, Fuquay-Varina 14
Arden Christ School 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 9
Asheville 30, Waynesville Tuscola 16
Asheville Erwin 30, Asheville Roberson 20
Ayden-Grifton 39, Washington 34
Belmont Cramer 28, Lawndale Burns 21
Belmont South Point 56, East Gaston 0
Bunn 56, Northern Vance 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Mitchell County 20
Cameron Union Pines 36, Southern Lee 29
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 37, South Mecklenburg 26
Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe Sun Valley 13
Charlotte Mallard Creek 33, West Charlotte 0
Chocowinity Southside 44, Jones County 0
Clayton 42, South Johnston 7
Clinton 49, Newton Grove Midway 0
Concord Robinson 33, Northwest Cabarrus 0
Cornelius Hough 62, Lake Norman 20
Durham Jordan 32, Raleigh Athens Drive 7
East Duplin 49, Goldsboro 6
East Mecklenburg 44, Charlotte Garinger 0
East Surry 48, Kernersville McGuinness 0
East Wilkes 52, Boonville Starmount 7
Eastern Guilford 45, Asheboro 0
Edenton Holmes 76, Camden County 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Hertford County 0
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 50, Lumberton 14
Greene Central 61, North Lenoir 22
Greensboro Dudley 38, Greensboro Smith 6
Greenville Conley 70, Pikeville Aycock 6
High Point Andrews 13, Eastern Randolph 7
High Point Central 21, Northwest Guilford 6
Jacksonville 31, Jacksonville Northside 20
Jacksonville White Oak 19, Swansboro 14
Lee County 50, Harnett Central 0
Lenoir Hibriten 50, Newton Foard 6
Maiden 64, Lake Norman Charter 14
Matthews Butler 28, Charlotte Myers Park 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Morganton Patton 63, East Burke 0
Mt. Airy 59, North Stokes 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 48, Cherryville 6
Nash Central 42, Farmville Central 7
Newton-Conover 58, West Lincoln 8
North Buncombe 48, North Henderson 14
North Davidson 48, Thomasville 0
North Duplin 21, Salemburg Lakewood 14
North Rowan 41, Albemarle 7
North Stanly 62, South Davidson 0
North Wilkes 35, Ashe County 32
Northampton County 22, Southeast Halifax 6
Northern Nash 20, Wilson Hunt 14
Pinetown Northside 14, Robersonville South Creek 8
Porter Ridge 51, Independence 8
Raleigh Leesville Road 21, Raleigh Millbrook 7
Randleman 59, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 12
Red Springs 27, South Robeson 22
Reidsville 67, Carrboro 8
Richlands 33, Pender County 12
Rocky Mount 41, Franklinton 14
Rocky Point Trask 42, Lejeune 7
Rolesville 18, Raleigh Wakefield 6
Scotland 61, Hoke County 12
Shelby 63, Forest City Chase 0
South Brunswick 14, Topsail 3
South Granville 67, Warren County 9
South Stanly 34, North Moore 0
Southeast Guilford 35, Southern Alamance 0
Southern Nash 48, Wilson Fike 10
Southwest Onslow 68, East Carteret 30
St. Pauls 48, West Columbus 6
Tarboro 71, Pamlico County 14
Thomasville Ledford 48, Central Davidson 14
Trinity Christian 54, North Raleigh Christian 0
Valdese Draughn 20, Claremont Bunker Hill 13
Wake Forest 42, Knightdale 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 77, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Watauga 49, Hickory 42
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Monroe Parkwood 6
Weddington 29, Monroe Piedmont 6
West Craven 46, South Lenoir 14
West Forsyth 21, East Forsyth 10
West Henderson 28, Enka 27, 2OT
West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Olympic 35
West Montgomery 61, Chatham Central 0
Western Alamance 65, Person 6
Whiteville 56, West Bladen 21
Wilmington Ashley 41, North Brunswick 0
Wilmington Hoggard 45, West Brunswick 7
Wilmington New Hanover 45, Wilmington Laney 6
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 50, North Forsyth 12
South Carolina
Andrew Jackson 48, Great Falls 0
Andrews 35, Johnsonville 14
Ashley Ridge 42, Stratford 14
Aynor 57, Waccamaw 33
Belton-Honea Path 31, Pickens 0
Ben Lippen 34, Orangeburg Prep 7
Berea 50, Carolina High and Academy 6
Berkeley 45, R.B. Stall 8
Blacksburg 42, Chesnee 23
Blue Ridge 32, Travelers Rest 20
Bluffton 39, Battery Creek 12
Cane Bay 24, Hilton Head Island 21
Cardinal Newman 30, Heathwood Hall 0
Carvers Bay 52, Mullins 12
Cathedral Academy 51, Newberry Academy 15
Chapin 43, A.C. Flora 0
Chapman 48, Woodruff 14
Cheraw 49, North Central 14
Chester 48, Columbia 28
Chesterfield 31, Buford 14
Clarendon Hall Academy 53, Coastal Christian Prep 26
Clinton 28, Mid-Carolina 26
Cross 46, Branchville 6
Dillon 39, Loris 20
Dillon Christian 56, King’s Academy 7
Dixie 45, Calhoun Falls 12
Dorman 42, Gaffney 35
Dreher 22, Lower Richland 13
Dutch Fork 29, Lexington 7
First Baptist 72, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0
Florence Christian 24, Spartanburg Christian 18
Fort Dorchester 61, Goose Creek 7
Fox Creek 27, Eau Claire 22
Greenville 46, Wren 14
Greer 42, Eastside 7
