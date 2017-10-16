A pair of record-setting Union County stars among Charlotte Observer prep players of the week

Carson Cross, Marvin Ridge: He had four interceptions in a 25-18 win over Cuthbertson. That’s a Union County record for interceptions in a game and the second-most in North Carolina history. Four players share the record of five, including former Harding star Roland Gregory (1981) and Boiling Springs Crest’s Keenan Little (2001).
Marcus Graham, Mountain Island Charter: 421 yards total offense and six touchdowns in a 67-14 win over Community School of Davidson. He had 161 yards rushing, 202 passing and 58 receiving.
Trevor Hargett, Hunter Huss: After having a 40-yard field goal blocked against Boiling Springs Crest in the fourth quarter Friday, Hargett nailed a 30-yarder to send the game into overtime. His 31-yard field goal in overtime was the difference in the Huskies 33-30 win.
Sam Howell, Sun Valley: Junior quarterback had six first-half passing TDs in Friday’s 42-14 win over Monroe. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 325 yards, also all in the first half. He has 95 career touchdown passes, breaking the old Union County record of 90.
Chris James, Providence: James helped spark a 38-14 upset of No. 10 West Mecklenburg by getting two sacks and intercepting two passes. The junior linebacker returned one for a touchdown.
Brady Pope, Tavis White, South Iredell: 315 yards passing, three touchdowns for Pope, a Charlotte 49ers commit, in Friday’s 57-34 win over West Rowan. White ran for 203 yards and three scores.
