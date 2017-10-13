High School Sports

Friday’s high school football scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 10:29 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Lancaster 45-10

8-0

at Columbia (SC) Richland NE

2

Mallard Creek

4A

d. Hopewell 56-0

8-0

North Mecklenburg

3

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Piedmont 36-7

8-0

at Monroe Parkwood

4

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Metrolina Christian 62-15

6-1

Charlotte Latin

5

Butler

4A

d. Independence 49-6

6-1

Hickory Ridge

6

Harding

4A

d. Ardrey Kell 40-13

8-1

at South Mecklenburg

7

Hickory Ridge

4A

lost 9-7 to Myers Park

7-1

at Butler

8

Vance

4A

d. West Charlotte 41-12

6-2

Lake Norman

9

Myers Park

4A

d. Hickory Ridge 9-7

7-1

at East Mecklenburg

10

West Mecklenburg

4A

lost 38-14 to Providence

6-3

idle

11

AL Brown

3A

d. Cox Mill 21-7

7-1

at NW Cabarrus

12

Shelby

2A

d. R-S Central 51-0

7-1

at East Gaston

13

Marvin Ridge

3A

d. Cuthbertson 25-18

8-0

Weddington

14

Belmont South Point

2A

d. East Rutherford 55-7

8-0

at R-S Central

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. Draughn 49-0

8-0

East Burke

16

North Mecklenburg

4A

lost 35-34 to Hough

7-1

at Mallard Creek

Scores

North Carolina

Asheville Reynolds 35, Asheville 0

Asheville Roberson 41, Enka 14

Ayden-Grifton 27, Kinston 26

Belmont South Point 55, East Rutherford 7

Bessemer City 24, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6

Boonville Starmount 45, West Wilkes 25

Burlington Williams 21, Southwestern Randolph 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 54, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 7

Cary 34, Cary Panther Creek 0

Charlotte Catholic 36, Monroe Piedmont 7

Charlotte Christian 62, Metrolina Christian Academy 15

Charlotte Harding 40, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13

Charlotte Mallard Creek 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Myers Park 9, Hickory Ridge 7

Charlotte Providence 38, West Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Providence Day 34, Charlotte Country Day 14

