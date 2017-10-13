Friday’s high school football scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Lancaster 45-10
8-0
at Columbia (SC) Richland NE
2
Mallard Creek
4A
d. Hopewell 56-0
8-0
North Mecklenburg
3
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Piedmont 36-7
8-0
at Monroe Parkwood
4
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Metrolina Christian 62-15
6-1
Charlotte Latin
5
Butler
4A
d. Independence 49-6
6-1
Hickory Ridge
6
Harding
4A
d. Ardrey Kell 40-13
8-1
at South Mecklenburg
7
Hickory Ridge
4A
lost 9-7 to Myers Park
7-1
at Butler
8
Vance
4A
d. West Charlotte 41-12
6-2
Lake Norman
9
Myers Park
4A
d. Hickory Ridge 9-7
7-1
at East Mecklenburg
10
West Mecklenburg
4A
lost 38-14 to Providence
6-3
idle
11
AL Brown
3A
d. Cox Mill 21-7
7-1
at NW Cabarrus
12
Shelby
2A
d. R-S Central 51-0
7-1
at East Gaston
13
Marvin Ridge
3A
d. Cuthbertson 25-18
8-0
Weddington
14
Belmont South Point
2A
d. East Rutherford 55-7
8-0
at R-S Central
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. Draughn 49-0
8-0
East Burke
16
North Mecklenburg
4A
lost 35-34 to Hough
7-1
at Mallard Creek
Scores
North Carolina
Asheville Reynolds 35, Asheville 0
Asheville Roberson 41, Enka 14
Ayden-Grifton 27, Kinston 26
Belmont South Point 55, East Rutherford 7
Bessemer City 24, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6
Boonville Starmount 45, West Wilkes 25
Burlington Williams 21, Southwestern Randolph 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 54, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 7
Cary 34, Cary Panther Creek 0
Charlotte Catholic 36, Monroe Piedmont 7
Charlotte Christian 62, Metrolina Christian Academy 15
Charlotte Harding 40, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13
Charlotte Mallard Creek 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Myers Park 9, Hickory Ridge 7
Charlotte Providence 38, West Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Providence Day 34, Charlotte Country Day 14
Charlotte Vance 41, West Charlotte 12
Cherokee 32, Andrews 12
Chocowinity Southside 32, Riverside Martin 13
Clinton 21, Goldsboro 6
Cornelius Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 34
Durham Jordan 10, Durham Riverside 7
East Bladen 34, St. Pauls 28
East Davidson 49, Central Davidson 10
East Gaston 12, Forest City Chase 6
East Henderson 27, Canton Pisgah 22
East Lincoln 38, Catawba Bandys 13
East Mecklenburg 20, Mint Hill Rocky River 19
East Montgomery 24, Marshville Forest Hills 14
Eastern Guilford 19, Southeast Guilford 7
Edenton Holmes 49, Plymouth 16
Elizabeth City Northeastern 46, Currituck County 8
Fuquay-Varina 27, Apex 21
Gates County 52, Perquimans 30
Greensboro Dudley 49, Western Guilford 20
Havelock 68, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Charlotte Garinger 0
Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 16
Kannapolis Brown 21, Concord Cox Mill 7
Kernersville Glenn 26, East Forsyth 10
Kings Mountain 27, Gastonia Ashbrook 26
Knightdale 17, Rolesville 12
Lee County 55, Western Harnett 0
Lenoir Hibriten 49, Valdese Draughn 0
Maiden 30, North Lincoln 6
Manteo 31, Camden County 7
Matthews Butler 49, Charlotte Independence 6
Mooresville 14, Lake Norman 10
Morganton Freedom 28, South Caldwell 3
Morganton Patton 23, West Iredell 15
Morrisville Green Hope 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 6
Mt. Airy 56, South Stokes 0
North Moore 42, South Davidson 12
North Stanly 40, Albemarle 12
Northampton County 50, Northwest Halifax 6
Northwest Cabarrus 41, Central Cabarrus 16
Pamlico County 34, Robersonville South Creek 8
Pender County 36, Holly Ridge Dixon 19
Pittsboro Northwood 20, Southern Durham 9
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 37, Raleigh Millbrook 21
Reidsville 65, Burlington Cummings 10
Richlands 39, Croatan 28
Richmond County 56, Hoke County 7
Rocky Mount 20, Wilson Hunt 14
Rocky Point Trask 53, East Carteret 24
Salemburg Lakewood 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 14
Shelby 51, R-S Central 0
South Granville 41, Roanoke Rapids 14
South Robeson 44, East Columbus 6
Southern Lee 50, Harnett Central 7
Southern Nash 49, Northern Nash 0
Southern Vance 34, Louisburg 14
Southwest Onslow 55, Lejeune 6
Spring Lake Overhills 14, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0
Thomasville Ledford 27, Salisbury 0
Wake Forest Heritage 54, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Waynesville Tuscola 42, North Buncombe 0
Weddington 33, Monroe Parkwood 0
West Craven 37, Greene Central 30
West Forsyth 20, Davie County 17
West Montgomery 56, South Stanly 7
West Stanly 60, Monroe Central 0
Western Alamance 49, Mayodan McMichael 14
Whiteville 36, Red Springs 20
Wilmington Hoggard 34, Wilmington Ashley 14
Wilson Fike 44, Franklinton 13
