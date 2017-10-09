Shelby QB Malik Surratt tosses 6 TDs last week, among Observer players of the week

Kennique Bonner-Steward, Hough: In three quarters of Friday’s 62-20 victory over Lake Norman, Bonner-Steward threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 115 yards and a score. In the past two weeks, he’s completed 23-of-30 passes for nearly 500 yards.
Keygan Mayfield, Maiden: He was 6-of-9 passing for 70 yards and three touchdowns in a 64-14 victory over Lake Norman Charter. He ran six times for 150 yards and two scores.
Shamar Baker, Newton-Conover: He was 9-of-14 passing for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-8 victory over West Lincoln.
Malik Surratt, Shelby: He was 16-of-19 passing for 299 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-0 victory over Chase. Surratt found Tucker Greene four times for 129 yards and two scores.
Devon Weiss, Alexander Central: He had 25 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-27 victory over Morganton Freedom.
Mason King, Mountain Island Charter: In Friday’s 48-6 win over Cherryville, King, a senior tight end/linebacker, had six catches for 185 yards and two scores. He had 14 tackles on defense, eight of which were solos.
