Why rare disease, surgeries were no match for Mooresville linebacker’s childhood dream

When he was 7, Storm Monroe told his parents he was going to be a college football player one day. Back then, he couldn't have anticipated the health scares in his future. Today, Monroe is a 5-foot-10, 217-pound sophomore linebacker for Mooresville High who twice has overcome battles with a rare immune system disorder. Years later, he had surgery to repair a severe injury and developed complications that could have killed him.

