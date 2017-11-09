Providence Day’s girls, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, won their season opener Thursday
High School Sports

HS Basketball Roundup: No. 5 Providence Day girls cruise; big boys showcase on tap this weekend

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 09, 2017 8:35 PM

Providence Day’s girls tipped off their season Thursday with a bang.

The Chargers, eight-time defending private school champions, beat Sugar Creek Charter 62-27. Providence Day (1-0) led 15-9 after the first quarter and then allowed just 18 points the rest of the game.

UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd led Providence Day with 18.

PDS 62

SCCS 27

PDS 15-18-16-13—62

SCCS 9-7-5-6—-27

PDS-K.Boyd 18 N.Clark 10 Smith 4 Naod 5 Godwin 8 Gutierrez 2 Levitz 8 McGuirt 4 Ferguson 3

SCCS- S. Verene 10 Sturdivant 7 Slawon 1 Qwin 1 Baker 2 Redfern 3 Cunningham 3

Records: PDS 1-0

Phenom Hoops National Event Tips Friday

The Phenom Hoops Showcase is Friday and Saturday at Greensboro Day School and will feature several Observer-area teams.

In the field are 70 players who have received Division I scholarship offers. Games will be played in two gyms inside the Greensboro Day facility. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Area teams include Cannon School, Carmel Christian, Liberty Heights, Providence Day and United Faith Christian.

Particpating Players Already Committed to Colleges Include: Lugentz Dort – Athlete Institute (Arizona St), John Newman – Greensboro Day (Clemson), Ignas Brazdeikis – Orangeville Prep (Michigan), Devon Dotson – Providence Day (Kansas), Ian Steere – Northwood Temple (NC State), Manny Bates – Northwood Temple (NC State), 2019 Joey Baker – Trinity Christian (Duke), Sharone Wright Jr. – Legacy Charter (Wake Forest), Josh Price – Carmel Christian (Liberty), Jack Hemphill – Ravenscroft (Boston U), Nate Springs – United Faith Christian (Ohio U). Jaylen Sims – United Faith Christian (UNC-W), Mike Wynn – Liberty Heights (ECU) and Trey Wertz – Providence Day (Santa Clara)

Friday

Dillard Gymnasium Auxillary Gymnasium

4:30PM Word of God Orangeville Prep

6:00PM Greensboro Day vs. Fayetteville Academy; 6:00PM Oak Hill Red vs. Legacy Charter

7:30PM Northwood Temple vs. Providence Day; 7:30PM Cannon vs. Lee-Huntsville

9:00PM Christ School vs. Carmel Christian; 9:00PM Mountain Mission vs. Athlete Institute

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Dillard Gymnasium Auxillary Gymnasium

11:15AM Liberty Heights vs. Northwood Temple

12:30PM Carmel Lee vs. Huntsville; 12:30PM Athlete Institute vs. Heritage Academy

1:45PM Trinity Christian vs. Ravenscroft; 1:45PM Orangeville Prep vs. Mountain Mission

3:00PM Providence Day vs. Word of God; 3:00PM Christ School vs. Forsyth Country Day

4:15PM Greensboro Day vs. York Prep; 4:15PM United Faith vs. Cannon