Hammond 35, Porter-Gaud 0
Hartsville 41, Lakewood 18
Hemingway 55, Hannah-Pamplico 7
Hillcrest 42, Riverside 0
Lake View 30, East Clarendon 6
Lamar 30, Lewisville 6
Lancaster 34, Richland Northeast 20
Laurens 32, Wade Hampton (G) 16
Lee Central 14, Central 12
Liberty 14, Crescent 7
Lugoff-Elgin 34, Crestwood 16
May River 34, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 8
Midland Valley 41, Aiken 14
Myrtle Beach 73, St. James 0
Newberry 49, Broome 21
Ninety Six 23, D.W. Daniel 14
North Augusta 47, Airport 7
Palmetto 52, Southside 7
Patrick Henry Academy 22, Providence HomeSchool 12
Richard Winn Academy 38, Calhoun Academy 14
Saluda 17, Gray Collegiate Academy 14
Seneca 70, West Oak 10
Silver Bluff 47, Allendale-Fairfax 0
South Aiken 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
South Pointe 48, Westwood 7
Southside Christian 51, Hickory Home School, N.C. 7
Spring Valley 42, Irmo 21
St. Andrew’s, Ga. 63, Hilton Head Prep 0
Summerville 24, Wando 21
Sumter 44, West Florence 6
Thomas Heyward Academy 35, Williamsburg Academy 12
Timmonsville 22, McBee 14
Trinity Byrnes School 17, Pee Dee Academy 7
Walhalla 28, Pendleton 23
West Ashley 48, James Island 14
Westside 21, Easley 0
Whale Branch 21, North Charleston 16
White Knoll 14, River Bluff 10
Williston-Elko 36, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12
Wilson 38, Marlboro County 13
Woodland 37, Burke 0
Woodmont 49, J.L. Mann 17
York Comprehensive 59, Ridge View 26
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
I-Meck 4A
Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7
Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mooresville at Lake Norman
West Charlotte at Vance, 7
South Meck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Harding, 7
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at West Mecklenburg, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Independence, 7
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7
Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7
Southeastern 4A
Richmond County at Hoke County
Fayetteville Britt at Purnell Swett
Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County
Lumberton at Pinecrest
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell at Alexander Central
Freedom at South Caldwell
West Caldwell at Hickory
Watauga at St. Stephens
Big West 3A
Kings Mountain at Ashbrook
Burns at Forestview
Hunter Huss at Crest
North Gaston at Stuart Cramer
North Piedmont 3A
Carson at East Rowan
North Iredell at Statesville
South Iredell at West Rowan
South Piedmont 3A
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Southern Carolina 3A
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson
Sun Valley at Monroe
Parkwood at Weddington
Central Carolina 2A
Salisbury at Ledford
Thomasville at South Rowan
Central Davidson at East Davidson
Lexington at North Davidson
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at East Burke
Hibriten at Draughn
Patton at West Iredell
Rocky River 2A
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Central Academy at West Stanly
Forest Hills at East Montgomery
South Fork 2A
Bandys at East Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Maiden at North Lincoln
Southwestern Athletic 2A
Chase at East Gaston
East Rutherford at South Point
R-S Central at Shelby
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County at Wilkes Central
Elkin at North Wilkes
Starmount at West Wilkes
Alleghany at East Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County at Avery County
Madison at Mitchell
Swannanoa Owen at Mountain Heritage
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep
Cherryville at Union Academy
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at North Stanly, 7
Chatham Central at North Rowan, 7
West Montgomery at South Stanly, 7
South Davidson at North Moore, 7
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7
NCISAA West
Hickory Grove Christian at Victory Christian
Piedmont Six
Statesville Christian at Cannon School
Christ the King at Concord First Assembly
High Point Christian at Southlake Christian
N.C. nonconference
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Christian, 7
Franklin Christian (SC) at Charlotte Latin
Robbinsville at Hickory Hawks
Commonwealth Charter at Northside Christian
South Carolina
FRIDAY
S.C. Region 4 5A
Northwestern at Clover
Fort Mill at Rock Hill
S.C. Region 3 4A
Lancaster at South Pointe
Blythewood Westwood at York
Ridge View at Richland Northeast
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester at Camden
Indian Land at Columbia
S.C. Region 4 2A
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
North Central at Buford
Cheraw at Lee Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls at McBee
Timmonsville at Lamar
S.C. nonconference
Carolina Pride at Central Pageland
Duncan Byrnes at Nation Ford
