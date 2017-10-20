High School Sports

Friday HS Football Update: Scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 20, 2017 10:29 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Richland Northeast 61-3

9-0

York

2

Mallard Creek

4A

d. North Mecklenburg 27-18

9-0

Hough

3

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Parkwood 42-26

9-0

Cuthbertson

4

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Charlotte Latin 34-0

7-1

at Providence Day

5

Butler

4A

lost 43-42 to Hickory Ridge

6-2

Garinger

6

Harding

4A

d. South Mecklenburg 53-0

9-1

Bye

7

Myers Park

4A

d. East Mecklenburg 36-13

8-1

Porter Ridge

8

Vance

4A

d. Lake Norman 70-17

7-2

at North Mecklenburg

9

Hickory Ridge

4A

d. Butler 43-42

8-1

East Mecklenburg

10

Marvin Ridge

3A

d. Weddington 27-24

9-0

at Sun Valley

11

AL Brown

3A

d. NW Cabarrus 28-15

8-1

JM Robinson

12

Shelby

2A

d. East Gaston 51-6

8-1

East Rutherford

13

Belmont South Point

2A

d. R-S Central 62-0

9-0

at Chase

14

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. East Burke 62-15

9-0

at West Iredell

15

Hough

4A

d. West Charlotte 22-7

7-2

at Mallard Creek

16

North Mecklenburg

4A

lost 27-18 to Mallard Creek

7-2

Vance

Scores

North Carolina

Apex Middle Creek 41, Apex 6

Asheville Erwin 41, Enka 0

Asheville Reynolds 56, North Buncombe 14

Asheville Roberson 50, North Henderson 0

Asheville School 46, Charlotte Victory Christian 6

Belmont South Point 62, R-S Central 0

Boonville Starmount 31, North Wilkes 7

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 39, Charlotte Berry Tech 12

Charlotte Christian 34, Charlotte Latin 0

Charlotte Country Day 31, Hickory Home School 12

Charlotte Harding 53, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Independence 35, Charlotte Garinger 21

Charlotte Mallard Creek 27, North Mecklenburg 18

Charlotte Myers Park 36, East Mecklenburg 16

Charlotte Providence 45, Charlotte Olympic 13

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Arden Christ School 25

Clinton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Community Christian 50, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 14

Concord Cannon 20, Concord First Assembly 7

Concord Robinson 21, Concord Cox Mill 13

Cornelius Hough 22, West Charlotte 7

Croatan 51, Lejeune 8

East Carteret 24, Pender County 6

East Wake 28, West Johnston 0

Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Alamance 14

Edenton Holmes 49, Gates County 6

Friendship 33, Holly Springs 20

Garner 26, Fuquay-Varina 10

Granville Central 21, Northern Vance 0

Gray’s Creek 21, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Greene Central 55, South Lenoir 0

Greensboro Page 48, High Point Central 0

Greenville Conley 49, Greenville Rose 13

Harnett Central 35, Western Harnett 20

Jacksonville 47, Swansboro 0

Kings Mountain 15, Lawndale Burns 0

Lee County 68, Cameron Union Pines 0

Lenoir Hibriten 62, East Burke 15

Manteo 49, Perquimans 0

Mooresville 45, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Morrisville Green Hope 31, Durham Riverside 14

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 48, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 18

Mt. Pleasant 43, Marshville Forest Hills 6

Newton Foard 28, Valdese Draughn 13

North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 18

North Lenoir 22, Ayden-Grifton 18

North Stanly 35, North Rowan 7

Northampton County 46, Gaston KIPP Pride 8

Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 15

Pinetown Northside 16, Chocowinity Southside 12

Plymouth 38, Camden County 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 22, Village Christian 19

Raleigh Sanderson 21, Raleigh Millbrook 17

Randleman 45, Trinity 0

Robersonville South Creek 51, Jones County 6

Rocky Mount Academy 39, Kinston Parrott Academy 36

Rocky Point Trask 47, Holly Ridge Dixon 21

Salemburg Lakewood 48, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

South Caldwell 31, Hickory 12

South Columbus 43, South Robeson 12

South Granville 37, Bunn 26

Southern Lee 28, Erwin Triton 20

Southern Nash 56, Wilson Hunt 7

Southwest Onslow 49, Richlands 0

St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 20

Swannanoa C.D. Owen 35, Avery County 10

Tarboro 62, Riverside Martin 0

Wake Forest 42, Rolesville 6

Wake Forest Heritage 28, Knightdale 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Goldsboro 20

