Mallard Creek senior running back Nasjzae Bryant (6) led the Mavericks to a tough 27-18 win over North Mecklenburg in a battle of Sweet 16 teams. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Mallard Creek senior among top HS Friday night performers

By Langston Wertz Jr

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 20, 2017 10:33 PM

Nasjzae Bryant, Mallard Creek: 28 carries for 106 yards and a score in a 27-18 win over North Mecklenburg. Teammate RJ Carter had a blocked punt and a 10-yard return for a touchdown.

Ishod Finger, Metrolina Christian: 28 carries for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-6 win over Rabun Gap. He had four catches for 74 yards and a score. Finger has rushed for 2,084 yards this season and is closing in on the Union County record of 2,342 set by Sun Valley’s Allen Funderburke in 2014.

Brayden Hawkins, Myers Park: Senior quarterback threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-13 win over East Mecklenburg. He completed 14-of-20 passes.

Tim Newman, Charlotte Country Day: 13 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-12 win over the Hickory Hawks. Newman, a sophomore running back, averaged nearly 12 yards per carry.

Nigel Summerville, Vance: Junior quarterback had 420 yards passing and six touchdowns in a 70-17 win at home against Lake Norman. That’s the 31st best single-game passing performance in Mecklenburg County history. The touchdown passes tie for the fifth-most in a single game among Mecklenburg County quarterbacks.

