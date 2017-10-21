Cox Mill won its first round NCHSAA 3A volleyball playoff match Saturday. The reigning 3A state champs will play a second round match Tuesday
Cox Mill won its first round NCHSAA 3A volleyball playoff match Saturday. The reigning 3A state champs will play a second round match Tuesday Courtesy Cox Mill High
Cox Mill won its first round NCHSAA 3A volleyball playoff match Saturday. The reigning 3A state champs will play a second round match Tuesday Courtesy Cox Mill High

High School Sports

NCHSAA volleyball first round scores, second round pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 21, 2017 9:42 PM

1A Volleyball Championship First Round Results

West

Mountain Island Charter 3, Uwharrie 0

Pine Lake Prep 3, Highlands 1

Hayesville 3, Swain County 1

Mount Airy 3, Union Academy 0

South Stokes at Highland School

West Montgomery 3, South Stanly 0

Alleghany 3, North Moore 0

Robbinsville 3, Chatham Central 0

Tuesday’s second round

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Pine Lake Prep at Hiwassee Dam

Hayesville at Gray Stone Day

Mount Airy at Murphy

South Stokes/Highland at East Surry

West Montgomery at Starmount

Alleghany at Lincoln Charter

Robbinsville at Polk County

2A Volleyball Championship First Round Results

West

West Iredell 3, Lincolnton 0

South Rowan at West Stanly

Bandys 3, North Wilkes 2

Canton Pisgah 3, Owen 2

Hendersonville 3, East Henderson 0

Forbush 3, Bunker Hill 0

Fred T. Foard 3, East Rutherford 0

Ledford 3, Surry Central 0

East Lincoln 3, Draughn 1

West Stokes 3, East Gaston 1

R-S Central 3, Franklin 0

West Davidson 3, North Davidson 0

Mount Pleasant 3, East Burke 0

Maiden 3, W Wilkes 0

North Lincoln 3, Brevard 0

N Surry 3, Smoky Mountain 0

Tuesday’s second round

West Stanly/South Rowan at West Iredell

Bandys at Canton Pisgah

Forbush at Hendersonville

Foard at Ledford Senior

West Stokes at East Lincoln

West Davidson at R-S Central

Maiden at Mount Pleasant

North Lincoln at North Surry

3A Volleyball Championship First Round Results

West

North Iredell 3, West Guilford 0

West Rowan 3, Sun Valley 1

South Iredell at West Henderson

Charlotte Catholic 3, North Henderson 0

Watauga 3, Parkwood 0

Tuscola 3, Robinson 1

Alexander Central 3 Kings Mountain 0

Cox Mill 3, Piedmont 0

Roberson 3, McMichael 0

Cuthbertson 3, Enka 2

Statesville 3, Mount Tabor 2

SW Guilford 3, Weddington 1

North Buncombe 3, Crest 0

Carson 3, St. Stephens 1

AC Reynolds at Hickory

Marvin Ridge 3, Erwin 0

Tuesday’s second round

West Rowan at North Iredell

Charlotte Catholic vs. W Henderson/S Iredell

Tuscola at Watauga

Alexander Central at Cox Mill

Cuthbertson at Skyland Roberson

Statesville at SW Guilford

N. Buncombe at Carson

Hickory/Reynolds at Marvin Ridge

4A Volleyball Championship First Round Results

Myers Park 3, Scotland 0

Pinecrest 3, Grimsley 1

Hopewell 3, Butler 2

Page 3, Glenn 0

West Forsyth 3, East Forsyth 0

Ardrey Kell 3, South Meck 0

Mallard Creek 3, North Mek 0

Hoke Co at Lake Norman

Tuesday’s second round

Myers Park at Pfafftown Reagan

Pinecrest at Davie

Hopewell at Providence

Page at Hickory Ridge

West Forsyth at Hough

Ardrey Kell at NW Guilford

Mallard Creek at McDowell

Lake Norman/Hoke Co. at Richmond

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

    Myers Park Mustang Cameron Roseman-Sinclair intercepted a pass by Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls quarterback Dylan Ratliff in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Mustangs kicker Tyler Dameron kicked the winning field goal to give the Mustangs a 9-7 victory.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win
Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback 2:06

Hough High star Jarrett Nagy is a throwback
Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person 0:51

Mooresville High's Storm Monroe has fought through a lot to be a better player and person

View More Video