Shelby High QB Malik Surratt threw for six touchdowns Friday.
Shelby High QB Malik Surratt threw for six touchdowns Friday. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Shelby High QB Malik Surratt threw for six touchdowns Friday. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Shelby QB Malik Surratt tosses 6 TDs last week, among Observer players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 09, 2017 12:16 PM

Kennique Bonner-Steward, Hough: In three quarters of Friday’s 62-20 victory over Lake Norman, Bonner-Steward threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 115 yards and a score. In the past two weeks, he’s completed 23-of-30 passes for nearly 500 yards.

Keygan Mayfield, Maiden: He was 6-of-9 passing for 70 yards and three touchdowns in a 64-14 victory over Lake Norman Charter. He ran six times for 150 yards and two scores.

Shamar Baker, Newton-Conover: He was 9-of-14 passing for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-8 victory over West Lincoln.

Malik Surratt, Shelby: He was 16-of-19 passing for 299 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-0 victory over Chase. Surratt found Tucker Greene four times for 129 yards and two scores.

Devon Weiss, Alexander Central: He had 25 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-27 victory over Morganton Freedom.

Mason King, Mountain Island Charter: In Friday’s 48-6 win over Cherryville, King, a senior tight end/linebacker, had six catches for 185 yards and two scores. He had 14 tackles on defense, eight of which were solos.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game

Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game 1:41

Harding 46, Providence 23: Highlights from a Thursday high school football game

Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem 0:53

Harding cheerleaders kneel during national anthem
Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more 1:35

Mallard Creek gains momentum with win against Vance, but its coach expects even more

View More Video