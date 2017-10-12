High school football: Where area teams are playing Friday night

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
FRIDAY
I-Meck 4A
Mallard Creek (7-0, 3-0) at Hopewell (0-7, 0-3), 7
Hough (5-2, 3-0) at North Mecklenburg (7-0, 3-0), 7
Mooresville (2-5, 0-3) at Lake Norman (1-6, 0-3)
West Charlotte (3-4, 1-2) at Vance (5-2, 2-1), 7
South Meck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell (1-7, 1-2) at Harding (7-1, 3-0), 7
South Mecklenburg (1-6, 1-1) at Berry Academy (1-6, 0-2), 7
Providence (4-3, 1-1) at West Mecklenburg (6-2, 2-1), 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler (5-1, 3-0) at Independence (1-6, 0-3), 7
East Mecklenburg (4-3, 2-1) at Rocky River (0-7, 0-3), 7
Porter Ridge (4-3, 2-1) at Garinger (1-6, 0-3), 7
Hickory Ridge (7-0, 3-0) at Myers Park (6-1, 2-1), 7
Southeastern 4A
Richmond Senior (4-3, 2-1) at Hoke County (0-7, 0-3)
Fayetteville Britt (4-3, 2-1) at Purnell Swett (3-4, 0-3)
Fayetteville 71st (6-1, 3-0) at Scotland County (5-1, 3-0)
Lumberton (2-5, 1-2) at Pinecrest (4-3, 1-2)
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell (1-6, 0-3) at Alexander Central (7-0, 3-0)
Freedom (5-2, 2-1) at South Caldwell (1-6, 1-2)
West Caldwell (5-2, 2-1) at Hickory (3-4, 1-2)
Watauga (6-1, 2-1) at St. Stephens (2-5, 1-2)
Big South 3A
Kings Mountain (6-1, 3-0) at Ashbrook (3-4, 2-1)
Burns (1-6, 0-3) at Forestview (2-5, 1-2)
Hunter Huss (4-3, 2-1) at Crest (5-2, 3-0)
North Gaston (2-5, 0-3) at Stuart Cramer (4-3, 1-2)
North Piedmont 3A
Carson (2-5, 1-0) at East Rowan (2-5, 0-1)
North Iredell (0-7, 0-1) at Statesville (5-2, 0-1)
South Iredell (5-2, 1-0) at West Rowan (4-3, 1-0)
South Piedmont 3A
A.L. Brown (6-1, 1-0) at Cox Mill (3-4, 1-0)
Northwest Cabarrus (4-3, 0-1) at Central Cabarrus (4-3, 0-1)
Jay M. Robinson (5-2, 1-0) at Concord (3-4, 0-1)
Southern Carolina 3A
Piedmont (2-5, 0-3) at Charlotte Catholic (7-0, 3-0)
Marvin Ridge (7-0, 3-0) at Cuthbertson (4-3, 3-0)
Sun Valley (5-2, 1-2) at Monroe (3-4, 0-3)
Parkwood (2-5, 0-3) at Weddington (5-2, 2-1)
Central Carolina 2A
Salisbury (5-1, 4-0) at Ledford (6-1, 5-0)
Thomasville (1-6, 1-4) at South Rowan (1-5, 1-3)
Central Davidson (0-7, 0-4) at East Davidson (5-3, 3-2)
Lexington (3-3, 2-2) at North Davidson (6-1, 4-0)
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill (0-8, 0-3) at East Burke (1-6, 0-2)
Hibriten (7-0, 2-0) at Draughn (2-6, 1-2)
Patton (6-2, 3-0) at West Iredell (4-3, 2-0)
Rocky River 2A
Anson County (1-6, 1-0) at Mount Pleasant (5-2, 1-0)
Central Academy (0-7, 0-1) at West Stanly (2-5, 0-1)
Forest Hills (3-4, 1-0) at East Montgomery (6-1, 0-1)
South Fork 2A
Bandys (2-5, 0-3) at East Lincoln (4-3, 3-0)
Newton-Conover (6-1, 3-0) at Lake Norman Charter (3-4, 0-3)
Lincolnton (2-5, 1-2) at West Lincoln (3-4, 1-2)
Maiden (7-0, 3-0) at North Lincoln (3-4, 1-2)
Southwestern Athletic 2A
Chase (1-6, 0-1) at East Gaston (1-6, 0-1)
East Rutherford (5-2, 1-0) at South Point (7-0, 1-0)
R-S Central (2-5, 0-1) at Shelby (6-1, 1-0)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County (2-5, 2-1) at Wilkes Central (5-2, 3-0)
Elkin (2-5, 0-3) at North Wilkes (5-2, 1-2)
Starmount (3-4, 2-1) at West Wilkes (5-2, 1-2)
Alleghany (4-3, 0-3) at East Wilkes (7-0, 3-0)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County (5-2, 1-0) at Avery County (2-5, 0-1)
Madison (3-4, 1-0) at Mitchell (6-1, 0-1)
Swannanoa Owen (0-6, 0-1) at Mountain Heritage (6-0, 1-0)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (7-0, 3-0) at Pine Lake Prep (3-4, 1-2)
Cherryville (2-5, 0-3) at Union Academy (4-3, 1-2)
Mountain Island Charter (5-2, 2-1) at Community School of Davidson (3-4, 2-1)
Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-0, 3-0) at Highland Tech (2-5, 0-3)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (3-4, 2-1) at North Stanly (6-1, 3-0), 7
Chatham Central (1-6, 0-3) at North Rowan (6-1, 3-0), 7
West Montgomery (5-2, 2-1) at South Stanly (3-4, 2-1), 7
South Davidson (1-6, 0-3) at North Moore (1-6, 0-3), 7
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day (4-3, 0-1) at Providence Day (6-1, 1-0), 7
NCISAA West
Hickory Grove Christian (3-4, 1-0) at Victory Christian (0-5, 0-2)
Piedmont Six
Statesville Christian (7-0, 2-0) at Cannon School (4-3, 1-1)
Christ the King (2-5, 0-2) at Concord First Assembly (3-4, 0-2)
High Point Christian (6-1, 2-0) at Southlake Christian (3-3, 1-1)
N.C. nonconference
Metrolina Christian (6-1) at Charlotte Christian (5-1), 7
Arden Christ School (6-0) at Charlotte Latin (5-2)
Robbinsville (5-2) at Hickory Hawks (1-4)
Commonwealth Charter (0-5) at Northside Christian (2-5)
South Carolina
FRIDAY
S.C. Region 4 5A
Northwestern (4-3, 1-0) at Clover (3-4, 0-2)
Fort Mill (4-3, 1-1) at Rock Hill (2-6, 1-0)
S.C. Region 3 4A
Lancaster (3-4, 1-1) at South Pointe (7-0, 2-0)
Blythewood Westwood (4-3, 1-1) at York (6-1, 2-0)
Ridge View (4-3, 0-2) at Richland Northeast (3-4, 0-2)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester (7-1, 2-0) at Camden (1-6, 0-1)
Indian Land (1-6, 0-1) at Columbia (2-5, 0-2)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Andrew Jackson (3-4, 1-2) at Chesterfield (5-2, 1-2)
North Central (2-5, 0-3) at Buford (4-2, 0-2)
Cheraw (7-1, 4-0) at Lee Central (7-0, 3-0)
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls (0-6, 0-1) at McBee (0-7, 0-2)
Timmonsville (5-3, 2-0) at Lamar (7-0, 1-0)
S.C. nonconference
Carolina Pride (4-3) at Central Pageland (4-4)
Duncan Byrnes (6-1) at Nation Ford (3-4)
Comments