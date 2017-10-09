Harding High lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is one of four Mecklenburg County players selected to the 2017 Shrine Bowl game.
High School Sports

Four Mecklenburg County high school stars named to 2017 N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl game

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 09, 2017 10:10 AM

Four Mecklenburg County high school football players were named to the 2017 Shrine Bowl team.

West Mecklenburg receiver Dyami Brown, a UNC recruit, will be joined by two Harding stars -- N.C. State-bound defensive back Malik Dunlap and offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn -- along with Vance linebacker Gerald Nathan. Nathan has committed to Colorado State.

The Shrine Bowl matches some of the best public school senior football players in North Carolina against a similar team from South Carolina. This year’s game is Dec. 16 at Wofford College in Spartanburg. South Carolina leads the all-time series 44-32-4, but North Carolina has won the last two meetings.

In addition to the Charlotte-area players, nine players from the Observer region were named to the N.C. team.

They are: Isaac Cochran, Concord offensive lineman; Phillip Davis, Belmont South Point defensive tackle; Jarrett Garner, Hickory Ridge wide receiver; Dax Hollifield, Shelby linebacker; Chandler Medeiros, South Iredell defensive tackle; Dante Miller, Richmond Senior wide receiver/running back; Matthew Robinson, Belmont South Point, linebacker; Rick Sandidge, Concord defensive tackle; Miles Simon, Lenoir Hibriten defensive back.

▪ Area players named to the S.C. team included Rock Hill Northwestern offensive lineman Caderreus Canaty; York defensive back Tajh Reid-Stanley; Rock Hill South Pointe defensive end Eli Adams and QB Derion Kendrick, a Clemson commit.

