Gallery: Myers Park 9, Hickory Ridge 7

Myers Park kicker Tyler Dameron kicks the game winning field goal as the Hickory Ridge defense rushes during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School. Myers Park defeated Hickory Ridge 9-7.
Hickory Ridge wide receiver Jarrett Garner, left, leaps to catch a touchdown pass as Myers Park defensive back Kenyatta Howie, right, applies pressure during first quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Hickory Ridge wide receiver Jarrett Garner celebrates his touchdown pass reception against Myers Park during first quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Hickory Ridge quarterback Dylan Ratliff passes to a receiver during first quarter action against Myers Park on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park quarterback Brayden Hawkins scores a rushing touchdown against Hickory Ridge during second quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park running back Khamal Howard, right, breaks free on a 28-yard run against Hickory Ridge during second quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park quarterback Brayden Hawkins, right, hands the ball off to running back Khamal Howard, right, during second quarter action against Hickory Ridge on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park quarterback Brayden Hawkins passes to a receiver during second quarter action against Hickory Ridge on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Hickory Ridge linebacker Cal Wallerstedt, center and his teammates make the tackle on Myers Park wide receiver Josh Curry, right, on a run during second quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Hickory Ridge running back/offensive lineman Aden Solomon chases down a blocked Myers Park punt during first quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park wide receiver Elijah Bowick, left, looks for room to run against the Hickory Ridge defense during first quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
The Hickory Ridge defense converge on Myers Park wide receiver Josh Curry during first quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School.
Myers Park kicker Tyler Dameron (9), celebrates his game winning field goal against Hickory Ridge with his teammates during fourth quarter action on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Myers Park High School. Myers Park defeated Hickory Ridge 9-7.
