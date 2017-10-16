Hough comeback trail carries them back into Sweet 16 poll. Can Huskies keep rolling?

Hough High’s Huskies began the season No. 9 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Then, the Huskies were upset in their first two games, falling to Harding and to Providence. Since then, Hough has run off six straight wins, averaging 42.6 points per game during the streak. And after rallying from 18 points down against No. 16 North Mecklenburg last week, Hough is back in the Sweet 16.
The Huskies are No. 15 in this week’s poll.
Hough beat North Mecklenburg 35-34 last week. The Huskies are on track to win the I-MECK 4A conference with games ahead against West Charlotte, Mallard Creek and Vance.
▪ Rock Hill South Pointe, ranked as high as No. 5 nationally, remains No. 1 in the poll, ahead of Mallard Creek and Charlotte Catholic.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
8-0
1
2
Mallard Creek (4A)
8-0
2
3
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
8-0
3
4
Charlotte Christian (IND)
6-1
4
5
Butler (4A)
6-1
5
6
Harding (4A)
8-1
6
7
Myers Park (4A)
7-1
9
8
Vance (4A)
6-2
8
9
Hickory Ridge (4A)
7-1
7
10
Marvin Ridge (3A)
8-0
13
11
AL Brown (3A)
7-1
11
12
Shelby (2A)
7-1
12
13
Belmont South Point (2A)
8-0
14
14
Lenoir Hibriten (2A)
8-0
15
15
Hough (4A)
6-2
NR
16
North Mecklenburg (4A)
7-1
16
Dropped out: West Mecklenburg (4A, 6-3). Also receiving consideration: Providence (4A, 5-3); Alexander Central (3A, 8-0); Kings Mountain (3A, 7-1); Weddington (3A, 6-2); Sun Valley (3A, 6-2); Morganton Freedom (3A, 6-2); South Iredell (3A, 6-2); Newton-Conover (2A, 7-1); Maiden (2A, 8-0); Bessemer City (2A, 8-0)