Charlotte Vance 41, West Charlotte 12

Cherokee 32, Andrews 12

Chocowinity Southside 32, Riverside Martin 13

Clinton 21, Goldsboro 6

Cornelius Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 34

Durham Jordan 10, Durham Riverside 7

East Bladen 34, St. Pauls 28

East Davidson 49, Central Davidson 10

East Gaston 12, Forest City Chase 6

East Henderson 27, Canton Pisgah 22

East Lincoln 38, Catawba Bandys 13

East Mecklenburg 20, Mint Hill Rocky River 19

East Montgomery 24, Marshville Forest Hills 14

Eastern Guilford 19, Southeast Guilford 7

Edenton Holmes 49, Plymouth 16

Elizabeth City Northeastern 46, Currituck County 8

Fuquay-Varina 27, Apex 21

Gates County 52, Perquimans 30

Greensboro Dudley 49, Western Guilford 20

Havelock 68, Jacksonville White Oak 6

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Charlotte Garinger 0

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 16

Kannapolis Brown 21, Concord Cox Mill 7

Kernersville Glenn 26, East Forsyth 10

Kings Mountain 27, Gastonia Ashbrook 26

Knightdale 17, Rolesville 12

Lee County 55, Western Harnett 0

Lenoir Hibriten 49, Valdese Draughn 0

Maiden 30, North Lincoln 6

Manteo 31, Camden County 7

Matthews Butler 49, Charlotte Independence 6

Mooresville 14, Lake Norman 10

Morganton Freedom 28, South Caldwell 3

Morganton Patton 23, West Iredell 15

Morrisville Green Hope 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 6

Mt. Airy 56, South Stokes 0

North Moore 42, South Davidson 12

North Stanly 40, Albemarle 12

Northampton County 50, Northwest Halifax 6

Northwest Cabarrus 41, Central Cabarrus 16

Pamlico County 34, Robersonville South Creek 8

Pender County 36, Holly Ridge Dixon 19

Pittsboro Northwood 20, Southern Durham 9

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 37, Raleigh Millbrook 21

Reidsville 65, Burlington Cummings 10

Richlands 39, Croatan 28

Richmond County 56, Hoke County 7

Rocky Mount 20, Wilson Hunt 14

Rocky Point Trask 53, East Carteret 24

Salemburg Lakewood 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 14

Shelby 51, R-S Central 0

South Granville 41, Roanoke Rapids 14

South Robeson 44, East Columbus 6

Southern Lee 50, Harnett Central 7

Southern Nash 49, Northern Nash 0

Southern Vance 34, Louisburg 14

Southwest Onslow 55, Lejeune 6

Spring Lake Overhills 14, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0

Thomasville Ledford 27, Salisbury 0

Wake Forest Heritage 54, Raleigh Wakefield 0

Waynesville Tuscola 42, North Buncombe 0

Weddington 33, Monroe Parkwood 0

West Craven 37, Greene Central 30

West Forsyth 20, Davie County 17

West Montgomery 56, South Stanly 7

West Stanly 60, Monroe Central 0

Western Alamance 49, Mayodan McMichael 14

Whiteville 36, Red Springs 20

Wilmington Hoggard 34, Wilmington Ashley 14

Wilson Fike 44, Franklinton 13

South Carolina

Abbeville 26, Liberty 13

Andrews 60, Marion 14

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21, OT

Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Belton-Honea Path 21, D.W. Daniel 7

Berkeley 23, Beaufort 14

Bethesda Academy, Ga. def. Palmetto Christian Academy, forfeit

Bishop England 29, Hanahan 7

Blacksburg 24, St. Joseph 17

Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15

C.E. Murray 40, Branchville 8

Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20

Chesterfield 47, Andrew Jackson 15

Christ Church Episcopal 10, Landrum 7

Colleton Prep 47, Hilton Head Prep 0

Conway 62, South Florence 14

Dillon 45, Aynor 14

East Clarendon 24, Green Sea Floyds 12

Eastside 63, Travelers Rest 14

Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0

Emerald 63, Carolina High and Academy 7

Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 7

Gaffney 31, Boiling Springs 7

Georgetown 18, Loris 0

Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21

Greenwood Christian 35, Williamsburg Academy 14

Greer 27, Greenville 19

Hemingway 65, Creek Bridge 8

Jefferson Davis Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 6

John Paul II 30, King’s Academy 12

Lake City 22, Waccamaw 6

Lake View 34, Hannah-Pamplico 27

Lamar 50, Timmonsville 20

Laurens 27, Riverside 0

Lexington 21, Blythewood 0

Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20

Mauldin 30, Wade Hampton (G) 24

McBee 42, Great Falls 6

Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 14

Newberry 49, Clinton 21

North Augusta 21, South Aiken 7

North Charleston 24, Burke 18

Palmetto 42, Berea 0

Pendleton 35, Crescent 10

Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8

Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Florence Christian 20

Saluda 54, W.J. Keenan 14

Seneca 31, Walhalla 21

Silver Bluff 42, Calhoun County 0

Southside Christian 31, Ninety Six 6

Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20

Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20

T.L. Hanna 50, Woodmont 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 0

W. Wyman King Academy 52, Newberry Academy 32

Wando 38, Goose Creek 7

West Ashley 62, Stratford 14

Whale Branch 49, Academic Magnet 0

Williston-Elko 53, North 0

Wren 49, Pickens 14

Next week’s games

NORTH CAROLINA

Friday, Oct. 20

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Anson County at Central Academy

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Berry at Ardrey Kell, 7

Burns at Kings Mountain

Cannon School at Concord First Assembly, 7

Charles D. Owen at Avery County

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7

Chase at East Rutherford

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson

Crest at North Gaston

Draughn at Fred T. Foard

East Burke at Hibriten

East Davidson at Salisbury

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Rowan at South Iredell

East Wilkes at Ashe County

Freedom at West Caldwell

Garinger at Independence, 7

Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7

Hickory at South Caldwell

Hickory Grove at Northside Christian, 7

Hickory Hawks at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7

Highland Tech at Cherryville

High Point Christian at Christ the King

Hopewell at Mooresville

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Lake Norman at Vance, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

McDowell at Watauga

Monroe at Piedmont

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7

North Lincoln at Newton Conover

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

North Rowan at North Stanly, 7

Olympic at Providence, 7

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Providence Day at Christ School

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Metrolina Christian

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Shelby at East Gaston

South Davidson at Albemarle

SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian

South Point at R.S. Central

South Rowan at Lexington

South Stanly at Chatham Central

Statesville at Carson

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Tri-County Gastonia at Carolina Pride

Victory Christian at Asheville School

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

West Charlotte at Hough, 7

West Iredell at Bunker Hill

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at North Iredell

West Stanly at East Montgomery

Saturday, Oct. 21

Asheville Saints at Cabarrus Stallions

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, Oct. 20

Buford at Central Pageland

Camden at Indian Land

Chesterfield at North Central

Fairfield Central at Chester

Fort Mill at Dorman

Lancaster at York

Lee Central at Andrew Jackson

Lewisville at Timmonsville

Nation Ford at Northwestern

Rock Hill at Clover

South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast

BYE Week: Carolina Crusaders, Cheraw, Patton, West Mecklenburg.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 2:06

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback
Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person 0:51

Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person

View More Video