South Carolina
Abbeville 26, Liberty 13
Andrews 60, Marion 14
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21, OT
Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Belton-Honea Path 21, D.W. Daniel 7
Berkeley 23, Beaufort 14
Bethesda Academy, Ga. def. Palmetto Christian Academy, forfeit
Bishop England 29, Hanahan 7
Blacksburg 24, St. Joseph 17
Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15
C.E. Murray 40, Branchville 8
Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20
Chesterfield 47, Andrew Jackson 15
Christ Church Episcopal 10, Landrum 7
Colleton Prep 47, Hilton Head Prep 0
Conway 62, South Florence 14
Dillon 45, Aynor 14
East Clarendon 24, Green Sea Floyds 12
Eastside 63, Travelers Rest 14
Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0
Emerald 63, Carolina High and Academy 7
Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 7
Gaffney 31, Boiling Springs 7
Georgetown 18, Loris 0
Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21
Greenwood Christian 35, Williamsburg Academy 14
Greer 27, Greenville 19
Hemingway 65, Creek Bridge 8
Jefferson Davis Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 6
John Paul II 30, King’s Academy 12
Lake City 22, Waccamaw 6
Lake View 34, Hannah-Pamplico 27
Lamar 50, Timmonsville 20
Laurens 27, Riverside 0
Lexington 21, Blythewood 0
Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20
Mauldin 30, Wade Hampton (G) 24
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 14
Newberry 49, Clinton 21
North Augusta 21, South Aiken 7
North Charleston 24, Burke 18
Palmetto 42, Berea 0
Pendleton 35, Crescent 10
Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8
Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Florence Christian 20
Saluda 54, W.J. Keenan 14
Seneca 31, Walhalla 21
Silver Bluff 42, Calhoun County 0
Southside Christian 31, Ninety Six 6
Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20
Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20
T.L. Hanna 50, Woodmont 7
Thomas Heyward Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 0
W. Wyman King Academy 52, Newberry Academy 32
Wando 38, Goose Creek 7
West Ashley 62, Stratford 14
Whale Branch 49, Academic Magnet 0
Williston-Elko 53, North 0
Wren 49, Pickens 14
Next week’s games
NORTH CAROLINA
Friday, Oct. 20
A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Anson County at Central Academy
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Berry at Ardrey Kell, 7
Burns at Kings Mountain
Cannon School at Concord First Assembly, 7
Charles D. Owen at Avery County
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7
Chase at East Rutherford
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Crest at North Gaston
Draughn at Fred T. Foard
East Burke at Hibriten
East Davidson at Salisbury
East Lincoln at Maiden
East Rowan at South Iredell
East Wilkes at Ashe County
Freedom at West Caldwell
Garinger at Independence, 7
Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7
Hickory at South Caldwell
Hickory Grove at Northside Christian, 7
Hickory Hawks at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7
Highland Tech at Cherryville
High Point Christian at Christ the King
Hopewell at Mooresville
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Lake Norman at Vance, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
McDowell at Watauga
Monroe at Piedmont
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7
North Lincoln at Newton Conover
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7
North Rowan at North Stanly, 7
Olympic at Providence, 7
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Providence Day at Christ School
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Metrolina Christian
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Shelby at East Gaston
South Davidson at Albemarle
SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian
South Point at R.S. Central
South Rowan at Lexington
South Stanly at Chatham Central
Statesville at Carson
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Tri-County Gastonia at Carolina Pride
Victory Christian at Asheville School
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
West Charlotte at Hough, 7
West Iredell at Bunker Hill
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Rowan at North Iredell
West Stanly at East Montgomery
Saturday, Oct. 21
Asheville Saints at Cabarrus Stallions
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, Oct. 20
Buford at Central Pageland
Camden at Indian Land
Chesterfield at North Central
Fairfield Central at Chester
Fort Mill at Dorman
Lancaster at York
Lee Central at Andrew Jackson
Lewisville at Timmonsville
Nation Ford at Northwestern
Rock Hill at Clover
South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast
BYE Week: Carolina Crusaders, Cheraw, Patton, West Mecklenburg.
Comments