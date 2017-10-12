Wednesday’s HS Roundup: Mallard Creek soccer hits lucky No. 7

↑Richmond Senior volleyball: Raiders beat Fayetteville 71st 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 21-0. Raiders are only unbeaten 4A team in North Carolina. Altman Griffin has 221 kills for the Raiders.
↑Marvin Ridge volleyball: one of two 3A unbeaten teams in North Carolina, along with Roxboro Person. Marvin Ridge plays Charlotte Catholic in its regular-season finale Thursday. This is the eighth straight season the Mavericks have won at least 20 matches. Carly Owens has 274 kills for Marvin Ridge this season.
↑Mallard Creek soccer: beat West Charlotte 9-0 Wednesday, carding its seventh shutout of the season
Wednesday’s Top Performers
Logan Gilley, East Lincoln soccer: three goals in a 10-1 win over North Lincoln
Connor Hahn, Lake Norman Charter soccer: hat trick with three goals in a 5-1 win over Maiden (6-7-1, 4-5). Lake Norman Charter (9-4-1, 6-2) also got scores from Collin Petty, off a Hahn assist, and Jordan Hall.
Sullivan Higson, Sylvia Mihailescu, Providence girls tennis: pair won the SoMeck conference tennis tournament.
Oscar Lopez, Alexander Central soccer: three goals in a 3-2 win over Freedom.
Muskan Uppal, Cannon School golf: shot a 37 at River Run Country Club over nine holes to win medalist in a match with Charlotte Latin. Cannon won the team match 118-141.
Bojangles’ Bash Field Announced
Two Observer-area teams are in the field for the fifth Bojangles’ Bash high school basketball tournament Dec. 7-9 at Ridge View High School in Columbia.
N.C. 4A state championship favorite North Mecklenburg will be joined by reigning N.C. 3A state champion Cox Mill in the field. In all there are 17 schools from South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia and Canada.
Participating teams are Columbia Ridge View, Columbia’s Gray Collegiate; Columbia’s AC Flora; Westwood (SC); Columbia Ben Lippen; Huntington (W. VA.) Prep, Fayetteville Trinity Christian; Raleigh Word of God; Rock Creek (MD) Christian; Roebuck Dorman (SC); West Florence (SC); Sumter (SC); Columbia (SC) Keenan; Orangeville (Canada); and Cox Mill and North Meck.
The schedule will be announced later.
Southeast High School Hoops schedule annouced
The tentative schedule for the third Southeast High School Hoops tournament has been released. The tournament is Saturday, Dec. 2 at Vance High.
1:00pm West Ridge Academy vs Victory Christain School
2:30pm Charlotte Catholic vs Piedmont Classical School
4:00pm Cardinal Newman vs West Charlotte High
5:30pm Vance High School vs Olympic High School
7:00pm Cannon School vs Legacy Early College
Wednesday’s Golf Results
CHARLOTTE COUTNRY DAY 132, O’NEAL SCHOOL 149
Charlotte Country Day: 132
Michelle Harn 37
Aish Sharma 39
Kyal Htet 56
Ashley Cox 57
Erin McCollum 57
Record: 8-11
O’Neal School: 149
Nicole Adam 38
Emma Hakas 54
Lily Barnwell 57
Lauren Husing
Hanna Fitzgerald
Lily Gutschmit
Record: unknown
Wednesday’s Soccer Results
MARVIN RIDGE 1, CUTHBERTSON 0
Goals: Green
MR Overall Record: 12-2-1, Conference Record: 9-0
Wednesday’s Tennis Results
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A TOURNAMENT, DAY 2
Northwestern 3A Tennis Conference Tournament at Alexander Central Day 2
Schools involved - Alexander Central, Hickory, Watauga
Round 3 (Semi Finals)
Singles
Destyne Wimbush (H) defeated Lucy Gray (W) 6-1, 6-3
Dawson Clifford (H) defeated Magali Turner (W) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1
Doubles
Kadyk/Davidson (W) defeated Herfurth/Einfalt (H) 6-0, 6-1
Macknight/Davidson (W) defeated Sherrill/Meadows (AC) 6-0, 7-5
Round 4 Championship
Singles
Destyne Wimbush (H) defeated Dawson Clifford (H) 7-5, 6-4
