Friday HS Football Update: Scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Richland Northeast 61-3
9-0
York
2
Mallard Creek
4A
d. North Mecklenburg 27-18
9-0
Hough
3
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Parkwood 42-26
9-0
Cuthbertson
4
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Charlotte Latin 34-0
7-1
at Providence Day
5
Butler
4A
lost 43-42 to Hickory Ridge
6-2
Garinger
6
Harding
4A
d. South Mecklenburg 53-0
9-1
Bye
7
Myers Park
4A
d. East Mecklenburg 36-13
8-1
Porter Ridge
8
Vance
4A
d. Lake Norman 70-17
7-2
at North Mecklenburg
9
Hickory Ridge
4A
d. Butler 43-42
8-1
East Mecklenburg
10
Marvin Ridge
3A
d. Weddington 27-24
9-0
at Sun Valley
11
AL Brown
3A
d. NW Cabarrus 28-15
8-1
JM Robinson
12
Shelby
2A
d. East Gaston 51-6
8-1
East Rutherford
13
Belmont South Point
2A
d. R-S Central 62-0
9-0
at Chase
14
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. East Burke 62-15
9-0
at West Iredell
15
Hough
4A
d. West Charlotte 22-7
7-2
at Mallard Creek
16
North Mecklenburg
4A
lost 27-18 to Mallard Creek
7-2
Vance
Scores
North Carolina
Apex Middle Creek 41, Apex 6
Asheville Erwin 41, Enka 0
Asheville Reynolds 56, North Buncombe 14
Asheville Roberson 50, North Henderson 0
Asheville School 46, Charlotte Victory Christian 6
Belmont South Point 62, R-S Central 0
Boonville Starmount 31, North Wilkes 7
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 39, Charlotte Berry Tech 12
Charlotte Christian 34, Charlotte Latin 0
Charlotte Country Day 31, Hickory Home School 12
Charlotte Harding 53, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Independence 35, Charlotte Garinger 21
Charlotte Mallard Creek 27, North Mecklenburg 18
Charlotte Myers Park 36, East Mecklenburg 16
Charlotte Providence 45, Charlotte Olympic 13
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Arden Christ School 25
Clinton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Community Christian 50, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 14
Concord Cannon 20, Concord First Assembly 7
Concord Robinson 21, Concord Cox Mill 13
Cornelius Hough 22, West Charlotte 7
Croatan 51, Lejeune 8
East Carteret 24, Pender County 6
East Wake 28, West Johnston 0
Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Alamance 14
Edenton Holmes 49, Gates County 6
Friendship 33, Holly Springs 20
Garner 26, Fuquay-Varina 10
Granville Central 21, Northern Vance 0
Gray’s Creek 21, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Greene Central 55, South Lenoir 0
Greensboro Page 48, High Point Central 0
Greenville Conley 49, Greenville Rose 13
Harnett Central 35, Western Harnett 20
Jacksonville 47, Swansboro 0
Kings Mountain 15, Lawndale Burns 0
Lee County 68, Cameron Union Pines 0
Lenoir Hibriten 62, East Burke 15
Manteo 49, Perquimans 0
Mooresville 45, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Morrisville Green Hope 31, Durham Riverside 14
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 48, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 18
Mt. Pleasant 43, Marshville Forest Hills 6
Newton Foard 28, Valdese Draughn 13
North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 18
North Lenoir 22, Ayden-Grifton 18
North Stanly 35, North Rowan 7
Northampton County 46, Gaston KIPP Pride 8
Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 15
Pinetown Northside 16, Chocowinity Southside 12
Plymouth 38, Camden County 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 22, Village Christian 19
Raleigh Sanderson 21, Raleigh Millbrook 17
Randleman 45, Trinity 0
Robersonville South Creek 51, Jones County 6
Rocky Mount Academy 39, Kinston Parrott Academy 36
Rocky Point Trask 47, Holly Ridge Dixon 21
Salemburg Lakewood 48, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
South Caldwell 31, Hickory 12
South Columbus 43, South Robeson 12
South Granville 37, Bunn 26
Southern Lee 28, Erwin Triton 20
Southern Nash 56, Wilson Hunt 7
Southwest Onslow 49, Richlands 0
St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 20
Swannanoa C.D. Owen 35, Avery County 10
Tarboro 62, Riverside Martin 0
Wake Forest 42, Rolesville 6
Wake Forest Heritage 28, Knightdale 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Goldsboro 20
Waynesville Tuscola 41, West Henderson 20
West Brunswick 35, Topsail 7
West Craven 25, Kinston 23
West Montgomery 54, North Moore 0
Western Alamance 38, Northeast Guilford 0
Whiteville 57, West Columbus 0
Wilmington Hoggard 50, North Brunswick 0
Wilmington Laney 36, South Brunswick 0
Wilmington New Hanover 37, Wilmington Ashley 0
Wilson Fike 17, Rocky Mount 10
South Carolina
Abbeville 33, Southside Christian 14
Ashley Ridge 26, Wando 23, OT
Aynor 55, Lake City 20
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0
Batesburg-Leesville 27, Silver Bluff 20
Belton-Honea Path 20, Wren 10
Ben Lippen 49, Wilson Hall 14
Boiling Springs 21, Spartanburg 20
Camden 31, Indian Land 17
Carvers Bay 59, Johnsonville 7
Central 30, Buford 14
Chesnee 28, St. Joseph 14
Chesterfield 40, North Central 14
Conway 14, Sumter 13
Cross 42, Scott’s Branch 6
Dillon 55, Georgetown 27
Dixie 33, Whitmire 6
Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27
Dutch Fork 34, Spring Valley 19
Easley 28, Woodmont 14
