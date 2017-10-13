Providence Day takes down Country Day 34-14 in homecoming night win

Delighting their homecoming crowd Friday night, the Providence Day Chargers beat the Country Day Buccaneers 34-14 to win their sixth game in a row.
The Chargers scored in every quarter and never trailed, closing out the win by outscoring Country Day 10-0 in the final 12 minutes.
Providence Day quarterback Cody Cater completed 27-of-36 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Chargers wide receiver Porter Rooks had a game-high 12 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, Providence Day’s Osita Ekwonu had 57 yards on only five carries and had two rushing touchdowns of 4 yards each.
Providence Day took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead, with Ekwonu scoring on a 4-yard run.
Country Day responded on its first offensive possession, going 77 yards in five plays. Running back Tim Newman broke into the secondary and ran 44 yards to tie the game 7-7.
RECORDS: Country Day (4-4, 0-2) Providence Day (7-1, 2-0)
THREE WHO MATTERED
Cody Cater (Providence Day) Chargers’ sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes of 20 and 8 yards and completed 27 of 36 passes for 233 yards.
Tim Newman (Country Day) He had a 44-yard run for a touchdown and led both teams in rushing with 90 yards on 20 carries.
Thomas Gelorme (Providence Day) The Chargers’ kicker was responsible for 10 of the Chargers’ 34 points with field goals of 47 and 36 yards while making all four extra points.
OBSERVATIONS
▪ Providence Day scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions.
▪ Chargers kicker Thomas Gelorme made a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter.
▪ Both teams had strong ball security with no turnovers.
WORTH MENTIONING
▪ On the Chargers’ opening drive, they were stopped and punted, but a rare “roughing the snap” call on the punt gave Providence Day a first down. The Chargers scored four plays later.
WHAT’S NEXT
Country Day will host the Hickory Hawks Friday. Charlotte Christian will visit Christ School in Arden.
