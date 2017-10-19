Hough’s volleyball team won the I-Meck 4A conference tournament championship Wednesday
Wednesday’s HS Roundup: Hough volleyball among many area league champions

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 19, 2017 5:26 PM

Area volleyball conference champions: champions in the Observer region included Richmond Senior (SAC 8 4A), Hickory Ridge (Southwestern 4A), Marvin Ridge (Southern Carolina), Cox Mill (South Piedmont 3A), Mount Pleasant (Rocky River), Hough (I-MECK)

Ishod Finger, Metrolina Christian football: Finger has rushed for 1,822 yards and is in reach of the Union County single-season record of 2,342 set by Sun Valley’s Allen Funderburke in 2014. Finger ranks second in the state in rushing behind East Montgomery’s Courtney McKinney (1,830). Finger’s team (6-2) plays Rabun Gap at home Friday. He has one more regular-season game remaining plus as many as three playoff games.

Hough soccer: team beat West Charlotte 9-0 to clinch a seventh straight conference title. Hough is 18-1 overall, 12-0 in the I-MECK.

Hough’s soccer team won its seventh straight conference title Wednesday
Wednesday’s Top Performers

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln soccer: three goals in a 4-2 win over Maiden. Gilley has 26 goals this season, a new school-record.

Myles Lloyd, Mallard Creek soccer: goalie recorded his third straight shutout in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over North Meck.

SouthFork 2A All-Conference Volleyball

All Conference Selections

East Lincoln

Evelyn Kinsch

Grace Kinsch

Hailey Buchanan

Gabby Leach

Maiden

Kylie Morgan

Faith Herman

Evan Sherrill

Bandys

Sarah Kanipe

Emma Dutka

North Lincoln

Katie Clements

Jenna Cashion

Linconton

Kasey Gidney

Lake Norman Charter

Hope Curtis

Newton-Conover

Zoe Nestor

West Lincoln

Carson Warlick

Player of the Year

Kylie Morgan

Coach of the Year

Stacy Possert

Wednesday’s Girls Tennis Results

AIKEN 4, LANCASTER 2

Singles:

1. Katie McBride LHS was defeated by Carolyn Marvin AHS 3-6 4-6

2. Aalela Blackmon LHS was defeated by Ryianna Williams AHS 1-6 2-6

3. Rebekah Sapp LHS defeated Kendall Moss AHS 2-6 7-6 Tie break 10-5

4. Tiesha Shannon LHS defeated Kate Boone AHS 6-3 6-3

5. Katelyn Prete LHS was defeated by Emily Doherty AHS 2-6 1-6

Doubles:

1.

2. Courteney Hicks & Naiya Patel LHS was defeated by Porter Ingram & Ellen Vaughters AHS 4-6 4-6

Note: Lancaster overall record was 11-5; Regional record was 8-2