Emerald 42, Southside 12
First Baptist 38, St. Andrew’s, Ga. 7
Florence Christian 43, Augusta Christian, Ga. 29
Fort Dorchester 52, West Ashley 0
Fox Creek 28, W.J. Keenan 20
Gilbert 41, Edisto 0
Goose Creek 17, James Island 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 42, Eau Claire 6
Greenville 51, D.W. Daniel 14
Greenwood 54, Riverside 14
Greenwood Christian 49, King’s Academy 47
Greer 63, Union County 20
Hammond 48, Pinewood Prep 14
Hannah-Pamplico 48, East Clarendon 10
Hartsville 48, Crestwood 0
Hemingway 42, Green Sea Floyds 6
Hilton Head Christian Academy 36, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 12
Holy Innocents’, Ga. 21, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 12
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 27, North 18
Irmo 24, River Bluff 10
Jefferson Davis Academy 30, Richard Winn Academy 16
John Paul II 28, Colleton Prep 26, 2OT
Lamar 61, Great Falls 6
Lee Central 26, Andrew Jackson 14
Loris 42, Waccamaw 14
Lower Richland 40, A.C. Flora 14
Lugoff-Elgin 49, Darlington 21
Mauldin 17, Laurens 15
McBee 41, Camden Military Academy 7
Mid-Carolina 38, Woodruff 9
Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17
Ninety Six 24, Liberty 17
North Augusta 53, Midland Valley 8
North Myrtle Beach 48, Marlboro County 20
Northwood Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 0
Orangeburg Prep 17, Heathwood Hall 12
Pendleton 38, Landrum 6
Pickens 31, Travelers Rest 0
Powdersville 56, Berea 26
Ridge Spring-Monetta 46, Estill 0
Ridge View 28, Westwood 3
Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Oakbrook Prep 10
Seneca 29, Crescent 0
South Aiken 28, Airport 14
South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3
Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14
Summerville 49, Stratford 9
T.L. Hanna 42, J.L. Mann 0
Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Palmetto Christian Academy 12
Timmonsville 36, Lewisville 28
Trinity Byrnes School 30, Spartanburg Christian 0
W. Wyman King Academy 64, Laurens Academy 44
Wade Hampton (H) 41, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18
Walhalla 42, West Oak 10
Ware Shoals 38, Calhoun Falls 6
Whale Branch 49, Garrett Academy of Technology 6
White Knoll 17, Blythewood 0
Williston-Elko 32, Blackville-Hilda 10
Wilson 34, St. James 14
Woodland 28, North Charleston 18
York Comprehensive 46, Lancaster 14
Next week’s games
North Carolina
Albemarle at South Stanly
Alexander Central at Hickory
Avery County at Mitchell
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter
Bessemer City at Community School of Davidson
Bunker Hill at Patton
Carolina Pride at Franklin Christian
Central Academy at Forest Hills
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Central Davidson at South Rowan
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7
Christ the King at Cannon School
Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian
Crest at Burns Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
East Gaston at R.S. Central
East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge
East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant
East Rowan at Statesville
East Rutherford at Shelby
Forestview at Kings Mountain
Fred T. Foard at East Burke
Garinger at Butler, 7
Hibriten at West Iredell
Hickory Hawks at Victory Christian
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Hough at Mallard Creek, 7
Independence at Rocky River, 7
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove
Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7
Mountain Island Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Newton Conover at Maiden
North Gaston at Ashbrook
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
North Rowan at West Montgomery
North Stanly at North Moore
Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7
Parkwood at Piedmont
Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville
Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7
Providence at Berry, 7
Salisbury at North Davidson
Seventy-First High at Richmond Senior
South Iredell at North Iredell
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
South Point at Chase
Statesville Christian at High Point Christian, 7
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
Union Academy at Highland Tech
Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7
Watauga at Freedom
Weddington at Monroe
West Caldwell at McDowell
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7
West Rowan at Carson
West Stanly at Anson County
West Wilkes at Ashe County
Saturday, Oct. 28
Cabarrus Stallions at Tennessee Silverbacks
Commonwealth Charter at Carolina Crusaders
Northside Christian at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 2
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, Oct. 27
Buford at Andrew Jackson
Central Pageland at North Central
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Clover at Boiling Springs
Great Falls at Lewisville
Indian Land at Fairfield Central
Lancaster at Ridge View
Nation Ford at Fort Mill
Northwestern at Rock Hill
York at South Pointe (SC)
Saturday, Oct. 28
Commonwealth Charter at Carolina Crusaders (at Rock Hill, District III Stadium).
BYE Week: Chester, Draughn, Harding.
