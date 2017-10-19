Key Matchups

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings listed with team)
No. 16 North Mecklenburg (7-1, 3-1 I-Meck 4A) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (8-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Coming off a 35-34 loss to Hough, the Vikings’ offense, led by QB Aaron Scott, faces the powerful Mallard Creek defense.
No. 9 Hickory Ridge (7-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 5 Butler (6-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Points could be at a premium here, with the area’s top two defenses meeting. Butler takes a giant step toward the league title with a victory.
No. 4 Charlotte Christian (6-1, 1-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (5-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Garrett Shrader and the Knights hope to avenge last year’s 28-27 loss to Latin for the private schools’ 3A championship.
Weddington (6-2, 3-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 10 Marvin Ridge (8-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – The host Mavericks had trouble subduing Cuthbertson last week and must beat Weddington to stay on track for a Nov. 3 showdown with Charlotte Catholic.
Thomas Jefferson Academy (8-0, 4-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Bessemer City (8-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – One of two area 1A showdowns Friday. Bill Lay has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards for the visitors.
North Rowan (7-1, 4-0 Yadkin Valley 1A) at North Stanly (7-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Here’s the other 1A showdown, matching teams averaging more than 35 points a game.
Lancaster (3-5, 1-2 Region 3 4A) at York (7-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. – Linebacker Markees Watts and the tough Bruin defense hopes to spoil York’s region title chances. QB-DB Ethan Mitchell leads York on both sides of the ball.
