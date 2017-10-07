Gallery: Butler Bulldogs 28, Myers Park Mustangs 7

Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad catches a touchdown pass against Butler during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad looks to quiet the crowd after catching a touchdown pass against Butler during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad, center, looks to break free from the grasp of Butler Bulldogs defensive lineman Alex Bridges, right, following a pass reception during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park running back Khamal Howard, left, breaks to the outside on a run as the Butler Bulldogs defense gives chase during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park defensive back Patrick Alvarez, right, intercepts a pass by Butler Bulldogs quarterback Christian Peters during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Butler Bulldogs T.J. Cusick, left, recovers a fumble by Myers Park defensive back Patrick Alvarez during first half action. Alvarez had intercepted a pass by Butler Bulldogs quarterback Christian Peters and while running for the sideline was hit and fumbled the ball during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Butler Bulldogs T.J. Cusick flips over after recovering a fumble by Myers Park defensive back Patrick Alvarez during first half action. Alvarez had intercepted a pass by Butler Bulldogs quarterback Christian Peters and while running for the sideline was hit and fumbled the ball during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park quarterback Brayden Hawkins drops back to pass to a receiver during first half action against Butler on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park wide receiver Josh Curry, right, fights for yardage as Butler Bulldogs defensive back/linebacker T.J. Cusick, left, makes the tackle during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Butler Bulldogs quarterback Christian Peters, left, scrambles to the outside for yardage as the Myers Park defense chases during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park wide receiver Elijah Bowick breaks to the outside for yardage as Butler Bulldogs defensive back Arshad Fluker, right, looks to make the tackle during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park linebacker Shane Collins celebrates the team's recovery of a fumble by the Butler Bulldogs during first half action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Butler Bulldogs running back Jamal Worthy rushes for yardage during fourth quarter action against Myers Park on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School. Butler defeated Myers Park 28-7.
Butler Bulldogs running back Quasean Holmes, center, battles his way between Myers Park defenders defensive back Kenyatta Howie, left and defensive back Patrick Alvarez, right, during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School. Butler defeated Myers Park 28-7.
Butler Bulldogs offensive lineman Cam Taylor raises his arms to signal a touchdown run by half back Keyon Lesane during fourth quarter action against Myers Park on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Myers Park High School. Butler defeated Myers Park 28-7.
