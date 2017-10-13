Friday’s high school football top performers 10.13.17

Carson Cross, Marvin Ridge: He had four interceptions in a 25-18 win over Cuthbertson.
Chris James, Julian Boddie, Providence: James helped spark a 38-14 upset of No. 10 West Mecklenburg by getting two sacks and intercepting two passes. The junior linebacker returned one for a touchdown. Boddie ran 30 times for 206 yards and two scores.
Porter Rooks, Providence Day: 5-star sophomore college football recruit caught nine passes for 153 yards and a score in a 34-14 win over Charlotte Country Day on homecoming. Quarterback Cody Cater threw for 259 yards and two scores.
Garrett Shrader, Justus Woods, Charlotte Christian: Shrader completed 12-of-14 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-15 win over Metrolina Christian. Woods, a Stanford recruit, ran 11 times for 180 yards. Metrolina’s Ishod Finger ran 30 times for 268 yards and a score.
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, Myers Park: He had an interception in Mustangs territory to seal a 9-7 win over previously unbeaten Hickory Ridge.
Malik Surratt, Shelby: 22-of-30 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-0 win over R-S Central. Tucker Greene caught six passes for 105 yards.
Comments