Hough routs Providence in NCHSAA 4A soccer semi, advances to Saturday’s state final

It’s probably not surprising that Hough High’s boys soccer team advanced to the N.C. 4A state championship.
It may be a little surprising just how they did it.
Hough beat Providence 4-1 in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship at home Tuesday night to advance to the finals for the first time in school history. Hough (24-1) -- which played its fifth regional final in eight years -- won its 23rd straight game and put up four goals on a Providence team that had shut out nine straight teams. Jackson Raymer had a goal and three assists.
4-1 win over Providence. Stats to follow. Record now 24-1. pic.twitter.com/uaMSOnJLDF— HoughSoccer (@HoughSoccer) November 15, 2017
For the season, the Panthers (21-1-3) allowed 12 goals. Hough got one-third of that total in one special night.
Hough will play Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in Saturday’s state final at N.C. State. Cardinal Gibbons routed Durham Heritage 6-1 to reach its eighth state final. Gibbons coach Tim Healy led the team to 2A state titles in 2006 and ‘08, and 3A titles in 2010, 2011 and 2014.
This will be Healy’s first 4A final.
On Tuesday, the Huskies got goals from Raymer, Adam Finke, Nick Piro and A.J.Whisenant. Piro had the fourth assist.
NCHSAA Soccer Regional Finals
4A
West: Hough 4, Providence 1
East: Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 6, Durham Heritage 1
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Hough vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
3A
West: Asheville Reynolds 0, Marvin Ridge 0 (AR 5-4 PK)
East: Chapel Hill 3, Lee County 2
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Chapel Hill vs. Asheville Reynolds
2A
West: Newton-Conover 3, Morganton Patton 2
East: First Flight 1, East Duplin 0
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Newton-Conover vs. First Flight
1A
West: Bishop McGuinness 6, Mount Airy 1
East: Franklin Academy 2, Raleigh Charter 1
Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Franklin Academy vs. Bishop McGuinness
