High School Sports

Charlotte Catholic remains No. 1 in N.C. statewide media poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 10:41 AM

Charlotte Catholic remained a unanimous choice at No. 1 in the latest N.C. Associated Press media poll.

The Cougars received all 10 first-place votes from a statewide media panel.

Several Observer-area teams continue to be ranked. In 4A, Mallard Creek is No. 2, Harding is No. 7 and Butler is No. 9.

In 3A, Marvin Ridge is No. 3. In 2A, Shelby is No. 2, Lenoir Hibriten is No. 3. In 1A, North Rowan is No. 8, Bessemer City is No. 9 and North Stanly is No. 10.

N.C. Associated Press Media Poll

Class 4-A

1. Wake Forest (8) (8-0) 98 1

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (8-0) 89 2

3. Wake Forest Heritage (8-0) 78 3

4. West Forsyth (8-0) 59 4

5. Scotland County (6-1) 55 5

6. Wilmington Hoggard (8-0) 52 6

7. Charlotte Harding (8-1) 33 T7

8. Greensboro Page (7-1) 29 T7

9. Matthews Butler (6-1) 26 T10

10. Kernersville Glenn (8-0) 21 T10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 3-A

1. Charlotte Catholic (10) (8-0) 100 1

2. Wilmington New Hanover (8-0) 87 2

3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (8-0) 76 3

4. Lee County (8-0) 60 4

5. Greensboro Dudley (7-1) 43 6

6. Havelock (7-1) 40 7

7. Southern Nash (7-1) 38 8

8. Western Alamance (8-0) 31 9

9. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (6-2) 18 10

10. Clayton (8-0) 8 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 2-A

1. Belmont South Point (6) (8-0) 95 1

2. Shelby (3) (7-1) 92 2

3. Lenoir Hibriten (8-0) 66 T3

4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (8-0) 61 5

5. Reidsville (9-0) 60 6

5. East Duplin (9-0) 60 T3

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (6-1) 34 7

8. North Davidson (7-1) 33 8

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-0) 23 9

10. Franklin (8-0) 14 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (10) (9-0) 100 1

2. Mt. Airy (8-0) 79 2

3. Murphy (7-1) 76 3

4. Edenton Holmes (7-1) 73 4

5. East Wilkes (8-0) 52 5

6. Mitchell County (7-1) 47 6

7. North Duplin (8-0) 36 7

8. North Rowan (7-1) 34 8

9. Bessemer City (8-0) 22 9

10. North Stanly (7-1) 10 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