Waynesville Tuscola 41, West Henderson 20

West Brunswick 35, Topsail 7

West Craven 25, Kinston 23

West Montgomery 54, North Moore 0

Western Alamance 38, Northeast Guilford 0

Whiteville 57, West Columbus 0

Wilmington Hoggard 50, North Brunswick 0

Wilmington Laney 36, South Brunswick 0

Wilmington New Hanover 37, Wilmington Ashley 0

Wilson Fike 17, Rocky Mount 10

South Carolina

Abbeville 33, Southside Christian 14

Ashley Ridge 26, Wando 23, OT

Aynor 55, Lake City 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0

Batesburg-Leesville 27, Silver Bluff 20

Belton-Honea Path 20, Wren 10

Ben Lippen 49, Wilson Hall 14

Boiling Springs 21, Spartanburg 20

Camden 31, Indian Land 17

Carvers Bay 59, Johnsonville 7

Central 30, Buford 14

Chesnee 28, St. Joseph 14

Chesterfield 40, North Central 14

Conway 14, Sumter 13

Cross 42, Scott’s Branch 6

Dillon 55, Georgetown 27

Dixie 33, Whitmire 6

Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27

Dutch Fork 34, Spring Valley 19

Easley 28, Woodmont 14

Emerald 42, Southside 12

First Baptist 38, St. Andrew’s, Ga. 7

Florence Christian 43, Augusta Christian, Ga. 29

Fort Dorchester 52, West Ashley 0

Fox Creek 28, W.J. Keenan 20

Gilbert 41, Edisto 0

Goose Creek 17, James Island 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 42, Eau Claire 6

Greenville 51, D.W. Daniel 14

Greenwood 54, Riverside 14

Greenwood Christian 49, King’s Academy 47

Greer 63, Union County 20

Hammond 48, Pinewood Prep 14

Hannah-Pamplico 48, East Clarendon 10

Hartsville 48, Crestwood 0

Hemingway 42, Green Sea Floyds 6

Hilton Head Christian Academy 36, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 12

Holy Innocents’, Ga. 21, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 12

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 27, North 18

Irmo 24, River Bluff 10

Jefferson Davis Academy 30, Richard Winn Academy 16

John Paul II 28, Colleton Prep 26, 2OT

Lamar 61, Great Falls 6

Lee Central 26, Andrew Jackson 14

Loris 42, Waccamaw 14

Lower Richland 40, A.C. Flora 14

Lugoff-Elgin 49, Darlington 21

Mauldin 17, Laurens 15

McBee 41, Camden Military Academy 7

Mid-Carolina 38, Woodruff 9

Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17

Ninety Six 24, Liberty 17

North Augusta 53, Midland Valley 8

North Myrtle Beach 48, Marlboro County 20

Northwood Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep 17, Heathwood Hall 12

Pendleton 38, Landrum 6

Pickens 31, Travelers Rest 0

Powdersville 56, Berea 26

Ridge Spring-Monetta 46, Estill 0

Ridge View 28, Westwood 3

Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Oakbrook Prep 10

Seneca 29, Crescent 0

South Aiken 28, Airport 14

South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3

Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14

Summerville 49, Stratford 9

T.L. Hanna 42, J.L. Mann 0

Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Palmetto Christian Academy 12

Timmonsville 36, Lewisville 28

Trinity Byrnes School 30, Spartanburg Christian 0

W. Wyman King Academy 64, Laurens Academy 44

Wade Hampton (H) 41, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18

Walhalla 42, West Oak 10

Ware Shoals 38, Calhoun Falls 6

Whale Branch 49, Garrett Academy of Technology 6

White Knoll 17, Blythewood 0

Williston-Elko 32, Blackville-Hilda 10

Wilson 34, St. James 14

Woodland 28, North Charleston 18

York Comprehensive 46, Lancaster 14

Next week’s games

North Carolina

Albemarle at South Stanly

Alexander Central at Hickory

Avery County at Mitchell

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Bessemer City at Community School of Davidson

Bunker Hill at Patton

Carolina Pride at Franklin Christian

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Central Davidson at South Rowan

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Christ the King at Cannon School

Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian

Crest at Burns Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

East Gaston at R.S. Central

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant

East Rowan at Statesville

East Rutherford at Shelby

Forestview at Kings Mountain

Fred T. Foard at East Burke

Garinger at Butler, 7

Hibriten at West Iredell

Hickory Hawks at Victory Christian

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek, 7

Independence at Rocky River, 7

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove

Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7

Mountain Island Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Newton Conover at Maiden

North Gaston at Ashbrook

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

North Rowan at West Montgomery

North Stanly at North Moore

Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7

Parkwood at Piedmont

Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville

Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Providence at Berry, 7

Salisbury at North Davidson

Seventy-First High at Richmond Senior

South Iredell at North Iredell

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

South Point at Chase

Statesville Christian at High Point Christian, 7

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

Union Academy at Highland Tech

Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7

Watauga at Freedom

Weddington at Monroe

West Caldwell at McDowell

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7

West Rowan at Carson

West Stanly at Anson County

West Wilkes at Ashe County

Saturday, Oct. 28

Cabarrus Stallions at Tennessee Silverbacks

Commonwealth Charter at Carolina Crusaders

Northside Christian at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 2

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, Oct. 27

Buford at Andrew Jackson

Central Pageland at North Central

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Clover at Boiling Springs

Great Falls at Lewisville

Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Lancaster at Ridge View

Nation Ford at Fort Mill

Northwestern at Rock Hill

York at South Pointe (SC)

Saturday, Oct. 28

Commonwealth Charter at Carolina Crusaders (at Rock Hill, District III Stadium).

BYE Week: Chester, Draughn, Harding.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 2:06

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback
Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person 0:51

Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person

View More Video