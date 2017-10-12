High School Sports

High school football: Where area teams are playing Friday night

October 12, 2017 12:58 PM

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Mallard Creek (7-0, 3-0) at Hopewell (0-7, 0-3), 7

Hough (5-2, 3-0) at North Mecklenburg (7-0, 3-0), 7

Mooresville (2-5, 0-3) at Lake Norman (1-6, 0-3)

West Charlotte (3-4, 1-2) at Vance (5-2, 2-1), 7

South Meck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell (1-7, 1-2) at Harding (7-1, 3-0), 7

South Mecklenburg (1-6, 1-1) at Berry Academy (1-6, 0-2), 7

Providence (4-3, 1-1) at West Mecklenburg (6-2, 2-1), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (5-1, 3-0) at Independence (1-6, 0-3), 7

East Mecklenburg (4-3, 2-1) at Rocky River (0-7, 0-3), 7

Porter Ridge (4-3, 2-1) at Garinger (1-6, 0-3), 7

Hickory Ridge (7-0, 3-0) at Myers Park (6-1, 2-1), 7

Southeastern 4A

Richmond Senior (4-3, 2-1) at Hoke County (0-7, 0-3)

Fayetteville Britt (4-3, 2-1) at Purnell Swett (3-4, 0-3)

Fayetteville 71st (6-1, 3-0) at Scotland County (5-1, 3-0)

Lumberton (2-5, 1-2) at Pinecrest (4-3, 1-2)

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell (1-6, 0-3) at Alexander Central (7-0, 3-0)

Freedom (5-2, 2-1) at South Caldwell (1-6, 1-2)

West Caldwell (5-2, 2-1) at Hickory (3-4, 1-2)

Watauga (6-1, 2-1) at St. Stephens (2-5, 1-2)

Big South 3A

Kings Mountain (6-1, 3-0) at Ashbrook (3-4, 2-1)

Burns (1-6, 0-3) at Forestview (2-5, 1-2)

Hunter Huss (4-3, 2-1) at Crest (5-2, 3-0)

North Gaston (2-5, 0-3) at Stuart Cramer (4-3, 1-2)

North Piedmont 3A

Carson (2-5, 1-0) at East Rowan (2-5, 0-1)

North Iredell (0-7, 0-1) at Statesville (5-2, 0-1)

South Iredell (5-2, 1-0) at West Rowan (4-3, 1-0)

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown (6-1, 1-0) at Cox Mill (3-4, 1-0)

Northwest Cabarrus (4-3, 0-1) at Central Cabarrus (4-3, 0-1)

Jay M. Robinson (5-2, 1-0) at Concord (3-4, 0-1)

Southern Carolina 3A

Piedmont (2-5, 0-3) at Charlotte Catholic (7-0, 3-0)

Marvin Ridge (7-0, 3-0) at Cuthbertson (4-3, 3-0)

Sun Valley (5-2, 1-2) at Monroe (3-4, 0-3)

Parkwood (2-5, 0-3) at Weddington (5-2, 2-1)

Central Carolina 2A

Salisbury (5-1, 4-0) at Ledford (6-1, 5-0)

Thomasville (1-6, 1-4) at South Rowan (1-5, 1-3)

Central Davidson (0-7, 0-4) at East Davidson (5-3, 3-2)

Lexington (3-3, 2-2) at North Davidson (6-1, 4-0)

Northwestern Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill (0-8, 0-3) at East Burke (1-6, 0-2)

Hibriten (7-0, 2-0) at Draughn (2-6, 1-2)

Patton (6-2, 3-0) at West Iredell (4-3, 2-0)

Rocky River 2A

Anson County (1-6, 1-0) at Mount Pleasant (5-2, 1-0)

Central Academy (0-7, 0-1) at West Stanly (2-5, 0-1)

Forest Hills (3-4, 1-0) at East Montgomery (6-1, 0-1)

South Fork 2A

Bandys (2-5, 0-3) at East Lincoln (4-3, 3-0)

Newton-Conover (6-1, 3-0) at Lake Norman Charter (3-4, 0-3)

Lincolnton (2-5, 1-2) at West Lincoln (3-4, 1-2)

Maiden (7-0, 3-0) at North Lincoln (3-4, 1-2)

Southwestern Athletic 2A

Chase (1-6, 0-1) at East Gaston (1-6, 0-1)

East Rutherford (5-2, 1-0) at South Point (7-0, 1-0)

R-S Central (2-5, 0-1) at Shelby (6-1, 1-0)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County (2-5, 2-1) at Wilkes Central (5-2, 3-0)

Elkin (2-5, 0-3) at North Wilkes (5-2, 1-2)

Starmount (3-4, 2-1) at West Wilkes (5-2, 1-2)

Alleghany (4-3, 0-3) at East Wilkes (7-0, 3-0)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County (5-2, 1-0) at Avery County (2-5, 0-1)

Madison (3-4, 1-0) at Mitchell (6-1, 0-1)

Swannanoa Owen (0-6, 0-1) at Mountain Heritage (6-0, 1-0)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City (7-0, 3-0) at Pine Lake Prep (3-4, 1-2)

Cherryville (2-5, 0-3) at Union Academy (4-3, 1-2)

Mountain Island Charter (5-2, 2-1) at Community School of Davidson (3-4, 2-1)

Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-0, 3-0) at Highland Tech (2-5, 0-3)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle (3-4, 2-1) at North Stanly (6-1, 3-0), 7

Chatham Central (1-6, 0-3) at North Rowan (6-1, 3-0), 7

West Montgomery (5-2, 2-1) at South Stanly (3-4, 2-1), 7

South Davidson (1-6, 0-3) at North Moore (1-6, 0-3), 7

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day (4-3, 0-1) at Providence Day (6-1, 1-0), 7

NCISAA West

Hickory Grove Christian (3-4, 1-0) at Victory Christian (0-5, 0-2)

Piedmont Six

Statesville Christian (7-0, 2-0) at Cannon School (4-3, 1-1)

Christ the King (2-5, 0-2) at Concord First Assembly (3-4, 0-2)

High Point Christian (6-1, 2-0) at Southlake Christian (3-3, 1-1)

N.C. nonconference

Metrolina Christian (6-1) at Charlotte Christian (5-1), 7

Arden Christ School (6-0) at Charlotte Latin (5-2)

Robbinsville (5-2) at Hickory Hawks (1-4)

Commonwealth Charter (0-5) at Northside Christian (2-5)

South Carolina

FRIDAY

S.C. Region 4 5A

Northwestern (4-3, 1-0) at Clover (3-4, 0-2)

Fort Mill (4-3, 1-1) at Rock Hill (2-6, 1-0)

S.C. Region 3 4A

Lancaster (3-4, 1-1) at South Pointe (7-0, 2-0)

Blythewood Westwood (4-3, 1-1) at York (6-1, 2-0)

Ridge View (4-3, 0-2) at Richland Northeast (3-4, 0-2)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester (7-1, 2-0) at Camden (1-6, 0-1)

Indian Land (1-6, 0-1) at Columbia (2-5, 0-2)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Andrew Jackson (3-4, 1-2) at Chesterfield (5-2, 1-2)

North Central (2-5, 0-3) at Buford (4-2, 0-2)

Cheraw (7-1, 4-0) at Lee Central (7-0, 3-0)

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls (0-6, 0-1) at McBee (0-7, 0-2)

Timmonsville (5-3, 2-0) at Lamar (7-0, 1-0)

S.C. nonconference

Carolina Pride (4-3) at Central Pageland (4-4)

Duncan Byrnes (6-1) at Nation Ford (3-4)

