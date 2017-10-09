Four Mecklenburg County high school stars named to 2017 N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl game

Four Mecklenburg County high school football players were named to the 2017 Shrine Bowl team.
West Mecklenburg receiver Dyami Brown, a UNC recruit, will be joined by two Harding stars -- N.C. State-bound defensive back Malik Dunlap and offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn -- along with Vance linebacker Gerald Nathan. Nathan has committed to Colorado State.
The Shrine Bowl matches some of the best public school senior football players in North Carolina against a similar team from South Carolina. This year’s game is Dec. 16 at Wofford College in Spartanburg. South Carolina leads the all-time series 44-32-4, but North Carolina has won the last two meetings.
In addition to the Charlotte-area players, nine players from the Observer region were named to the N.C. team.
They are: Isaac Cochran, Concord offensive lineman; Phillip Davis, Belmont South Point defensive tackle; Jarrett Garner, Hickory Ridge wide receiver; Dax Hollifield, Shelby linebacker; Chandler Medeiros, South Iredell defensive tackle; Dante Miller, Richmond Senior wide receiver/running back; Matthew Robinson, Belmont South Point, linebacker; Rick Sandidge, Concord defensive tackle; Miles Simon, Lenoir Hibriten defensive back.
▪ Area players named to the S.C. team included Rock Hill Northwestern offensive lineman Caderreus Canaty; York defensive back Tajh Reid-Stanley; Rock Hill South Pointe defensive end Eli Adams and QB Derion Kendrick, a Clemson commit.
2017 Shrine Bowl Rosters
North Carolina
Last Name First Name Jersey # Position HT WT School CITY STATE
Adams Jordyn 2 WR 6'2 180 Green Hope High School Cary NC
Ahlers Holton 19 QB 6'4 235 Conley High School Greenville NC
Brown Dyami 4 WR 6'2 185 West Mecklenburg High School Charlotte NC
Brown Stephon 9 QB 6'5 220 Robert B. Glenn High School Kernersville NC
Carter Devin 89 WR 6'4 205 Clayton High School Clayton NC
Cochran Isaac 74 OL 6'6 290 Concord High School Concord NC
Crossen D. J . 33 DB 6'2 185 James B. Dudley High School Greensboro NC
Curry Joey 1 QB 6'1 200 Murphy High School Murphy NC
Davis Phillip 78 DT 6'0 316 South Point High School Belmont NC
Davis Marcus 40 DT 5'10 270 Garner Magnet High School Garner NC
Dunlap Malik 26 DB 6'3 200 Harding University High School Charlotte NC
Dunn Chris 84 K/P 5'9 165 North Davidson High School Lexington NC
Edwards Mike 71 OL 6'7 355 Southview High School Hope Mills NC
Garner Jarrett 82 WR 6'4 195 Hickory Ridge High School Harrisburg NC
Glenn Bryson 51 DT 6'3 270 Robert B. Glenn High School Kernersville NC
Gonzalez Gabriel 76 OL 6'5 280 Eastern Alamance High School Mebane NC
Gwyn Jovaughn 72 OL 6'3 300 Harding University High School Charlotte NC
Henry K. J . 24 LB 6'6 235 West Forsyth High School Clemmons NC
Hollifield Dax 44 LB 6'2 230 Shelby High School Shelby NC
Jiles John 28 DB 6'3 215 Wake Forest High School Wake Forest NC
Johnson Tyiyon 10 LB 6'2 200 Havelock High School Havelock NC
Jones Avery 66 OL 6'4 282 Havelock High School Havelock NC
Kane Joe 46 DT 6'3 270 Heritage High School Wake Forest NC
Landrum Tykel 7 WR 5'9 175 Hendersonville High School Hendersonville NC
MacKovic Nick 68 OL 6'2 300 Walter Hines Page High School Greensboro NC
Medeiros Chandler 99 DT 6'3 250 South Iredell High School Statesville NC
Miller Dante 15 WR/RB 5'9 185 Richmond Senior High School Rockingham NC
Nathan Gerald 53 LB 6'2 205 Zebulon B. Vance High School Charlotte NC
Noel Donovan 79 OL 6'4 268 Millbrook High School Raleigh NC
Person Ricky 6 RB 6'2 210 Heritage High School Wake Forest NC
