Unbeaten Marvin Ridge High jumps into the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 football poll

October 09, 2017 12:22 PM

Marvin Ridge joins the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.

The Mavericks are 7-0 and averaging nearly 40 points per game. In their past three games, Marvin Ridge has outscored opponents 47-9. Marvin Ridge is on a potential collision course with Charlotte Catholic for a Southern Carolinas conference championship game on Nov. 3.

Marvin Ridge enters at No. 13.

Elsewhere in the poll, the top five spots remained the same, with nationally ranked and unbeaten Rock Hill South Pointe maintaining its grip on the top spot. With losses by Richmond Senior and Myers Park last week, there some shuffling in the final 11 spots. Richmond (4-3) dropped out of the poll. Myers Park (6-1) fell from No. 6 to No. 9.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)

7-0

1

2

Mallard Creek (4A)

7-0

2

3

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

7-0

3

4

Charlotte Christian (IND)

5-1

4

5

Butler (4A)

5-1

5

6

Harding (4A)

7-1

7

7

Hickory Ridge (4A)

7-0

8

8

Vance (4A)

5-2

10

9

Myers Park (4A)

6-1

6

10

West Mecklenburg (4A)

6-2

12

11

AL Brown (3A)

6-1

11

12

Shelby (2A)

6-1

13

13

Marvin Ridge (3A)

7-0

NR

14

Belmont South Point (2A)

7-0

14

15

Lenoir Hibriten (2A)

7-0

15

16

North Mecklenburg (4A)

7-0

16

Dropped Out: Richmond Senior (4A, 4-3). Also receiving votes: Alexander Central (3A, 7-0); Hough (4A, 5-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 6-1); Watauga (3A, 6-1); Concord Robinson (3A, 5-2); Weddington (3A, 5-2); York, S.C. (4A, 6-1);

