High School Sports

Who will win Friday’s high school football games? These media members think they know

October 12, 2017 12:44 PM

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Chris Kroeger

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WFNZ

WBTV

WBTV

This Season

43-13

45-11

43-13

43-13

43-13

Last week

5-2

7-0

6-1

7-0

5-2

Hough at North Meck

Hough

North Meck

North Meck

North Meck

North Meck

Providence at West Meck

West Meck

West Meck

West Meck

West Meck

West Meck

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Myers Park

Hickory Ridge

Myers Park

Hickory Ridge

Myers Park

Metrolina at Char. Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Hunter Huss at Crest

Crest

Crest

Crest

Crest

Crest

E. Rutherford at South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

Fort Mill at Rock Hill

Fort Mill

Fort Mill

Fort Mill

Fort Mill

Fort Mill

