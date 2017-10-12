Mallard Creek’s soccer team shut out West Charlotte Wednesday
High School Sports

Wednesday’s HS Roundup: Mallard Creek soccer hits lucky No. 7

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 12, 2017 2:19 PM

Richmond Senior volleyball: Raiders beat Fayetteville 71st 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 21-0. Raiders are only unbeaten 4A team in North Carolina. Altman Griffin has 221 kills for the Raiders.

Marvin Ridge volleyball: one of two 3A unbeaten teams in North Carolina, along with Roxboro Person. Marvin Ridge plays Charlotte Catholic in its regular-season finale Thursday. This is the eighth straight season the Mavericks have won at least 20 matches. Carly Owens has 274 kills for Marvin Ridge this season.

Mallard Creek soccer: beat West Charlotte 9-0 Wednesday, carding its seventh shutout of the season

Wednesday’s Top Performers

Logan Gilley, East Lincoln soccer: three goals in a 10-1 win over North Lincoln

Connor Hahn, Lake Norman Charter soccer: hat trick with three goals in a 5-1 win over Maiden (6-7-1, 4-5). Lake Norman Charter (9-4-1, 6-2) also got scores from Collin Petty, off a Hahn assist, and Jordan Hall.

Sullivan Higson, Sylvia Mihailescu, Providence girls tennis: pair won the SoMeck conference tennis tournament.

Oscar Lopez, Alexander Central soccer: three goals in a 3-2 win over Freedom.

Muskan Uppal, Cannon School golf: shot a 37 at River Run Country Club over nine holes to win medalist in a match with Charlotte Latin. Cannon won the team match 118-141.

Bojangles’ Bash Field Announced

Two Observer-area teams are in the field for the fifth Bojangles’ Bash high school basketball tournament Dec. 7-9 at Ridge View High School in Columbia.

N.C. 4A state championship favorite North Mecklenburg will be joined by reigning N.C. 3A state champion Cox Mill in the field. In all there are 17 schools from South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia and Canada.

Participating teams are Columbia Ridge View, Columbia’s Gray Collegiate; Columbia’s AC Flora; Westwood (SC); Columbia Ben Lippen; Huntington (W. VA.) Prep, Fayetteville Trinity Christian; Raleigh Word of God; Rock Creek (MD) Christian; Roebuck Dorman (SC); West Florence (SC); Sumter (SC); Columbia (SC) Keenan; Orangeville (Canada); and Cox Mill and North Meck.

The schedule will be announced later.

Southeast High School Hoops schedule annouced

The tentative schedule for the third Southeast High School Hoops tournament has been released. The tournament is Saturday, Dec. 2 at Vance High.

1:00pm West Ridge Academy vs Victory Christain School

2:30pm Charlotte Catholic vs Piedmont Classical School

4:00pm Cardinal Newman vs West Charlotte High

5:30pm Vance High School vs Olympic High School

7:00pm Cannon School vs Legacy Early College

Wednesday’s Golf Results

CHARLOTTE COUTNRY DAY 132, O’NEAL SCHOOL 149

Charlotte Country Day: 132

Michelle Harn 37

Aish Sharma 39

Kyal Htet 56

Ashley Cox 57

Erin McCollum 57

Record: 8-11

O’Neal School: 149

Nicole Adam 38

Emma Hakas 54

Lily Barnwell 57

Lauren Husing

Hanna Fitzgerald

Lily Gutschmit

Record: unknown

Wednesday’s Soccer Results

MARVIN RIDGE 1, CUTHBERTSON 0

Goals: Green

MR Overall Record: 12-2-1, Conference Record: 9-0

Wednesday’s Tennis Results

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A TOURNAMENT, DAY 2

Northwestern 3A Tennis Conference Tournament at Alexander Central Day 2

Schools involved - Alexander Central, Hickory, Watauga

Round 3 (Semi Finals)

Singles

Destyne Wimbush (H) defeated Lucy Gray (W) 6-1, 6-3

Dawson Clifford (H) defeated Magali Turner (W) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Doubles

Kadyk/Davidson (W) defeated Herfurth/Einfalt (H) 6-0, 6-1

Macknight/Davidson (W) defeated Sherrill/Meadows (AC) 6-0, 7-5

Round 4 Championship

Singles

Destyne Wimbush (H) defeated Dawson Clifford (H) 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

Kadyk/Davidson (W) defeated Macknight/Davidson (W) 6-0, 6-1

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Match Date: ​Tuesday October 10,​ 2017

Location: Les Myers Park

Concord High School won the tournament

Cox Mill High School came in second

​SINGLES

​Seeds:

