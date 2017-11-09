HS Basketball Roundup: No. 5 Providence Day girls cruise; big boys showcase on tap this weekend

Providence Day’s girls tipped off their season Thursday with a bang.
The Chargers, eight-time defending private school champions, beat Sugar Creek Charter 62-27. Providence Day (1-0) led 15-9 after the first quarter and then allowed just 18 points the rest of the game.
UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd led Providence Day with 18.
PDS 62
SCCS 27
PDS 15-18-16-13—62
SCCS 9-7-5-6—-27
PDS-K.Boyd 18 N.Clark 10 Smith 4 Naod 5 Godwin 8 Gutierrez 2 Levitz 8 McGuirt 4 Ferguson 3
SCCS- S. Verene 10 Sturdivant 7 Slawon 1 Qwin 1 Baker 2 Redfern 3 Cunningham 3
Records: PDS 1-0
Phenom Hoops National Event Tips Friday
The Phenom Hoops Showcase is Friday and Saturday at Greensboro Day School and will feature several Observer-area teams.
In the field are 70 players who have received Division I scholarship offers. Games will be played in two gyms inside the Greensboro Day facility. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Area teams include Cannon School, Carmel Christian, Liberty Heights, Providence Day and United Faith Christian.
Particpating Players Already Committed to Colleges Include: Lugentz Dort – Athlete Institute (Arizona St), John Newman – Greensboro Day (Clemson), Ignas Brazdeikis – Orangeville Prep (Michigan), Devon Dotson – Providence Day (Kansas), Ian Steere – Northwood Temple (NC State), Manny Bates – Northwood Temple (NC State), 2019 Joey Baker – Trinity Christian (Duke), Sharone Wright Jr. – Legacy Charter (Wake Forest), Josh Price – Carmel Christian (Liberty), Jack Hemphill – Ravenscroft (Boston U), Nate Springs – United Faith Christian (Ohio U). Jaylen Sims – United Faith Christian (UNC-W), Mike Wynn – Liberty Heights (ECU) and Trey Wertz – Providence Day (Santa Clara)
Friday
Dillard Gymnasium Auxillary Gymnasium
4:30PM Word of God Orangeville Prep
6:00PM Greensboro Day vs. Fayetteville Academy; 6:00PM Oak Hill Red vs. Legacy Charter
7:30PM Northwood Temple vs. Providence Day; 7:30PM Cannon vs. Lee-Huntsville
9:00PM Christ School vs. Carmel Christian; 9:00PM Mountain Mission vs. Athlete Institute
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Dillard Gymnasium Auxillary Gymnasium
11:15AM Liberty Heights vs. Northwood Temple
12:30PM Carmel Lee vs. Huntsville; 12:30PM Athlete Institute vs. Heritage Academy
1:45PM Trinity Christian vs. Ravenscroft; 1:45PM Orangeville Prep vs. Mountain Mission
3:00PM Providence Day vs. Word of God; 3:00PM Christ School vs. Forsyth Country Day
4:15PM Greensboro Day vs. York Prep; 4:15PM United Faith vs. Cannon
