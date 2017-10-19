Wednesday’s HS Roundup: Hough volleyball among many area league champions

Elevator
↑Area volleyball conference champions: champions in the Observer region included Richmond Senior (SAC 8 4A), Hickory Ridge (Southwestern 4A), Marvin Ridge (Southern Carolina), Cox Mill (South Piedmont 3A), Mount Pleasant (Rocky River), Hough (I-MECK)
↑Ishod Finger, Metrolina Christian football: Finger has rushed for 1,822 yards and is in reach of the Union County single-season record of 2,342 set by Sun Valley’s Allen Funderburke in 2014. Finger ranks second in the state in rushing behind East Montgomery’s Courtney McKinney (1,830). Finger’s team (6-2) plays Rabun Gap at home Friday. He has one more regular-season game remaining plus as many as three playoff games.
October 18, 2017
South Pointe Stallions Girls and Boys Cross Country...or they also answer to REGION CHAMPS! #StallionNation @SPHSstallions @RHHerald_Preps pic.twitter.com/7B2nu1aD2J— South Pointe Booster (@SPHSBoosters) October 18, 2017
↑Hough soccer: team beat West Charlotte 9-0 to clinch a seventh straight conference title. Hough is 18-1 overall, 12-0 in the I-MECK.
Wednesday’s Top Performers
Chase Gilley, East Lincoln soccer: three goals in a 4-2 win over Maiden. Gilley has 26 goals this season, a new school-record.
Myles Lloyd, Mallard Creek soccer: goalie recorded his third straight shutout in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over North Meck.
SouthFork 2A All-Conference Volleyball
All Conference Selections
East Lincoln
Evelyn Kinsch
Grace Kinsch
Hailey Buchanan
Gabby Leach
Maiden
Kylie Morgan
Faith Herman
Evan Sherrill
Bandys
Sarah Kanipe
Emma Dutka
North Lincoln
Katie Clements
Jenna Cashion
Linconton
Kasey Gidney
Lake Norman Charter
Hope Curtis
Newton-Conover
Zoe Nestor
West Lincoln
Carson Warlick
Player of the Year
Kylie Morgan
Coach of the Year
Stacy Possert
Wednesday’s Girls Tennis Results
AIKEN 4, LANCASTER 2
Singles:
1. Katie McBride LHS was defeated by Carolyn Marvin AHS 3-6 4-6
2. Aalela Blackmon LHS was defeated by Ryianna Williams AHS 1-6 2-6
3. Rebekah Sapp LHS defeated Kendall Moss AHS 2-6 7-6 Tie break 10-5
4. Tiesha Shannon LHS defeated Kate Boone AHS 6-3 6-3
5. Katelyn Prete LHS was defeated by Emily Doherty AHS 2-6 1-6
Doubles:
1.
2. Courteney Hicks & Naiya Patel LHS was defeated by Porter Ingram & Ellen Vaughters AHS 4-6 4-6
Note: Lancaster overall record was 11-5; Regional record was 8-2
