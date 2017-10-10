Two Observer-area teams maintain grip on top spot in N.C. prep football polls

Two Observer-area teams remain at the top of their respective classes in the latest N.C. Associated Press media polls.
In 3A, Charlotte Catholic got all 11 first-place votes from a panel of statewide media. Four 7-0 teams are in the top spot: No. 2 Wilmington New Hanover; No. 3 Marvin Ridge and No. 4 Lee County.
In 2A, Belmont South Point got seven first place votes to maintain its hold at the top. No. 2 Shelby got two first-place votes. Another area team, Lenoir Hibriten, is third.
In 4A, Mallard Creek is No. 2, Harding is No. 7 and Myers Park is No. 9. Butler, a team that’s ranked almost annually, joins the poll this week at No. 10. Butler has won five straight games.
In 1A, North Rowan is eighth and Bessemer City is ninth.
Associated Press N.C. Media football poll
Class 4A
1. Wake Forest (10) ‡(7-0)•‡109‡1•‡
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (1) ‡(7-0)•‡98•‡2•‡
3. Wake Forest Heritage ‡(7-0)•‡87•‡3•‡
4. West Forsyth ‡(7-0)•‡68•‡4•‡
5. Scotland County ‡(5-1)•‡62•‡5•‡
6. Wilmington Hoggard ‡(7-0)•‡56•‡T6‡
7. Charlotte Harding ‡(7-1)•‡28•‡9•‡
7. Greensboro Page ‡(6-1)•‡28•‡8•‡
9. Charlotte Myers Park ‡(7-0)•‡19•‡T6‡
10. Matthews Butler ‡(5-1)•‡16•‡NR‡
(tie) Kernersville Glenn ‡(5-1)•‡16•‡NR‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None. <
Class 3A
1. Charlotte Catholic (11) ‡(7-0)•‡110‡1•‡
2. Wilmington New Hanover ‡(7-0)•‡96•‡2•‡
3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge ‡(7-0)•‡87•‡3•‡
4. Lee County ‡(7-0)•‡64•‡4•‡
5. Cape Fear ‡(7-1)•‡54•‡6•‡
6. Greensboro Dudley ‡(6-1)•‡53•‡5•‡
7. Havelock ‡(6-1)•‡38•‡7•‡
8. Southern Nash ‡(6-1)•‡27•‡8•‡
9. Western Alamance ‡(7-0)•‡26•‡9•‡
10. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor ‡(6-2)•‡13•‡10‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
Class 2A
1. Belmont South Point (7) ‡(7-0)‡105‡1•‡
2. Shelby (2) ‡(6-1)‡99•‡2•‡
3. Lenoir Hibriten ‡(7-0)‡73•‡3•‡
(tie)East Duplin ‡(8-0)‡73•‡4•‡
5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) ‡(7-0)‡66•‡6•‡
6. Reidsville (1) ‡(8-0)‡59•‡5•‡
7. Wallace-Rose Hill ‡(6-1)‡40•‡7•‡
8. North Davidson ‡(6-1)‡34•‡8•‡
9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage ‡(6-0)‡26•‡9•‡
10. Franklin ‡(7-0)‡18•‡10‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
Class 1A
1. Tarboro (11) ‡(8-0)•‡110‡1•‡
2. Mt. Airy ‡(7-0)•‡89•‡2•‡
3. Murphy ‡(6-1)•‡83•‡3•‡
4. Edenton Holmes ‡(6-1)•‡81•‡5•‡
5. East Wilkes ‡(7-0)•‡61•‡6•‡
6. Mitchell County ‡(6-1)•‡48•‡4•‡
7. North Duplin ‡(7-0)•‡43•‡8•‡
8. North Rowan ‡(6-1)•‡39•‡7•‡
9. Bessemer City ‡(7-0)•‡23•‡9•‡
10. Cherokee ‡(7-0)•‡15•‡10‡
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
¶