1. Kate Earnhardt Sr. (CHS)

2. Hannah Jiang Fr. (CMHS)

3. Andrea Brenk Sr. (CHS)

4. Valentina Morales So. (CMHS)

​1st Round (10 game pro set)

Seeds 1-4, & 7 had a bye

C.Westbrook (CCHS) d. C.Wiseman (NWCHS) 10-4

M.Payne (Kann) d. L.Torres (JMR) 10-3

N. Patel (CCHS) d. R.Guadorrama (NWCHS) 10-3

F. Aldrete (Kann) bye

2nd Round (10 game pro set)

K. Earnhardt (CHS) d. C.Westbrook (CCHS) 10-1

V. Morales (CMHS) d. M.Payne (Kann) 10-2

A. Brenk (CHS) d. N. Patel (CCHS) 10-0

H. Jiang (CMHS) d. F.Aldrete (Kann) 10-0

SemiFinals (2 out of 3​ sets​)

K.Earnhardt (CHS) d. V.Morales ​(CMHS) ​6-1, 6-2

Hannah Jiang (CMHS) d. A.Brenk ​(CHS) ​6-1, 6-0

Finals: (2 out of 3​ sets​)

Kate Earnhardt (CHS) d. Hannah Jiang (CMHS) 6-0, 6-3

​Back​ Bracket 1st Round (10 game pro set)

M. Payne (Kann) d. R. Guadorrama (NWCHS) 10-1

C. Westbrook (CCHS) bye

C. Wiseman (NWCHS) d. F. Aldrete (Kann) 10-1

N. Patel (CCHS) d. L. Torres (JMR) 10-1

​Back​ Bracket -2nd Round (10 game pro set)

M.Payne (Kann) d. C.Westbrook (CCHS) 10-4

N.Patel (CCHS) d. C.Wiseman (NWCHS) 10-7

​Back​ Bracket -SemiFinals (10 game pro set)

A.Brenk (CHS) d. M.Paynes (Kann) 10-1

V.Morales (CHS) d. N.Patel (CCHS) 10-0

​Back ​Bracket- Finals (2 out of 3​ sets​)

A.Brenk (CHS) d. V. Morales (CMHS) 6-2, 7-6

​DOUBLES

Seeds:

1. Molly Handler So.-Maya Haynes So. (CHS)

2. Izzy Norman Sr. -Aleigha Zerbe Jr. (CHS)

3. Kelly Campo So. -Taylor Speicher So. (CMHS)

4. Princess Tope Sr. /Easton Park Jr. (CCHS)

First Round: ( 10 game pro set)

Seeds 1-4 had a bye

B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault (NWCHS) d. S.Kimbrough-B.Sigmon (Kann) 10-3

J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) d. C.Evans-A.Bergeron (JMR) 10-1

A. Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) d. A.Travinia-P.Florian (NWCHS) 10-4

L. Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) d. B.Watson-X.Haynie (Kann) 10-6

Second Round: (10 game pro set)

M.Handler-M.Haynes (CHS) d. B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault (NWCHS) 10-1

J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) d. P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) 10-4

K.Campo- T.Speicher (CMHS) d. A. Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) 10-2

I.Norman-A.Zerbe (CHS) d. L.Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) 10-0

SemiFinals: (2 out of 3​ set)

M.Handler-M.Haynes (CHS) d. J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) 6-0, 6-0

I.Norman-A.Zerbe d. K.Campo/T.Speicher 5-7, 6-4,​ 1-0 (4)​

Finals.

Molly Handler-Maya Haynes (CHS) d. Izzy Norman-Aliegha Zerbe 6-2, 6-1

​Back​ Bracket

1st Round: (10 game pro set)

P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) d. A.Travinia-P.Florian (NWCHS) 10-6

B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault (NWCHS) d. B.Watson-X.Haynie (Kann) 10-8

L.Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) d. S.Kimbrough-B.Sigmon (Kann) 10-2

A.Launsby-A.Workman (CCHS) d. C.Evans-A.Bergeron (JMR) 10-2

​Back ​Bracket 2nd Round: (10 game pro set)

P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) d. B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault ((NWCHS) ​10-4​

A.Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) d. L.Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) 10-8

​Back ​Bracket SemiFinals: (10 game pro set)

K.Campo-T.Speicher (CMHS) d. P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) 10-3

J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) d. A.Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) 9-1 *retire

​Back​ Bracket Finals: (2 out of 3​ sets​)

Kelly Campo-Taylor Speicher (CMHS) d. Jaelyln Leak-Paige Davoren (CMHS) 6-0, 6-2

--end--

