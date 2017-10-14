Friday’s HS Football Roundup: Julian Boddie, Providence get defining win over No. 10 West Meck

More Videos 0:58 Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win Pause 2:06 Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 1:35 Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game 1:45 CMPD use of force demo 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:40 Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success 0:34 Panthers Cam Newton: We have got to find ways to get running game going 1:01 Panthers Cam Newton: Fans deserve better than the loss to Eagles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory. Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

