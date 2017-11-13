Charlotte Christian’s Garrett Shrader, an Alabama target, is among week’s top players

Whitner Litton, Weddington: Quarterback completed 17-of-25 passes for 310 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-24 win over Hickory. Litton also ran eight times for 37 yards and two scores. For the season, Litton has thrown for 2,841 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Sam Howell, Sun Valley: Led the Spartans to a 35-25 win over Marvin Ridge Friday, earning the school its first playoff win since 2012. Howell ran 24 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He was 15-of-26 passing for 242 yards and three TDs. He’ll lead Sun Valley into Friday’s second-round home playoff game with Cuthbertson. Sun Valley hasn’t won a home playoff game since 2011.
Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: 15-of-21 passing for 241 yards and a score in a 47-21 win over Providence Day in the NCISAA Division I state championship game. He ran 12 times for 112 yards and another score. Shrader, a 6-6 junior with 13 scholarship offers including from Alabama, finished the season with 2,302 yards and 24 touchdowns. He ran for 791 yards this season. For his career, Shrader has 5,922 career passing yards and 60 touchdowns.
DeMarkes Stradford, Charlotte Latin: 24 carries for 199 yards and two scores in a 27-16 win over Fayetteville Trinity Christian in the NCISAA Division II semifinals. He caught a pass for 36 yards.
Emanuel Wilson, North Mecklenburg: 28 carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-20 win at Richmond Senior. It was North Meck’s first playoff since 2006. Wilson’s 19-yard run late in the fourth quarter sealed the game.
Dean Arriviello, South Iredell: In a 44-34 win over Northwest Cabarrus in the first round of the N.C. 3AA playoffs Friday, Arriviello had three sacks. He now has 19.5 sacks for the year, a new school record. His sacks are the 10th most by any player nationally this season, according to MaxPreps.
