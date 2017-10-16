Marvin Ridge’s Carson Cross set a Union County record for interceptions Friday.
Marvin Ridge’s Carson Cross set a Union County record for interceptions Friday. Special to the Observer
Marvin Ridge’s Carson Cross set a Union County record for interceptions Friday. Special to the Observer

High School Sports

A pair of record-setting Union County stars among Charlotte Observer prep players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 16, 2017 4:03 PM

Carson Cross, Marvin Ridge: He had four interceptions in a 25-18 win over Cuthbertson. That’s a Union County record for interceptions in a game and the second-most in North Carolina history. Four players share the record of five, including former Harding star Roland Gregory (1981) and Boiling Springs Crest’s Keenan Little (2001).

Marcus Graham, Mountain Island Charter: 421 yards total offense and six touchdowns in a 67-14 win over Community School of Davidson. He had 161 yards rushing, 202 passing and 58 receiving.

Trevor Hargett, Hunter Huss: After having a 40-yard field goal blocked against Boiling Springs Crest in the fourth quarter Friday, Hargett nailed a 30-yarder to send the game into overtime. His 31-yard field goal in overtime was the difference in the Huskies 33-30 win.

Sam Howell, Sun Valley: Junior quarterback had six first-half passing TDs in Friday’s 42-14 win over Monroe. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 325 yards, also all in the first half. He has 95 career touchdown passes, breaking the old Union County record of 90.

Chris James, Providence: James helped spark a 38-14 upset of No. 10 West Mecklenburg by getting two sacks and intercepting two passes. The junior linebacker returned one for a touchdown.

Brady Pope, Tavis White, South Iredell: 315 yards passing, three touchdowns for Pope, a Charlotte 49ers commit, in Friday’s 57-34 win over West Rowan. White ran for 203 yards and three scores.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 2:06

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback
Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person 0:51

Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person

View More Video