Rainey Jaren 36 DB 6'3 186 Southwest Guilford High School High Point NC
Ratliffe Javon 48 LB 6'2 215 Scotland High School Laurinburg NC
Robinson Matthew 20 LB 6'3 205 South Point High School Belmont NC
Sandidge Rick 50 DT 6'5 290 Concord High School Concord NC
Simon Miles 22 DB 6'1 192 Hibriten High School Lenoir NC
Smith Tyler 75 OL 6'7 305 Scotland High School Laurinburg NC
Smith Jahmir 3 RB 6'0 205 Lee County High School Sanford NC
Strait Caleb 55 OL 6'3 288 East Bladen High School Elizabethtown NC
Terry Javon 42 DB 6'2 190 Wake Forest High School Wake Forest NC
Tisdale Alan 34 LB 6'4 215 Walter Hines Page High School Greensboro NC
Turner Noah 81 SN 6'0 240 Western Alamance High School Elon NC
Whiteheart Blake 85 H/TE 6'4 243 Mount Tabor High School Winston-Salem NC
Williams Javonte 32 DB 5'10 210 Wallace-Rose Hill High School Teachey NC
Wilson Payton 35 LB 6'4 240 Orange High School Hillsborough NC
South Carolina Roster
Last Name First Name Jersey # Position HT WT School City State
Henderson Adam 81 DL 6'3 267 Berea High School Greenville SC
Rogers Elijah 42 DB 6'1 168 Blacksburg High School Blacksburg SC
Deel Alex 64 OL 6'1 305 Boiling Springs High School Boiling Springs SC
Patterson Jermaine 33 WR 6'0 175 Bluffton High School Bluffton SC
Rush Darius 84 WR 6'2 179 C. E. Murray High School Greeleyville SC
Manos Hank 74 OL 6'5 280 Chapin High School Chapin SC
Britton Gunner 50 OL 6'7 295 Conway High School Conway SC
O'Neal Raiqwon 85 OL/TE 6'5 275 Conway High School Conway SC
Simon Christopher 58 DL 6'3 255 Crestwood High School Sumter SC
Walker Nathan 32 LB 6'0 212 Cross High School Cross SC
Venables Jake 24 LB 6'1 225 D. W. Daniel High School Central SC
Porter Ty'Quan 15 DB 6'1 190 Dillon High School Dillon SC
Covan Austin 44 LS 5'10 170 Dorman High School Roebuck SC
McFadden Jordan 76 OL 6'4` 285 Dorman High School Roebuck SC
Thompson Bryce 2 WR 6'0 185 Dutch Fork High School Irmo SC
Joyner Dakereon 9 QB 6'1 208 Fort Dorchester High School N. Charleston SC
Williams Justin 26 WR 6'3 194 Fort Dorchester High School North Charleston SC
Rice Cameron 22 RB 6'1 215 Gaffney High School Gaffney SC
Smith Dennis 82 WR 6'2 185 Gaffney High School Gaffney SC
Pinckney Sam 19 WR 6'3 210 Greenwood High School Greenwood SC
Thompson Bradley 72 OL 6'4 295 Greer High School Greer SC
White Quavian 4 DB 5'10 180 Greer High School Greer SC
Jeffcoat Trajan 35 LB 6'3 225 Irmo High School Columbia SC
Jones Khalid 34 LB 6'1 219 James F. Byrnes High School Duncan SC
Campbell Wyatt 74 OL 6'6 285 Lugoff Elgin High School Lugoff SC
Durant Mataeo 20 RB 6'1 193 McCormick High School McCormick SC
Blackmond Alec 55 OL 6'1 281 Newberry High School Newberry SC
Gore Tyler 7 WR 5'10 175 North Myrtle Beach High School Little River SC
Canaty Caderreus 79 OL 6'3 265 Northwestern High School Rock Hill SC
Hartman Sam 10 QB 6'1 182 Oceanside High School Mt. Pleasant SC
Daley Damian 83 DT 6'5 265 Ridgeview High School Columbia SC
Brown Kelijiha 71 DT 6'1 300 Saluda High School Saluda SC
McDuffie Sokoya 80 DL 6'6 275 South Florence High School Florence SC
Adams Eli 90 DE 6'1 220 South Point High School Rock Hill SC
Kendrick Derion 1 QB 6'1 175 South Pointe High School Rock Hill SC
Shugart Conner 53 LB 6'1 200 Spartanburg High School Spartanburg SC
Tindall Channing 48 LB 6'3 220 Spring Valley High School Columbia SC
Moore Tre 46 DE 6'2 240 Strom Thurmond High School Johnson SC
Williams Tyrek 28 LB 6'2 210 Strom Thurmond High School Johnson SC
Hutto Jackson 73 OL 6'2 295 Summerville High School Summerville SC
Peterson Braylon 3 DB 5'11 160 T. L. Hanna High School Anderson SC
Poore Chance 89 K/P 6'3 200 Westside High School Anderson SC
Keith Zion 6 DB 6'1 180 Wilson High School Florence SC
Reid-Stanley Tajh 36 DB 5'10 170 York Comprehensive High School York SC
Comments