High School Sports

Fall Sports Roundup: Vance High football star nears milestone

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 17, 2017 11:52 AM

Kalen Clark, Vance football: with three regular-season games left, Clark has 910 yards on the season and should pass 1,000 soon.

Cox Mill girls golf: won N.C. 3A Western Regional championship by 18 strokes at the Etowah Golf Club Monday.

Hough soccer: beat North Meck 7-0 Monday to improve to 17-1 overall, 11-0 in IMECK 4A league play. Hough clinched a share of the league title and can win outright at home Wednesday against West Charlotte.

Emily Konchan, Providence/George Mason volleyball: The former Providence High star was named Atlantic 10 rookie of the week. A setter at George Mason, Konchan averaged 10.33 assists per set and assisted a season-high kill performance for teammate Jordan Glass in George Mason's 3-0 win over Davidson on Friday. Konchan also picked up three service aces over the weekend, two of which came in Friday's victory. It marked the fourth time this year she's tallied two service aces in a match. Konchan has at least 30 assists in nine matches this season.

Monday’s Top Performers

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln soccer: four goals, assist in a 6-0 win over Bandys. Logan Gilley had two assists and one goal for East (12-7, 7-4).

Joseph Little, Vance soccer: give goals in a 9-0 win over West Charlotte

Oscar Lopez, Alexander Central soccer: three goals in a 5-0 win over McDowell. His brother, Lisandro, had two assists.

Mecklenburg County soccer update

▪ Hough (17-1) has clinched a share of the I-MECK championship (see above).

▪ In the Southwestern 4A, Porter Ridge (15-0-2, 9-0) has a slight lead on Myers Park (11-3-1, 8-2). Porter Ridge has five league games left; Myers Park four. Porter Ridge plays host to Myers Park Oct. 24 in a big match.

▪ In the SoMeck, Providence (14-0-3, 7-0-1) and South Meck (9-3-3, 6-0-2) are in a tight race with four games left to play. The teams meet Oct. 26 in a match that could decide the conference title. South Meck will host.

Monday’s Soccer Result

MARVIN RIDGE 9, PARKWOOD 0

Goals: Winesette(2), Green(2), Weber, Tchamwa, Wood, Faille, Briggs

Assist: Green, Tchamwa, Briggs, Schyberg

Overall Record: 14-2-1

Conference Record: 11-0

