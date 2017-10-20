Mallard Creek wins I-Meck 4A showdown against North Meck to remain undefeated

The Mallard Creek Mavericks defeated the visiting North Meck Vikings 27-18 in a battle of I-Meck 4A conference football rivals on Friday night.
Records: Mallard Creek 9-0, 5-0 IMeck-4A ; North Meck 7-2, 3-2
Three who mattered
Melvin Davis, Mallard Creek: Senior running back didn’t get in the end zone and barely missed 100 yards rushing (96 on 11 carries), But his yards came when the Mavericks needed to hang on to the football and eat up some time.
Emmanuel Wilson, North Meck: Senior running standout for the Vikings was checked for most of the game but his 43-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the second quarter cut into a 13-0 Mallard Creek lead and kept his team in the game. Also had a 66-yard kickoff return in the second half.
R.J. Carter, Mallard Creek: Blocked a North Meck punt and returned it 10 yards for a score four minutes into the game. That set the defensive tone for the Mavericks the entire evening.
Observations
The Vikings showed a good bit of resiliency after losing at home to Hough 35-34 last week. It looked bleak for them after the Mavericks took a 27-12 lead on Cameren Lowery’s 4-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes to play – especially considering that North Meck kept that drive alive with a roughing the kicker penalty on a Mallard Creek field goal attempt.
But they caught a break on Griffin’s big fumble recovery and runback two minutes later, then recovered a muffed kickoff return by the Mavericks. Mallard Creek regrouped, got a stop, then essentially ran out the clock.
Worth mentioning
The Mavericks’ offense was held to 2 total yards for most of the third quarter.
What’s next
Mallard Creek hosts Hough at 7 on Friday. North Meck is at home against Vance at 7 on Friday. Both are IMeck 4A conference games.
