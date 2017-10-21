NCHSAA volleyball first round scores, second round pairings

1A Volleyball Championship First Round Results
West
Mountain Island Charter 3, Uwharrie 0
Pine Lake Prep 3, Highlands 1
Hayesville 3, Swain County 1
Mount Airy 3, Union Academy 0
South Stokes at Highland School
West Montgomery 3, South Stanly 0
Alleghany 3, North Moore 0
Robbinsville 3, Chatham Central 0
Tuesday’s second round
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Pine Lake Prep at Hiwassee Dam
Hayesville at Gray Stone Day
Mount Airy at Murphy
South Stokes/Highland at East Surry
West Montgomery at Starmount
Alleghany at Lincoln Charter
Robbinsville at Polk County
2A Volleyball Championship First Round Results
West
West Iredell 3, Lincolnton 0
South Rowan at West Stanly
Bandys 3, North Wilkes 2
Canton Pisgah 3, Owen 2
Hendersonville 3, East Henderson 0
Forbush 3, Bunker Hill 0
Fred T. Foard 3, East Rutherford 0
Ledford 3, Surry Central 0
East Lincoln 3, Draughn 1
West Stokes 3, East Gaston 1
R-S Central 3, Franklin 0
West Davidson 3, North Davidson 0
Mount Pleasant 3, East Burke 0
Maiden 3, W Wilkes 0
North Lincoln 3, Brevard 0
N Surry 3, Smoky Mountain 0
Tuesday’s second round
West Stanly/South Rowan at West Iredell
Bandys at Canton Pisgah
Forbush at Hendersonville
Foard at Ledford Senior
West Stokes at East Lincoln
West Davidson at R-S Central
Maiden at Mount Pleasant
North Lincoln at North Surry
3A Volleyball Championship First Round Results
West
North Iredell 3, West Guilford 0
West Rowan 3, Sun Valley 1
South Iredell at West Henderson
Charlotte Catholic 3, North Henderson 0
Watauga 3, Parkwood 0
Tuscola 3, Robinson 1
Alexander Central 3 Kings Mountain 0
Cox Mill 3, Piedmont 0
Roberson 3, McMichael 0
Cuthbertson 3, Enka 2
Statesville 3, Mount Tabor 2
SW Guilford 3, Weddington 1
North Buncombe 3, Crest 0
Carson 3, St. Stephens 1
AC Reynolds at Hickory
Marvin Ridge 3, Erwin 0
Tuesday’s second round
West Rowan at North Iredell
Charlotte Catholic vs. W Henderson/S Iredell
Tuscola at Watauga
Alexander Central at Cox Mill
Cuthbertson at Skyland Roberson
Statesville at SW Guilford
N. Buncombe at Carson
Hickory/Reynolds at Marvin Ridge
4A Volleyball Championship First Round Results
Myers Park 3, Scotland 0
Pinecrest 3, Grimsley 1
Hopewell 3, Butler 2
Page 3, Glenn 0
West Forsyth 3, East Forsyth 0
Ardrey Kell 3, South Meck 0
Mallard Creek 3, North Mek 0
Hoke Co at Lake Norman
Tuesday’s second round
Myers Park at Pfafftown Reagan
Pinecrest at Davie
Hopewell at Providence
Page at Hickory Ridge
West Forsyth at Hough
Ardrey Kell at NW Guilford
Mallard Creek at McDowell
Lake Norman/Hoke Co. at Richmond