Doubles
Kadyk/Davidson (W) defeated Macknight/Davidson (W) 6-0, 6-1
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A TENNIS TOURNAMENT
Match Date: Tuesday October 10, 2017
Location: Les Myers Park
Concord High School won the tournament
Cox Mill High School came in second
SINGLES
Seeds:
1. Kate Earnhardt Sr. (CHS)
2. Hannah Jiang Fr. (CMHS)
3. Andrea Brenk Sr. (CHS)
4. Valentina Morales So. (CMHS)
1st Round (10 game pro set)
Seeds 1-4, & 7 had a bye
C.Westbrook (CCHS) d. C.Wiseman (NWCHS) 10-4
M.Payne (Kann) d. L.Torres (JMR) 10-3
N. Patel (CCHS) d. R.Guadorrama (NWCHS) 10-3
F. Aldrete (Kann) bye
2nd Round (10 game pro set)
K. Earnhardt (CHS) d. C.Westbrook (CCHS) 10-1
V. Morales (CMHS) d. M.Payne (Kann) 10-2
A. Brenk (CHS) d. N. Patel (CCHS) 10-0
H. Jiang (CMHS) d. F.Aldrete (Kann) 10-0
SemiFinals (2 out of 3 sets)
K.Earnhardt (CHS) d. V.Morales (CMHS) 6-1, 6-2
Hannah Jiang (CMHS) d. A.Brenk (CHS) 6-1, 6-0
Finals: (2 out of 3 sets)
Kate Earnhardt (CHS) d. Hannah Jiang (CMHS) 6-0, 6-3
Back Bracket 1st Round (10 game pro set)
M. Payne (Kann) d. R. Guadorrama (NWCHS) 10-1
C. Westbrook (CCHS) bye
C. Wiseman (NWCHS) d. F. Aldrete (Kann) 10-1
N. Patel (CCHS) d. L. Torres (JMR) 10-1
Back Bracket -2nd Round (10 game pro set)
M.Payne (Kann) d. C.Westbrook (CCHS) 10-4
N.Patel (CCHS) d. C.Wiseman (NWCHS) 10-7
Back Bracket -SemiFinals (10 game pro set)
A.Brenk (CHS) d. M.Paynes (Kann) 10-1
V.Morales (CHS) d. N.Patel (CCHS) 10-0
Back Bracket- Finals (2 out of 3 sets)
A.Brenk (CHS) d. V. Morales (CMHS) 6-2, 7-6
DOUBLES
Seeds:
1. Molly Handler So.-Maya Haynes So. (CHS)
2. Izzy Norman Sr. -Aleigha Zerbe Jr. (CHS)
3. Kelly Campo So. -Taylor Speicher So. (CMHS)
4. Princess Tope Sr. /Easton Park Jr. (CCHS)
First Round: ( 10 game pro set)
Seeds 1-4 had a bye
B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault (NWCHS) d. S.Kimbrough-B.Sigmon (Kann) 10-3
J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) d. C.Evans-A.Bergeron (JMR) 10-1
A. Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) d. A.Travinia-P.Florian (NWCHS) 10-4
L. Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) d. B.Watson-X.Haynie (Kann) 10-6
Second Round: (10 game pro set)
M.Handler-M.Haynes (CHS) d. B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault (NWCHS) 10-1
J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) d. P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) 10-4
K.Campo- T.Speicher (CMHS) d. A. Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) 10-2
I.Norman-A.Zerbe (CHS) d. L.Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) 10-0
SemiFinals: (2 out of 3 set)
M.Handler-M.Haynes (CHS) d. J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) 6-0, 6-0
I.Norman-A.Zerbe d. K.Campo/T.Speicher 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (4)
Finals.
Molly Handler-Maya Haynes (CHS) d. Izzy Norman-Aliegha Zerbe 6-2, 6-1
Back Bracket
1st Round: (10 game pro set)
P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) d. A.Travinia-P.Florian (NWCHS) 10-6
B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault (NWCHS) d. B.Watson-X.Haynie (Kann) 10-8
L.Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) d. S.Kimbrough-B.Sigmon (Kann) 10-2
A.Launsby-A.Workman (CCHS) d. C.Evans-A.Bergeron (JMR) 10-2
Back Bracket 2nd Round: (10 game pro set)
P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) d. B.Wilcher-Z.Archambault ((NWCHS) 10-4
A.Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) d. L.Crook-M.Tucker (JMR) 10-8
Back Bracket SemiFinals: (10 game pro set)
K.Campo-T.Speicher (CMHS) d. P.Tope-E.Park (CCHS) 10-3
J.Leak-P.Davoren (CMHS) d. A.Lausby-A.Workman (CCHS) 9-1 *retire
Back Bracket Finals: (2 out of 3 sets)
Kelly Campo-Taylor Speicher (CMHS) d. Jaelyln Leak-Paige Davoren (CMHS) 6-0, 6-2
--end--
