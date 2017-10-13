Thursdays HS Roundup: Charlotte Catholic upsets previously unbeaten Marvin Ridge volleyball

Elevator
↑Hickory Christian soccer: beat University Christian 3-2 on Senior night to finish regular-season unbeaten and win the SPAA conference championship. Seniors Tommy McGrath and Dixon O’Hair won the third league title of their careers.
↑SouthLake Christian volleyball: rallied from two sets to none to beat Gaston Day 3-2 in the MAC conference championship Thursday (25-27, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-13)
↑Charlotte Country Day soccer: beat Cannon School 3-0 to finish regular-season and polish off CISAA regular-season title. Connor McPhilliamy and Max Reuter shared the team’s 14th shutout in goal. The Bucs are 14-1-4 overall, 7-1-2 in league play.
↑Charlotte Catholic volleyball: Cougars upset previously unbeaten Marvin Ridge (21-1, 13-1 Southern Carolinas) 3-2 Thursday. Catholic (18-4, 13-1) forced a tie for the conference title in its final regular-season match.
↑Cox Mill volleyball: The reigning N.C. 3A state champions beat Northwest Cabarrus 3-0 to finish unbeaten run through the South Piedmont 3A. Cox Mill is 22-7 overall, 10-0 in league play. The Chargers, who begin defense of their title next week, have not lost a set in their past four matches.
Thursday’s Top Performers
Sidney Bing, Lauralee Hurst, Gaston Day volleyball: Bing had 42 assists, 12 digs, two blocks and an ace in Thursday’s MAC championship game against SouthLake Christian. Hurst added 30 digs, 27 kills, two aces and two assists.
Emma Goldean, Laney Diehl, Providence Day field hockey: Goldean had three goals in a 7-1 win over Ardrey Kell; Diehl had two.
Oscar, Lisandro Lopez, Alexander Central soccer: Down 1-0 to East Wilkes at halftime, Alexander Central got a goal from Derek Aceituno in the second half before Oscar Lopez set up his brother, Lisandro, in the center of the box with less than five minutes left. Lisandro then sent home the game-winner.
Jacob Neely, Gaston Christian soccer: four goals, assist in an 8-2 win over Concord First Assembly in the MAC championship game. Frank Lopez had three goals for Gaston Christian and Davie McBee had three assists.
Avery Scheurer, Charlotte Country Day field hockey: two goals, four assists in 10-0 win over Carolina Day.
Thursday’s Soccer Results
COVENANT DAY 3, CHARLOTTE LATIN 2
Latin Goals: Colin Hayden 2
Covenant Goals: Jacob Goodling, Leland Harrelson, and Ben Henderson
Records: Latin 9-9-1 5-5-0; CDS 11-7-0 6-4-0
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 8, NORTH LINCOLN 0
Note: Eleven Charter players recorded either a goal or assist.
LNC - Connor Hahn (Collin Petty assist) - 7’
LNC - Joe Wessler (Sloan Schwarzenegger assist) - 8’
LNC - Connor Hahn (Elijah Corbin) - 22’
LNC - Collin Petty (Joey Fieno assist) - 24’
LNC - Nolan Benz (unassisted) - 28’
LNC - Melvin Harris (Hedi Houissa assist) - 57’
LNC - Luke Mostert (unassisted, PK) - 67’
LNC - Melvin Harris (Jordan Hall assist) - 86’
MARVIN RIDGE 3, WEDDINGTON 1
MR Goals: Wood, Papa, Lavin
Assist: Monk, Green (2)
Overall Record: 13-2-1
Conference Record: 10-0
Thursday’s Girls Tennis Results
COVENANT DAY 6, CHARLOTTE LATIN 3
SINGLES:
Anna Daniels(CDS) d Martha Elizabeth Watson(CL) 6-2, 6-2; Madison Wall(CDS) d Hannah Barnes(CL) 6-1, 6-3; Ava Murchison(CDS) d Ella Lavelle(CL) 7-5, 6-2
Kate Coppage(CL) d Paget Barlow(CDS) 6-2, 6-2; Chloe Floyd(CL) d Viktoria McCue(CDS) 6-1, 6-4; Meredith Strause(CDS) d Isabella Troni(CL) 6-1,6-3
DOUBLES:
Wall / Daniels(CDS) d Floyd / Coppage(CL) 8-6; Watson / Barnes(CL) d Murchison / Strause(CDS) 8-5; Lauren Boyles / Erika Fager(CDS) d Lavelle / Annabel Chen(CL) 8-5
Record: CDS 13-1
LANCASTER 5, YORK 1
Singles:
1. Katie McBride LHS defeated Madison Cummings YHS 6-0 6-3
2. Aalela Blackmon LHS defeated Ally Morales YHS 6-3 6-3
3. Rebekah Sapp LHS defeated Madison Bryant YHS 6-2 6-4
4. Tiesha Shannon LHS defeated Emma Patterson YHS 7-5 6-4
5. Katelyn Prete LHS defeated Jessie Comer YHS 6-3 7-5
Doubles:
1.
2. Courteney Hicks & Naiya Patel LHS was defeated by Mallory Johnson and Breanna Moss YHS 3-6 4-6
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 5, CANNON SCHOOL 4
Jordan Besh (CS)
d
Kendall Addison (CCDS)
6-3,5-7,(10-7)
Gabby Holloway (CS)
d
Parker Shelton (CCDS)
7-6(7-1),6-4
Kate Harbrecht (CCDS)
d
Annabell BARR (CS)
6-0,6-0
Josie Shuford(CCDS)
d
Alivia Calabrase (CS)
6-0,6-2
Sarah Swank (CCDS)
d
Mia Birhler (CS)
6-2,6-3
Maddie Calcagno (CS)
d
Sarah Powers (CCDS)
6-1,7-5
Besh / Holloway (CS)
d
Shelton / Harbrecht (CCDS)
8-2
Addison / Shuford (CCDS)
d
Cleveland / Barr(CS)
8-3
Sutker / Swank (CCDS)
d
Calabrase / K Calcagno (CS)
8-5
Thursday’s Field Hockey Results
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 10, CAROLINA DAY 0
Country Day: 5 - 5 - 10
Carolina Day: 0 - 0 - 0
Scoring for Country Day: Avery Scheurer- 2 (assist by Lawson Park); Carolyn Blackman (assist by Scheurer); Caroline Jones- 2 (assist by Scheurer); Lyle Roddy; Lilly Whitman (assist by Scheurer); Ellen Ambler Moseley; Lydia Ruffin (assist by Scheurer) Elizabeth Edwards
CCDS Keeper: Sienna Joseph and Alice Whisnant share the shutout
Carolina Day Keeper:Ellie Cross- 10 saves
Thursday’s Volleyball Results
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 3, CANNON 0
CCDS improves to 22-4 overall, 9-1 CISAA. Scores for each set are below.
Set 1: 25-22
Set 2: 25-16
Set 3: 25-19
Top CCDS performers in the match were:
Zoe Weatherington: 1 ace, 22 kills, 10 digs
Braden Nash: 2 aces and 18 digs