2017 Shrine Bowl Rosters

North Carolina

Last Name First Name Jersey # Position HT WT School CITY STATE

Adams Jordyn 2 WR 6'2 180 Green Hope High School Cary NC

Ahlers Holton 19 QB 6'4 235 Conley High School Greenville NC

Brown Dyami 4 WR 6'2 185 West Mecklenburg High School Charlotte NC

Brown Stephon 9 QB 6'5 220 Robert B. Glenn High School Kernersville NC

Carter Devin 89 WR 6'4 205 Clayton High School Clayton NC

Cochran Isaac 74 OL 6'6 290 Concord High School Concord NC

Crossen D. J . 33 DB 6'2 185 James B. Dudley High School Greensboro NC

Curry Joey 1 QB 6'1 200 Murphy High School Murphy NC

Davis Phillip 78 DT 6'0 316 South Point High School Belmont NC

Davis Marcus 40 DT 5'10 270 Garner Magnet High School Garner NC

Dunlap Malik 26 DB 6'3 200 Harding University High School Charlotte NC

Dunn Chris 84 K/P 5'9 165 North Davidson High School Lexington NC

Edwards Mike 71 OL 6'7 355 Southview High School Hope Mills NC

Garner Jarrett 82 WR 6'4 195 Hickory Ridge High School Harrisburg NC

Glenn Bryson 51 DT 6'3 270 Robert B. Glenn High School Kernersville NC

Gonzalez Gabriel 76 OL 6'5 280 Eastern Alamance High School Mebane NC

Gwyn Jovaughn 72 OL 6'3 300 Harding University High School Charlotte NC

Henry K. J . 24 LB 6'6 235 West Forsyth High School Clemmons NC

Hollifield Dax 44 LB 6'2 230 Shelby High School Shelby NC

Jiles John 28 DB 6'3 215 Wake Forest High School Wake Forest NC

Johnson Tyiyon 10 LB 6'2 200 Havelock High School Havelock NC

Jones Avery 66 OL 6'4 282 Havelock High School Havelock NC

Kane Joe 46 DT 6'3 270 Heritage High School Wake Forest NC

Landrum Tykel 7 WR 5'9 175 Hendersonville High School Hendersonville NC

MacKovic Nick 68 OL 6'2 300 Walter Hines Page High School Greensboro NC

Medeiros Chandler 99 DT 6'3 250 South Iredell High School Statesville NC

Miller Dante 15 WR/RB 5'9 185 Richmond Senior High School Rockingham NC

Nathan Gerald 53 LB 6'2 205 Zebulon B. Vance High School Charlotte NC

Noel Donovan 79 OL 6'4 268 Millbrook High School Raleigh NC

Person Ricky 6 RB 6'2 210 Heritage High School Wake Forest NC

Rainey Jaren 36 DB 6'3 186 Southwest Guilford High School High Point NC

Ratliffe Javon 48 LB 6'2 215 Scotland High School Laurinburg NC

Robinson Matthew 20 LB 6'3 205 South Point High School Belmont NC

Sandidge Rick 50 DT 6'5 290 Concord High School Concord NC

Simon Miles 22 DB 6'1 192 Hibriten High School Lenoir NC

Smith Tyler 75 OL 6'7 305 Scotland High School Laurinburg NC

Smith Jahmir 3 RB 6'0 205 Lee County High School Sanford NC

Strait Caleb 55 OL 6'3 288 East Bladen High School Elizabethtown NC

Terry Javon 42 DB 6'2 190 Wake Forest High School Wake Forest NC

Tisdale Alan 34 LB 6'4 215 Walter Hines Page High School Greensboro NC

Turner Noah 81 SN 6'0 240 Western Alamance High School Elon NC

Whiteheart Blake 85 H/TE 6'4 243 Mount Tabor High School Winston-Salem NC

Williams Javonte 32 DB 5'10 210 Wallace-Rose Hill High School Teachey NC

Wilson Payton 35 LB 6'4 240 Orange High School Hillsborough NC

South Carolina Roster

Last Name First Name Jersey # Position HT WT School City State

Henderson Adam 81 DL 6'3 267 Berea High School Greenville SC

Rogers Elijah 42 DB 6'1 168 Blacksburg High School Blacksburg SC

Deel Alex 64 OL 6'1 305 Boiling Springs High School Boiling Springs SC

Patterson Jermaine 33 WR 6'0 175 Bluffton High School Bluffton SC

Rush Darius 84 WR 6'2 179 C. E. Murray High School Greeleyville SC

Manos Hank 74 OL 6'5 280 Chapin High School Chapin SC

Britton Gunner 50 OL 6'7 295 Conway High School Conway SC

O'Neal Raiqwon 85 OL/TE 6'5 275 Conway High School Conway SC

Simon Christopher 58 DL 6'3 255 Crestwood High School Sumter SC

Walker Nathan 32 LB 6'0 212 Cross High School Cross SC

Venables Jake 24 LB 6'1 225 D. W. Daniel High School Central SC

Porter Ty'Quan 15 DB 6'1 190 Dillon High School Dillon SC

Covan Austin 44 LS 5'10 170 Dorman High School Roebuck SC

McFadden Jordan 76 OL 6'4` 285 Dorman High School Roebuck SC

Thompson Bryce 2 WR 6'0 185 Dutch Fork High School Irmo SC

Joyner Dakereon 9 QB 6'1 208 Fort Dorchester High School N. Charleston SC

Williams Justin 26 WR 6'3 194 Fort Dorchester High School North Charleston SC

Rice Cameron 22 RB 6'1 215 Gaffney High School Gaffney SC

Smith Dennis 82 WR 6'2 185 Gaffney High School Gaffney SC

Pinckney Sam 19 WR 6'3 210 Greenwood High School Greenwood SC

Thompson Bradley 72 OL 6'4 295 Greer High School Greer SC

White Quavian 4 DB 5'10 180 Greer High School Greer SC

Jeffcoat Trajan 35 LB 6'3 225 Irmo High School Columbia SC

Jones Khalid 34 LB 6'1 219 James F. Byrnes High School Duncan SC

Campbell Wyatt 74 OL 6'6 285 Lugoff Elgin High School Lugoff SC

Durant Mataeo 20 RB 6'1 193 McCormick High School McCormick SC

Blackmond Alec 55 OL 6'1 281 Newberry High School Newberry SC

Gore Tyler 7 WR 5'10 175 North Myrtle Beach High School Little River SC

Canaty Caderreus 79 OL 6'3 265 Northwestern High School Rock Hill SC

Hartman Sam 10 QB 6'1 182 Oceanside High School Mt. Pleasant SC

Daley Damian 83 DT 6'5 265 Ridgeview High School Columbia SC

Brown Kelijiha 71 DT 6'1 300 Saluda High School Saluda SC

McDuffie Sokoya 80 DL 6'6 275 South Florence High School Florence SC

Adams Eli 90 DE 6'1 220 South Point High School Rock Hill SC

Kendrick Derion 1 QB 6'1 175 South Pointe High School Rock Hill SC

Shugart Conner 53 LB 6'1 200 Spartanburg High School Spartanburg SC

Tindall Channing 48 LB 6'3 220 Spring Valley High School Columbia SC

Moore Tre 46 DE 6'2 240 Strom Thurmond High School Johnson SC

Williams Tyrek 28 LB 6'2 210 Strom Thurmond High School Johnson SC

Hutto Jackson 73 OL 6'2 295 Summerville High School Summerville SC

Peterson Braylon 3 DB 5'11 160 T. L. Hanna High School Anderson SC

Poore Chance 89 K/P 6'3 200 Westside High School Anderson SC

Keith Zion 6 DB 6'1 180 Wilson High School Florence SC

Reid-Stanley Tajh 36 DB 5'10 170 York Comprehensive High School York SC

