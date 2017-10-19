High School Sports

Key Matchups

October 19, 2017 12:44 PM

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings listed with team)

No. 16 North Mecklenburg (7-1, 3-1 I-Meck 4A) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (8-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Coming off a 35-34 loss to Hough, the Vikings’ offense, led by QB Aaron Scott, faces the powerful Mallard Creek defense.

No. 9 Hickory Ridge (7-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 5 Butler (6-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Points could be at a premium here, with the area’s top two defenses meeting. Butler takes a giant step toward the league title with a victory.

No. 4 Charlotte Christian (6-1, 1-0 CISAA) at Charlotte Latin (5-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Garrett Shrader and the Knights hope to avenge last year’s 28-27 loss to Latin for the private schools’ 3A championship.

Weddington (6-2, 3-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 10 Marvin Ridge (8-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – The host Mavericks had trouble subduing Cuthbertson last week and must beat Weddington to stay on track for a Nov. 3 showdown with Charlotte Catholic.

Thomas Jefferson Academy (8-0, 4-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Bessemer City (8-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – One of two area 1A showdowns Friday. Bill Lay has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards for the visitors.

North Rowan (7-1, 4-0 Yadkin Valley 1A) at North Stanly (7-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Here’s the other 1A showdown, matching teams averaging more than 35 points a game.

Lancaster (3-5, 1-2 Region 3 4A) at York (7-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. – Linebacker Markees Watts and the tough Bruin defense hopes to spoil York’s region title chances. QB-DB Ethan Mitchell leads York on both sides of the ball.

Steve Lyttle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 2:06

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback
Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person 0:51

Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person

View More Video