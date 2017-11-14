Hough Huskies Jackson Raymer leaps into the air with fists clenched after scoring a goal against the Providence Panthers at Hough High School on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. The two teams were playing in state semifinals action on Tuesday.
Hough Huskies Jackson Raymer leaps into the air with fists clenched after scoring a goal against the Providence Panthers at Hough High School on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. The two teams were playing in state semifinals action on Tuesday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Hough Huskies Jackson Raymer leaps into the air with fists clenched after scoring a goal against the Providence Panthers at Hough High School on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. The two teams were playing in state semifinals action on Tuesday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Hough routs Providence in NCHSAA 4A soccer semi, advances to Saturday’s state final

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 14, 2017 10:37 PM

It’s probably not surprising that Hough High’s boys soccer team advanced to the N.C. 4A state championship.

It may be a little surprising just how they did it.

Hough beat Providence 4-1 in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship at home Tuesday night to advance to the finals for the first time in school history. Hough (24-1) -- which played its fifth regional final in eight years -- won its 23rd straight game and put up four goals on a Providence team that had shut out nine straight teams. Jackson Raymer had a goal and three assists.

For the season, the Panthers (21-1-3) allowed 12 goals. Hough got one-third of that total in one special night.

Hough will play Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in Saturday’s state final at N.C. State. Cardinal Gibbons routed Durham Heritage 6-1 to reach its eighth state final. Gibbons coach Tim Healy led the team to 2A state titles in 2006 and ‘08, and 3A titles in 2010, 2011 and 2014.

This will be Healy’s first 4A final.

On Tuesday, the Huskies got goals from Raymer, Adam Finke, Nick Piro and A.J.Whisenant. Piro had the fourth assist.

NCHSAA Soccer Regional Finals

4A

West: Hough 4, Providence 1

East: Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 6, Durham Heritage 1

Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Hough vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

3A

West: Asheville Reynolds 0, Marvin Ridge 0 (AR 5-4 PK)

East: Chapel Hill 3, Lee County 2

Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Chapel Hill vs. Asheville Reynolds

2A

West: Newton-Conover 3, Morganton Patton 2

East: First Flight 1, East Duplin 0

Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Newton-Conover vs. First Flight

1A

West: Bishop McGuinness 6, Mount Airy 1

East: Franklin Academy 2, Raleigh Charter 1

Saturday’s state final at N.C. State: Franklin Academy vs. Bishop McGuinness

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Christian wins state title in rout of Providence Day

    Charlotte Christian hosted Providence Day in the NCISAA championship game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 winning 47-21.

Charlotte Christian wins state title in rout of Providence Day

Charlotte Christian wins state title in rout of Providence Day 1:21

Charlotte Christian wins state title in rout of Providence Day
Charlotte Catholic 49, Marvin Ridge 21 1:58

Charlotte Catholic 49, Marvin Ridge 21
Little Big Man: Metrolina Christian’s Ishod Finger 2:02

Little Big Man: Metrolina Christian’s Ishod Finger

View More Video